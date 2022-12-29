Skin care should be a top priority no matter the season, according to the dermatologists we spoke to this year. They stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen during the hot summer months and moisturizing your dry skin in the winter. Throughout 2022, we saw plenty of interest in a variety of skin care products to tackle any issues your skin may face in between, including SPF scalp protection, under-eye patches, pimple patches and more. And as the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on some of the skin care products Select readers loved the most. Below, we listed the most purchased products in 2022 across our skin care and wellness coverage.
1. Differin Gel
- 4.5-star average rating from 70,279 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best treatments for teen acne, according to dermatologists
2. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel
- 4.7-star average rating from 21,185 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best shaving creams, gels and foams in 2022
3. Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen
- 4.6-star average rating from 11,419 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 6 best SPF lip balms, according to doctors
4. Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen
- 4.5-star average rating from 7,323 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best sunscreens for kids, according to dermatologists
5. Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel
- 4.5-star average rating from 23,142 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best treatments for teen acne, according to dermatologists
6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 24,825 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 15 best products for rosacea and redness in 2022, according to dermatologists
7. Bioré Original Blackhead Remover Strips
- 4.4-star average rating from 44,377 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 10 best blackhead treatments in 2022: Scrubs, masks and more
8. CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid
- 4.6-star average rating from 25,250 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 5 best skin care products for treating and preventing back acne
9. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
- 4.6-star average rating from 40,999 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 5 best skin care products for treating and preventing back acne
10. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream
- 4.4-star average rating from 19,423 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to treat and reduce dark under-eye circles, according to dermatologists
11. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
- 4.3-star average rating from 6,730 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best pimple patches: Acne patches shared by experts
12. L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment
- 4.4-star average rating from 8,522 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to treat and reduce dark under-eye circles, according to dermatologists
13. Dove DermaCare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,012 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne
14. AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,291 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 10 best blackhead treatments in 2022: Scrubs, masks and more
15. Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment
- 4.5-star average rating from 5,291 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to heal dry, cracked heels, according to dermatologists
16. Eos Sensitive Skin Shaving Cream
- 4.5-star average rating from 27,375 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best shaving creams, gels and foams in 2022
17. CLn Shampoo
- 4.2-star average rating from 3,419 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne
18. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer
- 4.7-star average rating from 76,825 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 10 expert-recommended face moisturizers for people with dry skin
19. Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
- 4.5-star average rating from 21,949 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best facial cleansing brushes and how to shop for one, according to experts
20. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- 4.7-star average rating from 19,725 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 10 best lip masks to heal dry lips this year
21. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
- 4.3-star average rating from 133,099 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best vitamin C serums to fade dark spots and discoloration
22. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30
- 4.4-star average rating from 39,805 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best tinted sunscreens in 2022, according to experts
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.