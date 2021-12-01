IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

November favorites: Oral B, Polaroid, Philips and more

Select readers' most purchased products this month include electric toothbrushes, board games and more.
Polaroid Go, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, A Game of Cat & Mouth board game
In November, Select readers focused their attention on self-care and wellness products.Amazon
By Rebecca Rodriguez

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

November was a shopping-heavy month featuring the biggest sales events of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At the beginning of the month, we ramped up our gift guide coverage to help you find gifts for your loved ones and try to get them delivered in time given the ongoing global supply chain issues. We rounded up gift ideas for bibliophiles, coffee connoisseurs, techies and more. And although the major sales events consumed most of our coverage this month, we wanted to focus on some Select reader favorites outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In November, readers gravitated toward self-care and wellness products like face masks, electric toothbrushes, flat irons and more.

Oral B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

A Game of Cat and Mouth by Exploding Kittens

Three by Three Seattle Drawer Organizer

Target Socks Advent Calendars

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

SUTUN Rechargeable Book Light

Wild Birds of Joy Window Bird Feeder

Polaroid GO Starter Set

Brain Games ICECOOL

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more