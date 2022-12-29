IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Skin care bestsellers: The most purchased skin care products we covered in 2022

Select readers bought products for a variety of skin care concerns in 2022, including acne, rosacea and blackheads.
From SPF lip balms to pimple patches, here are the bestselling skin care products we covered in 2022.
By Mili Godio

Skin care should be a top priority no matter the season, according to the dermatologists we spoke to this year. They stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen during the hot summer months and moisturizing your dry skin in the winter. Throughout 2022, we saw plenty of interest in a variety of skin care products to tackle any issues your skin may face in between, including SPF scalp protection, under-eye patches, pimple patches and more. And as the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on some of the skin care products Select readers loved the most. Below, we listed the most purchased products in 2022 across our skin care and wellness coverage.

1. Differin Gel

2. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

3. Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen

4. Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen

5. Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel

6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

7. Bioré Original Blackhead Remover Strips

8. CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid

9. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

10. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

11. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

12. L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment

13. Dove DermaCare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

14. AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub

15. Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment

16. Eos Sensitive Skin Shaving Cream

17. CLn Shampoo

18. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

19. Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush

20. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

21. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

22. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30

Mili Godio

Mili Godio is an associate reporter for Select on NBC News.