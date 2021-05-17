New and Notable: Latest from Dyson, Lululemon, Kate Spade and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While the pandemic originally sparked a surge in face masks buying, those days may be coming to an end. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines saying individuals fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear face masks indoors and outdoors, or social distance, in most circumstances — here’s what to know if you’re looking for ways to protect and keep track of your Covid-19 vaccination card.

Moving away from pandemic-related shopping, brands are increasingly working to sell more environmentally-friendly products, like Allbirds and Adidas’ new low-carbon-footprint running shoe. Some shoppers are also taking interest in being eco-conscious, or learning how to better pick eco-friendly cleaning supplies that make less of an impact on the Earth. Last week also saw a variety of tech launches. Samsung released its new Galaxy Book Pro Series and Amazon introduced three new Echo smart devices after debuting Fire HD 10 tablets earlier this month.

Beyond those items, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Chef Stephanie Izard, restaurant owner and creator of This Little Goat, released a limited edition knife in partnership with cookware brand Made In. The knife features a 8.5-inch blade and is made from stainless steel. It has a Belize Blue handle and “This Little Goat” is engraved on the blade.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently launched its newest owned brand, Simply Essential. The brand offers more than 1,200 basic low-cost items for your home, like bedding, bath towels, cookware and bakeware, end tables and more. The company said all of the brand’s products are priced under $200. Items range across categories like bed, bath, dining, storage and organization.

Lululemon’s limited edition Earth Dye collection features clothing made with sustainable dye solutions. The dye is formulated using plant waste from agricultural and herbal industries like oranges, beets and saw palmetto trees. Compared to synthetic dyes, the more eco-friendly solutions use less water, carbon and synthetic chemicals. The collection includes pieces for women like a tank top and joggers, as well as men’s shorts and a hoodie. The pieces designs were inspired by colors and textures found in nature, like muted earthy tones.

Dyson’s new selection of air purifiers includes the Dyson Purifier Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde range. The brand said each machine meets the HEPA H13 standard as they’re designed to capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and more. The new Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde range includes three products, including the Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde, which is made for businesses and commercial spaces. This purifier range is built with solid state formaldehyde sensing technology that detects and destroys formaldehyde, a gas pollutant that the EPA warns can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose and throat, as well as other health concerns.

Kate Spade New York relaunched its nylon Sam handbag collection with new styles, shapes and prints. The handbag was the first to debut when Kate Spade launched in 1993, and it originally featured a simple, boxy and black design made from waterproof nylon. For summer 2021, the Nylon Sam collection expanded to include three styles: a satchel, tote and shoulder bag. Bags are available in sizes from mini to large, as well as colors like Crushed Watermelon and Deep Spruce and patterns like stripes and polka dots.

Adding to its lineup of Roku TVs, TCL debuted a new 85-inch model. It boasts ultra HD resolution for enhanced clarity and detail on screen, as well as HDR technology, which improves color quality. The Wi-Fi-enabled TV includes Dolby audio to provide an immersive surround sound experience, too. Since Roku streaming is built into the TV, you can stream thousands of shows and movies, or you can view entertainment by connecting a cable box, HDTV antenna or a game console. The TV comes with a remote, or you can control it through Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Flamingo, which sells women’s razors, wax strips and other body care items, launched a collection of three limited edition body care sets curated by model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham. The Self Care Set comes with items to exfoliate, shave and moisturize skin, like a razor in a new Red color designed by Graham, Light Hydrating Spray and more. The Shave Set also comes with the Red razor, in addition to items like a shower razor holder and Daily Moisturizing Lotion. Flamingo and Graham also released a Body Wax Kit, complete with large and medium wax strips, post wax cloths and a waxing instruction booklet.

Blueair said its new air purifying fan removes 99 percent of airborne allergens like dust, pollen and pet dander from rooms up to 326 square feet. It simultaneously spreads cool and clean air throughout spaces. The Pure Fan Auto features a LED air quality indicator that changes color to indicate different air quality levels. When used in auto mode, the device’s fan speed adjusts based on indoor pollution levels so it can quickly remove pollutants, and in night mode, the device’s fan is quieter and it dims its LED lights. You can also purchase a fabric pre-filter for the Pure Fan Auto, which catches large particles and extends the life of the device’s primary filter.

NAKEDCASHMERE partnered with evolvetogether to design limited-edition disposable face masks during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. For every set of masks sold, NAKEDCASHMERE will donate $5 to Silence the Shame, a nonprofit that provides education and awareness about mental health to eliminate stigma around it. The triple-layered disposable face masks come in a pack of 15 and are available in Black or White. Masks feature an adjustable nose bridge and they’re shipped in recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Grovemade’s new MagSafe stand is compatible with all iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models. You can attach Apple’s MagSafe Charger to the stand and position your phone on top of it vertically or horizontally, making it easy to use while charging. The stand features a solid steel base to anchor your device, as well as a sleek hardwood chamfer that matches some of Grovemade’s other desk accessories, like a pencil holder, planter and a monitor stand. The stand is available in three styles: Walnut, Maple and Brass.

