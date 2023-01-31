January marks the end of the holiday shopping season, the beginning of a new year and an overall shift in Select's coverage. This past month, we pivoted our coverage away from gift guides toward writing about tools to help readers stick to their New Year's resolutions, like productivity apps, fitness apps and more. For those who enjoy kicking off the year with a clean space, we looked into closet organizers and desk organizers. And for the sober curious or dry January participants, we rounded up the best non-alcoholic wines and non-alcoholic spirits. Finally, to help readers make it through the rest of winter, we covered light therapy lamps, face moisturizers, grocery delivery services and more.
Here’s what our readers were most interested in during January.
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
- 4.5-star average rating from 67,549 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks
AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver
- 4.3-star average rating from 10,850 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 5 best head shavers in 2023
Avalon Organics Tea Tree Oil shampoo
- 4.3-star average rating from 4,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best shampoos and treatments for thinning hair
CookUnity
- Rating unavailable
- Learn more: 10 best prepared meal delivery services in 2023
Factor
- Rating unavailable
- Learn more: 8 best meal delivery services of 2023
PUR Mellow Eyes Hemp-Infused Eye Patches
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,529 reviews at Ulta
- Learn more: 7 best under-eye patches for puffiness, dark circles and lines
Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush
- 4.7-star average rating from 14,320 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best electric toothbrushes in 2023
Cora Period Underwear
- 4.4-star average rating from 1,016 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 8 best period underwear in 2023
Theralite Aura Bright Light Therapy Lamp
- 4.2-star average rating from 913 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Top light therapy lamps of 2023
Singer Heavy-Duty 4452
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,783 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best sewing machines for beginners
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
- 4.4-star average rating from 157,164 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 7 best thermometers for kids and adults in 2023
Shea Moisture Beard Conditioning Oil
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,171 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best beard oils
Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
- 4.6-star average rating from 21,690 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best vacuums to shop in 2023
Blueair Blue Pure 211+
- 4.7-star average rating from 12,072 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best air purifiers of 2023, independently tested and certified
