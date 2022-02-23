New & Notable from Ceremonia, Timberland and Spotify

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The grilling industry saw a very positive 2021 with sales rising 14 percent over the previous year, according to new NPD Group data. We know Select readers enjoy grilling and have spoken to experts regularly to recommend your best options, from pellet grills and gas grills to portable grills, each of which saw an uptick in sales. All combined, NPD projects the industry as a whole saw $6.1 billion in sales last year. NPD also reported increased sales last year for tangential grilling goods — if you’re considering a new grill, we recommend these grilling accessories, and here's the best way to keep your grill clean. Since grills can make for quite an investment, you may be looking to finance the purchase: Here are the best credit cards to consider in February.

Ceremonia, a Latino-owned business we previously covered, debuted the Papaya Scalp Scrub and Mascarilla de Babassu, which are sold separately and as a set. The Papaya Scalp Scrub is a whipped shampoo that contains papaya enzymes and Bolivian sea salt to exfoliate the scalp, Ceremonia says — in our guide to scalp scrubs, experts told us exfoliating buffs dead skin cells and oil on the surface of your scalp. The scrub also contains moisturizing guava leaf and prickly pear cactus extracts. The Mascarilla de Babassu deep conditioning mask is designed to rejuvenate dry, damaged, frizzy hair, similar to the benefits some leave-in conditioners offer, the brand says. It’s formulated with aloe vera and multiple oils the brand says nourishes hair, as well as ashwagandha root to prevent premature graying and strengthen hair, according to Ceremonia.

Timberland products previously made our list of the best gardening boots, and the brand released a new work boot for women: The Women’s Hypercharge. The brand said the boots are designed with waterproof leather and offer an asymmetrical composite safety toe as well as electrical hazard protection, among other features. Additionally, Timberland introduced the Anti-Fatigue Slide, which you can wear around the house as slippers or outdoors. It’s available in unisex sizing, the brand said. The slide boasts shock-absorbing, geometric technology to support feet, according to Timberland, and a one-piece EVA strap across the top.

Spotify’s Car Thing is a new car smart player that allows those with Spotify Premium accounts to play and control audio from the streaming service. First, to power the Car Thing, you use the included cable and power adapter to connect the device to a 12V power outlet in your car. Then you connect the Car Thing to your phone via Bluetooth (it’s compatible with iOS 14 and Android 8 or above). And finally, you connect your phone to your car via Bluetooth or an AUX cord. To control the Car Thing, you can touch the screen or use the built-in dial and preset buttons. The Car Thing also responds to voice commands and it comes with three different mounts: a CD mount, dash mount and vent mount.

