On this day in 2004 George W. Bush's approval rating sat at 49 percent The year was 2004 and an incumbent President George W. Bush faced then-Senator John Kerry in an election Bush would go on to win. Bush's approval rating, which peaked in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, steadily declined for most the rest of his presidency. The approval poll from Oct. 29-31 2004 put Bush's approval rating at 49 percent. By comparison, President Donald Trump's approval rating, currently at 44 percent, has hovered in the mid- to low-40s for his entire presidency. Track the approval ratings for all the recent presidents at the NBC News presidential approval rating tracker.







Experts recommend voters hand-deliver ballots as Election Day nears A voter drops off his mail in ballot at a dropbox at the Salt Lake County election office in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 29, 2020. George Frey / AFP - Getty Images Some experts are encouraging voters to turn in their ballots at drop boxes and avoid sending them by mail with the election less than a week away. With the U.S. Postal Service continuing to face scrutiny over mail slowdowns and Election Day coming up, voting experts said dropping off ballots by hand or voting in person is the best way to ensure ballots are counted at this point. Bob Brandon, the president of Fair Elections Center, said his organization has generally been supportive of mail balloting, but sending ballots by mail gets dicier by the day. "As is always the case people wait or, in some places, people have not gotten their requested ballot in time," he said. "The general advice now is really to think of an alternative to putting something in the mail. If your state has drop boxes or other places to drop off your ballot, then do that." Otherwise, voters can drop ballots off at their local board of elections or should consider voting in person. Read the story.







Trump has signaled he won't accept an election loss. Many of his voters agree. PHOENIX — President Trump has refused to say he'd accept the results of the election in the event that he loses. In the closing days of the race, some of his supporters are taking his faulty or unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud to heart. At a packed outdoor rally in this battleground state Wednesday, Trump said the polls that show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden are "fake," drawing boos from the crowd and raising their expectations of victory. He also said he feared voter fraud, which studies have repeatedly found to be extremely rare, and in most cases non-existent. "The biggest problem we have is if they cheat with the ballots. That's my biggest problem," he told supporters at Phoenix Goodyear Airport this week. "That's my only thing — that's the only thing I worry about." Followers are echoing his claims. If the president loses, "I think it will be complete voter fraud," said Tammy Byler, 54, an operations manager in Waddell, Arizona. "There's so much voter fraud happening." Read more here.







Mail-in ballot issues in Pennsylvania could cause glut of provisional ballots Election officials in some Pennsylvania counties might see a surge of provisional ballots at the polls because a number of voters have still not received mail-in ballots — which could stress the system on Election Day and cause further delays in reporting results from the battleground state. In Butler County, which encompasses the northern Pittsburgh suburbs, Commissioner Leslie Osche said 40,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, but they are now getting thousands of calls from voters who didn't receive them. Osche said the county's been in contact with the U.S. Postal Service but have so far been unable to track down what went wrong or where the missing ballots went. In the northeastern part of the state, voters who didn't receive mail-in ballots in Lehigh County are able to go to the county election office to request a so-called "B ballot," which serves as a backup ballot for those who haven't received their mail-in ballot after the initial application period, which closed Oct. 19. Across the commonwealth, voters who applied for and haven't received mail-in ballots are now being advised to contact their local elections officials for replacements before Tuesday. But voters will have the option to fill out a provisional ballot at the polls, which are among the last to be counted. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday her office is working with counties to make sure they have adequate space for filling out provisional ballots. "We expect it to be larger and already the counties did see that in the primary — there were far higher provisional ballots in the primary than, you know, usually expected — and presidential years provisional ballots are always higher than in other election years," she said.







Trump postpones North Carolina rally due to severe winds President Trump is postponing his Thursday night rally in North Carolina due to severe winds. "Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday," the campaign said in a statement.







Two people who attended Trump rally in N.C. test positive for Covid-19 Two people who attended President Trump's campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., last week have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to public health officials there. "These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance," the Gaston County health department said in a news release, referring to the rally Oct. 21. The health department said contact tracing protocols were being followed and "close contacts to these individuals" were being notified by public health staffers.







Supreme Court rejects 2nd N.C. GOP effort to roll back mail deadline The Supreme Court on Thursday denied an emergency effort by Republican leaders of the North Carolina Legislature to block lower court rulings that allow six extra days for accepting ballots sent by mail. The justices left the later deadline in place. The outcome was expected because the court had turned away a similar request late Wednesday from the state and national Republican parties and the Trump campaign. As in the earlier North Carolina case and in a similar one from Pennsylvania, Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the consideration or disposition of the latest case. A court spokeswoman said that was "because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings." The earlier North Carolina and Pennsylvania cases were both filed before Barrett arrived at the court, while the latest one was filed several hours after she became a justice. However, the issues were largely the same as in the earlier cases, which had been thoroughly considered by the other justices before she arrived.







Biden edges Trump in North Carolina in NYT/Siena poll Joe Biden holds a 3-point lead over President Trump in North Carolina, 48 percent to 45 percent, well within the margin of error, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday. The survey was conducted Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, after the final presidential debate was held last Thursday, Oct. 22. Trump won North Carolina by roughly 3.6 percentage points in 2016, beating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, 49.8 percent to 46.2 percent. But there are signs that North Carolina — along with other Sun Belt states, such as Georgia and Florida — are moving in the Democrats' direction this year. In the state's Senate contest, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham leads Republican incumbent Thom Tillis by 3 percentage points: 46 percent to 43 percent, also within the margin of error, according to the Times/Siena poll. Cunningham's campaign has been roiled by a sexting scandal and allegations that he had an extramarital affair. The poll of 1,034 likely voters has a margin of error of roughly plus or minus 4 percentage points.






