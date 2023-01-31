January marks the end of the holiday shopping season, the beginning of a new year and an overall shift in Select's coverage. This past month, we pivoted our coverage away from gift guides toward writing about tools to help readers stick to their New Year's resolutions, like productivity apps, fitness apps and more. For those who enjoy kicking off the year with a clean space, we looked into closet organizers and desk organizers. And for the sober curious or dry January participants, we rounded up the best non-alcoholic wines and non-alcoholic spirits. Finally, to help readers make it through the rest of winter, we covered light therapy lamps, face moisturizers, grocery delivery services and more.

Here’s what our readers were most interested in during January.

4.5-star average rating from 67,549 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks

4.3-star average rating from 10,850 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 5 best head shavers in 2023

4.3-star average rating from 4,000 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best shampoos and treatments for thinning hair

Rating unavailable

Learn more: 10 best prepared meal delivery services in 2023

Rating unavailable

Learn more: 8 best meal delivery services of 2023

4.5-star average rating from 1,529 reviews at Ulta

Learn more: 7 best under-eye patches for puffiness, dark circles and lines

4.7-star average rating from 14,320 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best electric toothbrushes in 2023

4.4-star average rating from 1,016 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 8 best period underwear in 2023

4.2-star average rating from 913 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Top light therapy lamps of 2023

4.6-star average rating from 8,783 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best sewing machines for beginners

4.4-star average rating from 157,164 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 7 best thermometers for kids and adults in 2023

4.6-star average rating from 2,171 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best beard oils

4.6-star average rating from 21,690 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best vacuums to shop in 2023

4.7-star average rating from 12,072 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best air purifiers of 2023, independently tested and certified

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.