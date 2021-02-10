Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hitting the mid-February mark means Presidents Day sales are going live. And one of the top trending — and widely available — sales revolve around mattresses, sleep aids and the bedding space, in general. Given the four-digit price tag of many leading mattresses, even minimal deals could translate to hundreds of dollars in savings. And there are plenty of sales for mattresses online right now and continuing into the weekend, allowing you to experience the bed-in-a-box trend without breaking the bank — and often doing so with little risk as at-home trials let you return the mattress for little or no cost.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals, according to Consumer Reports

To figure out what the best mattress sales are right now, we took a look at recommendations from Consumer Reports, Mattress Advisor and our own data about Shopping reader favorites when it comes to the bedroom, cross-referencing the lot to find the best Presidents Day mattress deals right now.

Avocado aims for sustainability in their products and is a carbon negative business, meaning they offset 100-percent of their emissions. The brand boasts that its Latex mattress is its most sustainable option so far. It is certified 100-percent organic and biodegradable and also meets the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) — meaning it's met a set of requirements for organically derived materials. The patent-pending design is meant to provide ideal comfort by using motion isolation and responsiveness for a better night's sleep. Rather than springs, the mattress uses nine inches of organic latex, cotton and wool.

Mattress Advisor named the Bear mattress one of the best options for anyone struggling with back pain. Each of the brand’s mattresses is engineered with Celliant’s FDA determined Infrared Yarn Technology in the cover layer, which Bear says will help improve sleep quality, health and wellness. The brand claims that the open cell construction of their foams allows for better airflow and prevents overheating. Bear offers a 100-night trial as well as 10-year warranty, and as part of their Presidents Day deals will throw in two cloud pillows and a mattress protector.

Consumer Reports noted the Charles P. Rogers Estate 5000 mattress as a “top choice for back sleepers.” The mattress sports the brand’s Powercore 2 spring unit and Gold-Certified Talay Latex that is meant to make the mattress responsive to your movements. All the latex and textile components of the mattress are Oeko-Tex certified as well as hypo-allergenic. The brand offers a 100 day in-home trial, as well as a 15-year warranty.

Essentia’s Stratami mattress also meets the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), as well as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This mattress has been “one of the top-ranking foam mattresses in CR’s ratings for several years,” Consumer Reports noted. The brand boasts that the Stratami mattress features a first-of-its-kind, dome-shaped contour latex comfort layer, and foregoes the addition of wool or cotton traditionally found in latex mattresses. Consumer Reports also noted that the mattress provides optimal support for back sleepers. The mattress deal is part of a larger 20-percent off sitewide sale.

The GhostBed Mattress was featured in both Consumer Reports and Mattress Advisor’s guide to the best Presidents Day mattress sales. This medium-firm mattress has four layers: a plush cover top for a “cozy feel,” aerated latex foam meant to pull heat away from the body, proprietary gel memory foam and a high-density base that is designed to be firm enough to help with proper spinal alignment while you sleep. As part of their Presidents Day deals, each mattress also comes with two free pillows. More than 10,600 reviewers have left the mattress an approximate 4.5-star average rating.

The Helix Luxe has been constructed with side sleepers in mind, with memory foam designed to relieve pressure on your hips and shoulders. The mattress is made without any harmful chemicals and is both CertiPUR-US and Oeko-Tex certified. It boasts six separate layers, including a high-grade polyfoam that is meant to provide ergonomic support and contour to your body. The layer below the polyfoam sports 1,000+ wrapped coils to help cradle your body and align your spine. The tencel cover not only provides enhanced breathability but is also moisture-wicking to help keep you from overheating. As part of their Presidents Day deals, each mattress is $200 off and includes two Helix Dream Pillows.

Consumer Reports claims the Leesa mattress — which has earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 20,000 reviewers — is “super-stable and you’re not likely to have problems moving around when you sleep.” The mattress sports three foam layers meant to provide pressure-relief and support as it contours to your body. The top layer is made from Leesa’s breathable foam. It is also CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it is made without ozone depleters, formaldehyde or other harmful substances. Leesa offers a 100-night mattress trial as well as a 20-year warranty. The purchase of a mattress comes with two free down alternative pillows (while supplies last).

The Purple mattress is best known for its purple colored hyper-elastic polymer grid that is meant to flex to support your position and then springs back up as you move around, it also cradles your hips and shoulders to relieve any pressure with 1,800 built-in air channels. 26,800 reviewers gave the Purple mattress a 4.4-star average rating. When you buy a mattress from the brand, you get a 100-night trial as well as a 10 year warranty. As part of their Presidents Day deal, Purple is offering $100 off mattresses or $200 off mattress bundles that include two Harmony pillows, a mattress protector and sheets.

Consumer Reports claims that this firm Sealy mattress is a great option for small and average-sized back sleepers. It includes ultra firm foam for more support, as well as cool gel foam and air foam. Sealy uses its proprietary Posturepedic Technology, developed in conjunction with orthopedic specialists, which is meant to target the heaviest parts of your body with reinforced support. The Response Coil System within the mattress also helps with support as well as with reducing motion transfer as you shift around in your sleep. You’ll get a 120-night trial with the new mattress, too. Over 45 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating.

According to Consumer Reports, “the Mint mattress earns solid ratings for side and back sleeping support across the board.” It includes plush knit fabric and ceramic cooling gel beads for a soft touch and added support. It also features graphite in the top layer of foam, which helps to keep you cool while you sleep. Additionally, it comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty, as well as free shipping and returns. The Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale gets you 15 percent off all Tuft & Needle mattresses through Feb. 15. The highly-rated mattress got a 4.6-star average rating from more than 12,000 reviewers.

Other Presidents Day mattress deals to consider

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress was named the best hybrid mattress of 2020 by Mattress Advisor. It sports five layers, including a pressure-relief layer meant to ease aches and pains, as well as a targeted-support coil layer that adapts to your movements throughout the night. The brand provides a one-year, at-home trial, as well as a lifetime warranty. On top of the $200 off, their Presidents Day deal includes $399 off giftable products like sheets and a mattress topper — with the purchase of a mattress.

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 27,000 reviewers. The Sleep Foundation named it one of the Best Memory Foam Mattress of 2021. The highly-rated mattress has five layers, including their proprietary quilted cooling tencel cover that is soft and airy. In addition to the discounted mattress, Nectar is offering $399 worth of accessories with each mattress purchase as part of their Presidents Day deals. The brand also offers a one-year at home trial as well as a “forever” warranty.

Other Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales to consider

Avocado is giving you $200 off select mattresses from with code FLAG200 through Feb. 22

is giving you select mattresses from with code FLAG200 through Feb. 22 Casper is offering 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off pillows, sheets and duvets through Feb. 21

is offering mattresses and pillows, sheets and duvets through Feb. 21 Mattress Firm is offering up to 50 percent off select mattresses

is offering up to select mattresses Nest offering 20 percent off sitewide with code PREzzzDAY

offering sitewide with code PREzzzDAY PlushBeds is giving you $1,250 off mattresses and 25 percent off mattress toppers and bedding through Feb. 11

is giving you mattresses and mattress toppers and bedding through Feb. 11 Sealy is giving you 35 percent off any Chill mattress, as well as free pillows and sheets through Feb. 15

is giving you any Chill mattress, as well as free pillows and sheets through Feb. 15 Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off premium mattress sets

