Amazon’s fall Prime Day 2023 — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to track your running distance or send texts from your wrist, the retailer is offering discounts on smartwatches during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, home, vacuums and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on smartwatches that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Below, we’re sharing the best smartwatch Prime Day 2023 deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 launches on 10/12 — naturally, last year’s Pixel Watch 1 is significantly discounted. It has a traditional circular touchscreen display and uses various sensors to track data like heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, sleep patterns and more. It syncs and displays this data through the Google Fit and FitBit app (Google bought FitBit in 2019). The Pixel Watch 1 is compatible with all types of Android phones, according to the brand.

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 back in August, but the Watch 5 is worth considering at this deep discount. Voted best Android fitness tracker in our Select Wellness Awards, this smartwatch can track fitness and health data, as well as show mobile notifications, send text messages and more. We love its flat circular watch face, soft-touch wristband and lightweight (it weighs 28 grams — the Apple Watch Series 8 and Google Pixel Watch 1 both weigh over 30 grams).

Apple’s lowest-priced smartwatch is at its lowest price ever. I use it daily to track my workouts, check mobile notifications, take calls and pay public transit fees. Compared to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 and new Series 9, the SE has a smaller screen that only turns on when you raise your wrist, slower charging speeds, no crash detection, no blood oxygen levels data and no body temperature tracking.

Garmin’s Forerunner smartwatches are great for runners, cyclists, swimmers or any multisport athlete, in our experience. The Forerunner 745 is a good fit for triathletes in particular: it is compatible with cycling power meters and tracks multiple forms of swimming, including pool laps, open water swimming and swim-running. You can also combine multiple activities and track a custom multisport workout. The watch has an up to seven-day battery life, according to the brand.

