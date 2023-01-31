IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

January bestsellers: Readers' favorite under-eye patches, light therapy lamps and more

From thinning hair shampoos to beard oils, here are the most purchased items we covered last month.
Here’s what readers bought last month.NBC; Amazon
By Shari Uyehara

January marks the end of the holiday shopping season, the beginning of a new year and an overall shift in Select's coverage. This past month, we pivoted our coverage away from gift guides toward writing about tools to help readers stick to their New Year's resolutions, like productivity apps, fitness apps and more. For those who enjoy kicking off the year with a clean space, we looked into closet organizers and desk organizers. And for the sober curious or dry January participants, we rounded up the best non-alcoholic wines and non-alcoholic spirits. Finally, to help readers make it through the rest of winter, we covered light therapy lamps, face moisturizers, grocery delivery services and more.

Here’s what our readers were most interested in during January.

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

Avalon Organics Tea Tree Oil shampoo

CookUnity

Factor

PUR Mellow Eyes Hemp-Infused Eye Patches

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush

Cora Period Underwear

Theralite Aura Bright Light Therapy Lamp

Singer Heavy-Duty 4452

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Shea Moisture Beard Conditioning Oil

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Blueair Blue Pure 211+

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.