Given the breadth of coverage we've been publishing about Black Friday and other November sales and the many lists you've likely come across from our friends at other publications, you might be left wondering when is Black Friday, anyway? Despite all of these early Black Friday deals, it is still an entire week away but many retailers — among them Amazon, Home Depot, Target, Walmart and Wayfair — are pushing out their own early Black Friday sales, unlike in years past and mostly due to a handful of factors, from the coronavirus to the months-delayed and therefore closer Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales event. And As all of the existing and upcoming Black Friday sales amount to thousands of products to sort through across categories — from tech to pets — we’ve compiled what we believe to be the most notable ones to help guide your shopping, as well as based some picks on NBC News Shopping reader favorite brands and retailers and online search data. And while sellers may plan on releasing more Black Friday deals on Nov. 27, it might be in your best interest to shop early this year. FedEx, UPS and other delivery services are bracing themselves for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.
“Retailers need to incentivize earlier holiday buying to help their warehouse teams and shipping carriers spread out deliveries for peak times as both already are struggling to keep up with Covid-19-related surges in e-commerce,” said senior research analyst Jessica Young of Digital Commerce 360. “Many are speculating consumers will be plagued by out-of-stock items or late packages if they wait until typical holiday rush times to shop.”
To better understand how to approach shopping during Black Friday 2020, we consulted consumer analyst Julie Ramhold at DealNews and The NPD Group’s chief industry advisor Marshal Cohen, an expert in retail and consumer behaviors, as well as Digital Commerce 360’s Young. Whether you’re thinking of elevating your home or kitchen or hoping to snag some discounted tech to gift your loved ones during this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. From now through Black Friday, we'll be regularly updating this article with the latest sales and deals worth considering.
Deals are lasting about a week compared to a few days at most in previous years.
Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst, DealNews
Best Black Friday deals: What to buy during Black Friday
The NPD Group’s Now in Retail October study found consumers “plan to spend” an average of $691 during this shopping season. Tech and home goods, the year’s “hottest trends,” according to NPD, will “continue their momentum,” and half of consumers are projected to buy clothing, footwear and accessories “as gifts this year.” So what are you planning to get?
Ramhold suggests keeping an eye out for discounted Apple watches with the exception of the new SE and Series 6, clothing sales at up to 75 percent off and massive TV deals. And while Amazon Prime Day lowered prices already on many items across the board, Ramhold said to look out for last year’s generation of devices and some newer ones like the Echo Show 5 and the Fire TV Stick Lite. Finally, while it’s generally recommended that certain products’ savings differ by days, Ramhold said “most often we see a similar distribution across Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for many of them, with one just barely edging out ahead of the others.”
What can wait during Black Friday
Although there is a plethora of deals to consider, ranging wider than some years past, Ramhold suggested holding off on some items like the new Xbox and PlayStation, which were just released this week. “You can expect absolutely no deals on these items right now, even if bundled with games and accessories you'll likely be paying list price for everything in them.” Ramhold also suggested waiting to buy holiday decorations until the end of December, fitness equipment until January and travel deals in general.
Best Black Friday sales and deals
We asked Cohen what the most important thing is for Black Friday shoppers to keep in mind this year. “These are usually very good deals,” he said. “This year there are key products that will sell out. So don’t dawdle, purchase early.”
To help you navigate some of the best ongoing deals right now, we broke out top options below into different buckets from tech and apparel, to home and kitchen, fitness and more. We’ll also be posting new articles in the coming days on retailer- or category specific interest.
Best Black Friday sales at Shopping reader favorite brands
- Best Buy is offering Holiday Deals on TVs, laptops, video games and gaming consoles, major appliances and more
- BJs is offering early Black Friday sales on appliances, TVs, tech and more, as well as 15 percent off or more on toys through Nov. 15
- Costco is cutting prices substantially on select furniture, toys, apparel and more
- KitchenAid is offering $100 off select stand mixers and 25 percent off select appliances
- Kohl’s is offering up to 70 percent off clearance items
- Lowe's is offering up to 40 percent off select lighting and ceiling fans and up to 60 percent off select electrical products
- Macy’s is providing early Black Friday sales on home goods, clothing, shoes and more
- Old Navy is offering up to 40 percent off sitewide
- Target is offering early Black Friday sales, including up to 50 percent off kitchen appliances, 50 percent off select trees, up to 40 percent off floor care and vacuums and 30 percent off TVs
- Walmart is offering up to 60 percent off dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, Christmas trees, decor and more during their Big Holiday Sale.
- Williams-Sonoma is offering an extra 20 percent off clearance with code EXTRA.
Best bedroom and bedding sales
- Allswell is offering up to 20 percent off select styles with code GOBBLE20.
- Avocado is offering tiered discounts on its mattresses, starting at $200 off its new latex mattresses.
- Bear is offering 20 percent off sitewide as well as two free pillows with purchase with code FALL20
- Brooklinen is offering 25 percent off its bedding bundles.
- Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off all sheets with code BLACKFRIDAY25
- Casper is offering 30 percent off product bundles, 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off pillows and other bedding
- Helix is giving you up to $200 off your mattress
- Layla is giving you up to $200 off mattresses and is promising $300 in "free accessories” with purchase
- Leesa is offering you up to $500 off its mattresses and free pillow with purchase
- Mattress Firm is offering an extra 20 percent off sitewide with code SECRET
- Nest Bedding is offering 25 percent off sitewide
- PlushBeds is offering 25 percent off all toppers, bedding and furniture and $1,250 off all organic bedroom mattresses with code BLACK2020
- Purple is giving you up to $200 off select mattresses
- RVMattress.com is offering 25 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off all sheets
- Spoon Sleep is offering 20 percent off the original mattress and a free pillow bundle with code FREEPILLOW
Best tech sales
- Dell is offering up to 62 percent off tech, including laptops, monitors and desktops
- Gamestop will be offering up to 50 percent off PC bundles and various other discounts sitewide starting Nov. 14.
- Lenovo is giving you up to 70 percent off doorbusters, including most ThinkPad laptops and desktops through Nov. 15.
- Mount-It is offering 15 percent off sitewide and up to 40 percent off select items, including the Full Motion Dual Monitor Desk Mount and Home Theater Speaker Stands.
- Polar is offering up to 40 percent off the Polar Vantage M running watch with code FRIDAY2020.
- Samsung is giving you up to $1,000 off QLED TVs, up to 20 percent off Crystal UHD 4K TVs and up to 35 percent off major appliances
Best apparel sales
- Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 40 percent off sitewide
- Adidas is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of items during its early Black Friday sale
- Bandier is offering 30 percent off sitewide and storewide on athleisure and fashionable activewear
- Bonobos is giving you up to 25 percent off sitewide with code 321GIFTOFF
- The Disney Store is offering up to 25 percent off Disney Parks items
- EyeBuyDirect is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code SNEAKPEEK
- Lands’ End is offering 60 percent off sitewide and in stores
- L.L. Bean is offering 15 percent off sitewide with code BEAN15
- Lord and Taylor (closing sale) is offering 60 to 80 percent off sitewide
- Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off top brands, including UGG, Topshop, Nike and more
- Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 87 percent off last chance items.
- Ruby Love is providing up to 30 percent off select underwear, swimwear and more.
- Rhone is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide.
- Saks Off 5th is offering 50 percent off watches, an extra 50 percent off men's, women's, and kid’s coats, an extra 50 percent off men's & women's boots and 25 percent off crossbodies, wallets, and small leather goods.
- Saucony is offering an extra 20 percent off all sale items, including shoes and clothing.
Best home and kitchen sales
- AeroGarden is offering up to 35 percent off all gardens and 20 percent off or more sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 through Nov. 22.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is giving you 20 percent off select Tempur-Pedic items, up to $70 off Shark vacuums and 25 percent off select bakeware.
- BioBidet is offering up to 33 percent off top-selling bidets and accessories.
- Burrow is cutting 10 percent off all products up to $1,399 with code DEALS.
- Canary with Nom Nom are offering more than 50 percent off first two-weeks off a Nom Nom meal subscription and the Canary View Camera.
- Garrett Wade is offering 15 percent off sitewide with code BF2020.
- Our Place is offering up to 35 percent off its Always Pan and Dinner for Four bundle
- Rugs.com is giving you up to 70 percent off sitewide (with free delivery and returns on all purchases).
- QVC is offering daily deals and savings on home goods, including Shark vacuums, Dyson air purifiers and more.
Best Black Friday deals
1. LG 27UL850-W 27-Inch UHD IPS Display
- Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 500 reviews
According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this LG TV has ever been listed on Amazon. It’s 27-inches wide and includes a thin bezel with an adjustable stand. It features the VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a wider range of colors and brightness, as well as better contrast. It also has USB-C connectivity so you can view content in 4K video display, transfer data and charge your laptop and smartphone devices.
2. Samsung Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
- Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,000 reviews
According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Samsung refrigerator has ever been in at least four months. It’s energy-efficient and features black stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish for a sleek design that’s also functional. The refrigerator also sports a Food Showcase Door, FlexZone Drawer for additional storage and built in pitcher. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi enabled and comes with Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, so you can easily adjust the temperature settings.
3. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro
- Rating: 4.6-star average, more than 650 reviews
According to Honey, this is the second lowest price these headphones have ever been in at least four months — with the lowest being $169.99 from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. The wireless headphones include active noise cancelling technology to block out distractions, as well as transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you. They are ergonomically designed for comfort and feature 40 hours of battery life when fully charged. Plus, you can find them in a variety of colors, including Red, Light Blue and Black.
4. Our Place Always Pan
- Rating: 5-star average rating, more than 760 reviews
Our Place created the Always Pan, a three-pound pan, which the company says can replace eight pieces of cookware, including a skillet, frying pan, saute pan, steamer and more. The non-stick pan comes with a nesting steamer that doubles as a colander, a spatulate and built-in spoon rest and a handle that stays cool while you cook. Right now, all six colors are discounted when you enter the code SUPERSALE at checkout, including Blue Salt, a new edition released in late October, plus Steam and Char, two bestsellers.
How will Black Friday differ this year than years past?
“Historically, Black Friday was a store-centric retail sales holiday, with consumers braving jam-packed aisles and waiting in long lines to nab doorbusters,” Young explained. In recent years, “retail chains have extended more Black Friday sales to consumers buying online, and a greater share of seasonal dollars are spent on e-commerce sites.” Specifically, retailers are encouraging shoppers to shop online this year with online-only sales on big ticket items and smaller in-store deals. “Walmart is offering things like movies, books, and vinyl albums at discounted prices in-store only, but those deals are also going to last longer than just a few hours, so consumers will have plenty of time to shop them,” Ramhold said.
Retailers are also releasing early sales since late October, so the 2020 Black Friday season is longer than years past, what Cohen calls a “redefined” holiday. “With the migration of so many people shifting shopping online, and the entry of Prime Day and Deal Days in October, we saw a clear shift in timing and where consumers purchase,” he said. Young noted that “nearly a quarter of sites for the largest North American online retailers had already started using holiday messaging by Oct. 15.”
And just as it’s impacted other events in 2020, Ramold said Covid will affect shopping with longer-lasting deals. “Target is releasing new deals every week, and Walmart planned three Black Friday events this year in an effort to space things out. In each case, deals are lasting about a week compared to a few days at most in previous years.” Covid-19, will also result in longer wait times to shop in-store, Ramhold projected, given a larger push from stores to direct customers to curbside pickup and likewise more expected shipping delays. Finally, the delayed Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale likely affected Black Friday as “some deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day have already returned at other retailers since then, including Target and Best Buy, as well as Amazon itself.” While Ramhold says we may see Prime Day prices again, it isn’t likely that they’ll drop lower.
