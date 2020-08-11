Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As schools across the country implement remote learning models due to the coronavirus, back to school tech is increasingly impactful on their learning experience. Students from kindergarten to college will be taking classes online (fully or partially), connecting with peers through video chat and attending virtual meetings with teachers. Relying on high quality devices and accessories is one way to help students this school year. During summer's back-to-school sales, retailers like Staples, Walmart and Amazon are offering deals on tech with discounts on everything from computers to Wi-Fi routers. Some brands and retailers are also giving additional educational discounts, like Apple and Best Buy. To help guide your shopping, here are some tech-first deals to consider.

Back to school tech deals to shop now

7 best tech deals

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, surge protectors prevent surges in voltage from damaging the devices plugged into them. They also double as power strips, which allow you to plug more than one device into a single wall outlet. This surge protector from Belkin sports eight outlets so you can charge your phone, computer and AirPods simultaneously during online classes. The surge protector comes with a wireless remote that lets you turn power on or off with a single click, and it has a long 4-foot cord, too.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Whether you’re working in your bedroom, kitchen or at-home office, the Google Nest’s mesh Wi-Fi router set delivers fast internet connection across 4,400 square feet and for up to 200 connected devices. Two routers come in this pack: One plugs into your internet provider’s modem and the other extends the wireless network to cover different rooms in your home. Each unit also contains a microphone, letting you utilize the smart device Google Assistant platforms, so you essentially get a Google Home Mini built into each node.

These wireless headphones give you six hours of playback on a single charge, enough to get you through a long study session while listening to music or a full day of online classes. The headphones’ charging case also provides up to 14 additional hours of battery life. The headphones equip both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These headphones are also sweat- and water-resistant, so you can wear them during a workout without worrying.

This phone sanitizer uses UV-C LED lights to help kill bacteria and germs that accumulate on your devices’ surfaces throughout the day. It only takes one minute per side to disinfect your device, and the sanitizer collapses flat so you can take it with you on the go. While the sanitizer is designed to fit phones, it can also sanitize headphones, keys, wallets and glasses. Homedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer is rechargeable — one charge lasting for 70 uses.

Learning continues outside of school hours with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet. It comes with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, an all-in-one subscription that offers over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, apps and games for kids ages three through 12. Parents can set screen time limits, educational goals and curfews within the tablet, as well as give kids more access to content and games as they get older. This tablet also comes with a kid-proof case – available in colors like Blue, Pink and Purple.

High school and college students spend hours writing papers throughout the year, and this keyboard provides extra support for their hands and wrists while typing. The ergonomic keyboard has a split keyset design that helps correctly position wrists and forearms. It also features a cushioned palm rest, as well as a natural arc to the key layout, which mimics the curved shape of the fingertips. You can pair it with a desktop computer or even use it with a laptop while in class and doing homework.

Upgrade your video calls with this webcam featuring a wide-angle lens. It plugs into any laptop or desktop’s USB port and enhances your image through its manual focus and light correction. The webcam also has a built-in microphone that enhances sounds during calls and recorded videos. You can also attach the webcam to a tripod, and it’s compatible with platforms like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.