Best Black Friday deals: What to buy during Black Friday

The NPD Group’s Now in Retail October study found consumers “plan to spend” an average of $691 during this shopping season. Tech and home goods, the year’s “hottest trends,” according to NPD, will “continue their momentum,” and half of consumers are projected to buy clothing, footwear and accessories “as gifts this year.” So what are you planning to get?

Ramhold suggests keeping an eye out for discounted Apple watches with the exception of the new SE and Series 6, clothing sales at up to 75 percent off and massive TV deals. And while Amazon Prime Day lowered prices already on many items across the board, Ramhold said to look out for last year’s generation of devices and some newer ones like the Echo Show 5 and the Fire TV Stick Lite. Finally, while it’s generally recommended that certain products’ savings differ by days, Ramhold said “most often we see a similar distribution across Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for many of them, with one just barely edging out ahead of the others.”

What can wait during Black Friday

Although there is a plethora of deals to consider, ranging wider than some years past, Ramhold suggested holding off on some items like the new Xbox and PlayStation, which were just released this week. “You can expect absolutely no deals on these items right now, even if bundled with games and accessories you'll likely be paying list price for everything in them.” Ramhold also suggested waiting to buy holiday decorations until the end of December, fitness equipment until January and travel deals in general.

Best Black Friday sales and deals

We asked Cohen what the most important thing is for Black Friday shoppers to keep in mind this year. “These are usually very good deals,” he said. “This year there are key products that will sell out. So don’t dawdle, purchase early.”

To help you navigate some of the best ongoing deals right now, we broke out top options below into different buckets from tech and apparel, to home and kitchen, fitness and more. We’ll also be posting new articles in the coming days on retailer- or category specific interest.

Best Black Friday sales at Shopping reader favorite brands

Best bedroom and bedding sales

Best tech sales

Best apparel sales

Best home and kitchen sales

Best Black Friday deals

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 500 reviews

According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this LG TV has ever been listed on Amazon. It’s 27-inches wide and includes a thin bezel with an adjustable stand. It features the VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a wider range of colors and brightness, as well as better contrast. It also has USB-C connectivity so you can view content in 4K video display, transfer data and charge your laptop and smartphone devices.

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,000 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Samsung refrigerator has ever been in at least four months. It’s energy-efficient and features black stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish for a sleek design that’s also functional. The refrigerator also sports a Food Showcase Door, FlexZone Drawer for additional storage and built in pitcher. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi enabled and comes with Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, so you can easily adjust the temperature settings.

Rating: 4.6-star average, more than 650 reviews

According to Honey, this is the second lowest price these headphones have ever been in at least four months — with the lowest being $169.99 from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. The wireless headphones include active noise cancelling technology to block out distractions, as well as transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you. They are ergonomically designed for comfort and feature 40 hours of battery life when fully charged. Plus, you can find them in a variety of colors, including Red, Light Blue and Black.

Rating: 5-star average rating, more than 760 reviews

Our Place created the Always Pan, a three-pound pan, which the company says can replace eight pieces of cookware, including a skillet, frying pan, saute pan, steamer and more. The non-stick pan comes with a nesting steamer that doubles as a colander, a spatulate and built-in spoon rest and a handle that stays cool while you cook. Right now, all six colors are discounted when you enter the code SUPERSALE at checkout, including Blue Salt, a new edition released in late October, plus Steam and Char, two bestsellers.

How will Black Friday differ this year than years past?

“Historically, Black Friday was a store-centric retail sales holiday, with consumers braving jam-packed aisles and waiting in long lines to nab doorbusters,” Young explained. In recent years, “retail chains have extended more Black Friday sales to consumers buying online, and a greater share of seasonal dollars are spent on e-commerce sites.” Specifically, retailers are encouraging shoppers to shop online this year with online-only sales on big ticket items and smaller in-store deals. “Walmart is offering things like movies, books, and vinyl albums at discounted prices in-store only, but those deals are also going to last longer than just a few hours, so consumers will have plenty of time to shop them,” Ramhold said.

Retailers are also releasing early sales since late October, so the 2020 Black Friday season is longer than years past, what Cohen calls a “redefined” holiday. “With the migration of so many people shifting shopping online, and the entry of Prime Day and Deal Days in October, we saw a clear shift in timing and where consumers purchase,” he said. Young noted that “nearly a quarter of sites for the largest North American online retailers had already started using holiday messaging by Oct. 15.”

And just as it’s impacted other events in 2020, Ramold said Covid will affect shopping with longer-lasting deals. “Target is releasing new deals every week, and Walmart planned three Black Friday events this year in an effort to space things out. In each case, deals are lasting about a week compared to a few days at most in previous years.” Covid-19, will also result in longer wait times to shop in-store, Ramhold projected, given a larger push from stores to direct customers to curbside pickup and likewise more expected shipping delays. Finally, the delayed Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale likely affected Black Friday as “some deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day have already returned at other retailers since then, including Target and Best Buy, as well as Amazon itself.” While Ramhold says we may see Prime Day prices again, it isn’t likely that they’ll drop lower.

