If you plan on getting your mom or mother figure something special this Mother’s Day, you have less than two weeks to secure a gift for the holiday. Beyond classic presents like flowers, jewelry and handwritten cards, you can treat your mom to a unique Mother's Day gift that will encourage her to prioritize wellness, like a Panasonic facial steamer or ReFa face roller.

Mother’s Day beauty gifts can be found at popular retailers, from Ulta and Sephora to Violet Grey and Dermstore. Shopping reader favorite department stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s also carry various beauty gift bundles for mom. Some stores specialize in selling only “clean” beauty products, like Credo Beauty, The Detox Market and Follain, while Target expanded its beauty offerings to include clean skin care, makeup and hair care. You can also order Mother’s Day beauty gifts directly from well-liked brands, including Fenty Beauty, Dyson, Sigma Beauty and Foreo.

Best Mother’s Day gift ideas

Whether you’re shopping for a new mom or one who has been parenting for decades, finding the right Mother’s Day gift can be time-consuming. To help simplify the search for Mother’s Day beauty gifts, we rounded up 12 products aligned with Shopping reader interest across various budgets.

Moms typically spend a lot of time on their feet, and this foot bath is a simple way to help them relax at the end of a particularly long day. This Mother’s Day gift is equipped with water jets and it sports three built-in features: a massage roller, a pumice stone and a cleaning brush. HoMedics is also known for its popular UV sanitizers. The foot bath received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 200 reviews on Amazon.

After mom is done soaking her feet in the HoMedics foot bath, she can paint her toenails with the special Mother’s Day edition of Olive & June’s Pedicure System. The set includes everything mom will need to paint her toenails from the comfort and safety of her own home, ranging from acetone-free nail polish remover to foot serum. You can also select a gift set that includes either one or six nail polishes. As a bonus, Olive & June teamed up with Farmgirl Flowers to include pink and cream dried pampas grass in this Mother’s Day gift set. The original Pedicure System, which doesn’t come with the dried pampas grass, boasts a 4.9-star average rating from nearly 160 reviews on Olive & June.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), washing your hands can prevent the spread of germs, but doing so frequently can dehydrate your skin. This six-piece gift set includes everything mom could want to keep her palms moisturized, including the Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve and Res-Q Ointment. The set also includes the Original Beeswax Lip Balm and Coconut Foot Cream, the latter of which helps moisturize dry, cracked heels with coconut oil. This popular gift set is the most affordable item on our list, and it boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 42,300 reviews on Amazon.

Your mom can also create a spa-like atmosphere at home with this Mother’s Day set filled with 12 handmade bath bombs that smell like Black Raspberry Vanilla, Lavender and Mango Papaya, among others. If your mom is an animal lover, then she’ll likely appreciate that LifeAround2Angel says it does not test these bath bombs on animals. This is the second most affordable Mother’s Day present on our list, and it earned a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 32,500 reviews on Amazon.

A skin care fridge is a compact version of a full-size fridge, and it is typically lightweight enough to fit on your mom's work from home desk or vanity. A skin care fridge is a unique gift your mom can use to store her skin care products like eye patches, face rollers and face mists. Skin care products left in a mini fridge will leave behind a refreshing cooling sensation on the skin and can help reduce puffiness. Celebrity makeup artist Tai Young previously noted she likes to keep her Peter Thomas Roth eye patches in her mini fridge while working on set with actors from “Grey’s Anatomy.” Cooluli’s mini fridge boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon.

Rather than surprising mom with a single full-size perfume that she may want to exchange, consider giving her this seven-piece perfume set filled with popular scents like Armani Beauty My Way and NEST New York Indigo. There are also fragrances from Chloé, Versace, Clean Reserve and TOCCA. After your mom narrows in on her favorite scent, she can use the accompanying certificate in-store to redeem a full-size fragrance featured in this gift set. The Sephora Favorites perfume set also comes with a bonus Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star mascara. This Mother’s Day beauty gift bundle received a 4.3-star average rating from 13 reviews on Sephora.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk collection is a personal favorite, and her universally flattering pinky-nude lipstick and lipliner are two standout products your mom could also appreciate this Mother’s Day. The Lip Cheat Pillow Talk liner glides effortlessly onto the lip and helps prevent the creamy lipstick from feathering. The Pillow Talk lipstick is infused with plant extracts to help soften the lips and various oils and waxes create a buildable coverage. This duo received a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,200 reviews on Charlotte Tilbury.

BRIOGEO’s gift set earned a 4.7-star average rating from more than 70 reviews on Nordstrom, and it includes a full-size bottle of both the Be Gentle, Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner. Both products are infused with various fruit and vegetable extracts, like aloe leaf, spinach, apple and glycerin, a popular moisturizing ingredient.

As one of the best hair dryers, Dyson’s popular Supersonic is a favorite among hairstylists, Shopping readers and beauty writers. This hot pink set includes two bonus gifts — a wide tooth comb and round brush — for the same price as the standalone Supersonic. Celebrity hairstylist Kristen Shaw previously called the Supersonic "lightweight” and highlighted that it heats up to “the perfect temperature, reduces blowdry time and is more energy-efficient." The Supersonic received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 2,170 reviews on Dyson.

If your mom prefers laid-back waves over more formal curls, consider giving her this gift set from T3, a popular brand of hot tools. The Whirl includes three interchangeable barrels — a 1-inch Straight Barrel, 1.25-inch Tapered Barrel and 1.5-inch Straight Barrel — to help her create waves of various sizes. Your mom can adjust the temperature of the iron between 260 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit. The T3 Whirl shuts off automatically after an hour of use and features a 9-foot-long cord. It earned a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 260 reviews on Sephora.

If you’re shopping for a cool mom, or just one who appreciates good skin care, consider this starter kit from Glossier. This seven-piece kit received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 200 reviews on Glossier. It features a few of the brand’s hero skin care products, including the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce face serum and Priming Moisturizer Rich. If your mom is looking to enhance her glow she can also pat on Futuredew, a non-comedogenic oil serum infused with squalane and four oils — jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose and rosehip — which together help hydrate the skin. The kit also includes two versions of Balm Dotcom — Original and Rose — and a millennial pink headband mom can wear to keep her hair away from her face while following her skin care routine.

With one of the best silk pillowcases, slip’s gift set is an easy way to help your mom upgrade her nightly wellness routine. Board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, previously told us that “silk is lightweight, breathable and non-irritating.” Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, added silk is also “less irritating” to the skin, particularly for those with eczema. Slip’s gift set includes either a White pillowcase and Pink eye mask or a Caramel pillowcase and Black silk eye mask. Shopping reporter Ambar Pardilla previously noted that she “can only fall asleep” with her slip silk eye mask on. This gift set received a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 330 reviews on Bloomingdales.

