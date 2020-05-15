Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is still over a week away but deals on popular tech items are already in circulation. Right now, prices on top-rated headphones have dipped in anticipation for the holiday and laptops are available at discounts of up to $300. To find the ones worth your attention, we consulted consumer analyst Julie Ramhold from DealNews.com, who came through with some notable insights. We also highlighted discounts on some of the top selling products we’ve previously covered.

When is Memorial Day Weekend 2020?

Memorial Day was officially established in 1967 as a way to pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces service members — unofficially, its roots go back to the Civil War. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, having become an American tradition rife with weekend travel and grilling-centric get togethers. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020. This means most ongoing sales will run through the end of Memorial Day Weekend, which begins on Friday, May 22.

How to shop Memorial Day tech deals

“I would start watching for Memorial Day sales now,” said Ramhold. “Definitely keep an eye out a week before Memorial Day, as sales should be rolling out by then at the latest.” Though you’ll want to pay close attention to steeper deals as the holiday approaches, there are specific retailers you’ll want to focus on. “Best Buy will likely have tech discounted along with large appliances for Memorial Day, and B&H Photo Video could have another sweeping sale to discount cameras, computers and accessories during its sale,” Ramhold noted.

Last year, DealNews.com reported plenty of TV deals. Ramhold also told NBC News to keep an eye on Bluetooth speakers, headphones and smart home.

Best 2020 Memorial Day tech sales

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your television or you’re trying to improve your work-from-home environment with a pair of noise cancelling headphones, we found new tech at some deep discounts. Here are some of the best large sales from popular retailers.

Apple is offering up to $500 off a new iPhone with trade-in.

is offering up to $500 off a new iPhone with trade-in. B&H Photo Video is offering over 55 percent off on tech accessories, cameras, computers and more.

is offering over 55 percent off on tech accessories, cameras, computers and more. Bed Bath and Beyond is offering over 70 percent off on smart home devices.

is offering over 70 percent off on smart home devices. Belkin is offering over 25 percent off on chargers, cables, adapters and more.

is offering over 25 percent off on chargers, cables, adapters and more. Best Buy is offering up to $370 off home audio, laptops, TVs and more.

is offering up to $370 off home audio, laptops, TVs and more. Bose is providing over $400 off select speakers and headphones.

is providing over $400 off select speakers and headphones. Dell is giving you over 20 percent off on desktops, laptops and other electronics.

is giving you over 20 percent off on desktops, laptops and other electronics. Microsoft is giving shoppers up to $570 off laptops, tablets and more.

is giving shoppers up to $570 off laptops, tablets and more. Roku is offering over 20 percent off on streaming devices.

is offering over 20 percent off on streaming devices. Walmart is giving you over 40 percent off on tablets, phones, printers and other tech accessories.

Best Buy Memorial Day tech deals

Control your home devices and television with this all-in-one hub from Logitech. We’ve deemed it one of the best devices to control your TV because it works with your voice and offers multiple “one-touch activities” like watching a movie or finding your favorite shows. It’s a helpful device for anyone who wants to simplify daily tasks around the house.

Active noise canceling headphones block out noise by subtracting outside noise from your environment, as noted in our guide to best noise cancelling headphones. These ones filter out ambient sound while delivering high-quality music and up to 40 hours of battery life.

The highly-rated Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops. It features a 16-inch Retina display with sharp resolution and True Tone technology. Thanks to its 8-core processor and 1TB of storage, the laptop is a good choice for those looking for a fast computer that can handle multiple tasks at one time.

Memorial Day tech deals from Amazon

As noted in our guide to best smart home devices, a smart plug can turn on a lamp, space heater or any other plug-in device with a simple voice command. This one works with Amazon Alexa, google Assistant and Microsoft Cortona.

Thanks to the TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Router, which is the best travel-ready router, you can get a strong Wi-Fi signal on-the-go. Though it can’t get you internet access where a previous connection exists, it will increase the connection to a weak or unavailable Wi-Fi connection.

The Netgear Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender is one of the best range extenders according to a tech expert. It works with any existing network and allows for coverage to dead zones in your home.

This router is our pick for the best high-end Wi-Fi router for top performance. It operates faster than most Wi-Fi 6 routers, breaks through congestion and can power a full house of wireless devices. Take advantage of this deal if you live with roommates, a family or have a variety of devices you want to run faster.

Walmart Memorial Day tech deals

The Sony True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are the best noise-cancelling earbuds from the brand. They rely on active noise cancelling to reduce unwanted background noise. These can be great for those who work or study in a loud environment.

We determined that the Samsung 65-Inch Ultra HD Smart TV is one of the best 4K TVs. It offers four times the resolution of a regular HD TV and contains around eight million pixels that aid in clearer picture quality. The TV also comes with a smart guide that allows you to find what you want to watch quickly and effortlessly — which is ideal for anyone wanting to upgrade from an older and more complicated television.

The Brother All-In-One Wireless Laser Printer is one of the best black-and-white laser printer. It’s ideal for printing documents or text (versus photos) and requires less toner replacements than inkjet printers. With a print speed of up to 36 pages per minute, it’s a helpful option for anyone who needs to compile multiple pamphlets, documents or notes and can’t rely on their office printer right now.

Other Memorial Day tech deals

A surge protector allows you to plug multiple devices into a single wall outlet without running the risk of a surge in voltage — which is helpful for those who need to work in one area with multiple devices. This model from Belkin is the best travel surge protector because it has multiple outlets and USB ports in a compact design.

The Polk Audio Command Bar is the best affordable sound bar for anyone looking for extra TV volume without breaking the bank. The 43-inch soundbar allows you to stream music, control Alexa-compatible devices and adjust the volume with your voice. It also includes a built-in subwoofer that increases the level of bass in music, movies and games.

