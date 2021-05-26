Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is less than a week away — and ahead of spending your holiday weekend at the beach or in the backyard, there are tons of great sales you can shop on everything from mattresses to apparel. Popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are also offering discounts on TVs from companies like Sony and Samsung. To help you narrow down your search as you shop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day TV sales and highlighted some standout sales based on user reviews and tech expert Whitson Gordon’s advice.

Best Memorial Day 2021 TV sales

Below, we rounded up some of the best Memorial Day TV sales to shop in 2021, listed alphabetically. Other notable retailers that have announced Memorial Day TV sales include B&H Photo and Video, Costco and Walmart.

Amazon : Up to 30 percent off select HDTVs

: Up to select HDTVs Best Buy : Smart 4K TVs starting at $280 and up to $300 off select LG OLED TVs

: Smart 4K TVs starting at $280 and up to select LG OLED TVs LG : Up to $2,500 off OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, 4K UHD TVs and more

Up to OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, 4K UHD TVs and more Samsung: Up to $3,000 off select 8K TVs, up to $1,300 off select 4K QLED TVs and more

Memorial Day TV deals on Samsung, LG and more

According to Gordon, Samsung helped popularize quantum LED TVs (or QLED TVs), which are LED TVs with an added layer of quantum dots for better color and picture quality. This 85-inch model from the brand’s Q60T series has a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 200 Best Buy customers and features built-in voice control, LED backlights and smart TV capabilities through Tizen. According to Honey, the TV is at the lowest price it’s been on Best Buy in the past three months.

Gordon previously noted that upgrading to a 55-inch TV can “give you a room-filling picture size.” And this 55-inch LED model from Sony features the brand’s Triluminos technology, which it claims uses an “extensive color palette and precise gradation” to produce high-quality picture displays. At Walmart, it has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 800 reviews, and 87 percent of customers said they would recommend it.

With a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 900 reviews at Best Buy, this 55-inch LED 4K smart TV from Toshiba is a highly rated and relatively affordable pick. The remote is equipped with Amazon Alexa voice activation, which you can use to launch apps, change the channel or search for titles. The TV uses Fire TV to seamlessly integrate all of your favorite streaming apps onto the home screen.

According to Gordon, LG’s top-end TV models are “some of the absolute best TVs you can buy today.” This 65-inch model is one of the brand’s OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs, which Gordon noted has a more detailed picture than most LCD displays. This LG TV boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey.

This 32-inch TV from Toshiba is a good option for smaller spaces. Like many of the other Toshiba models, it features an Amazon Alexa-controlled remote and Fire TV integration. This model features 720p HD picture quality, which is considered more basic compared to the high-end TV models on the market, but it boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon.

This 82-inch Samsung smart TV is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It features Crystal Display, which the brand says provides “optimized color expression,” and comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty. The TV, which has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 13,000 Costco shoppers, is the lowest price it’s been in the past three months, according to Honey.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.