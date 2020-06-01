Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for gifts in 2020 has already been quite different than in years past: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, high school graduations and Memorial Day Weekend parties, get-togethers and overall behaviors had to significantly shift. And now, as we enter into summer and turn to Father’s Day gifting and celebrations, we’re likewise paying attention to how the coronavirus is morphing our typical June parties and Father’s Day gift giving.

There are few things that beat a day enjoying the sun and the outdoors. Some prefer packing up the grill for a backyard barbecue while others would rather take a walk. However, as Father’s Day approaches, we’re reminded of outdoor activities like camping, fishing and hiking that require a bit more preparation. If the dad in your life has the chance to spend this Father’s Day surrounded by nature, you’ll want to make sure they’re prepared to take on the obstacles and tasks involved. Enhance their fishing collection with peripherals and accessories. Fishing is often an outdoor activity, so there are some lateral items you might want to consider alongside any fishing-centric gift you give this Father’s Day, from sunscreen to a high quality portable charger. Otherwise, here are some great Father’s Day fishing gifts to consider, each designed to give them an excuse to venture into the outdoors this Father’s Day, as long as they're able to do so safely and responsibly.

This grip can be operated with one hand and provides the user with a simple way to catch and release without harming the fish. It’s made with stainless steel and is designed for continued use in fresh or saltwater. The rubberized clamp fits around the jawbone of most fish species and won’t rub off the fish’s protective slime layer.

The Boomerang Tool is designed to snip a fishing line with a clean and smooth cut and it’s equipped with a spring-loaded retractable leash that attaches to a belt loop or boat. The 420 stainless steel blades and heavy duty body are designed to resist rust over time.

These sustainably-built amphibious shoes are made of plastic bottles, corn and bamboo fibers that are all made of post-consumer materials. They have a flexible sole and a breathable mesh construction that make them a good choice for anyone who needs a comfortable shoe for hours on the lake.

Crafted for the fisherman or for the father who likes to walk the dog, this ultra lightweight jacket will protect them from the elements without weighing them down. It has a waterproof nylon outer structure and a full-coverage hood with an adjustable plastic cord lock.

The Costa Fantail Polarized Sunglasses are 100-percent polarized, mirrored and co-molded for a comfortable wear. The polarization is designed to reduce 99 percent of visible glare from the water or ground and the scratch-resistant glass lenses make them a good choice for anyone who lives an active lifestyle.

Best fishing lures

Colorful, lifelike and versatile are a few ways to describe the lures included in this kit. Each box includes 77 pieces of bait that fall into six categories — crank bait, topwater lures, plastic worms, soft fish bait and shrimp — and each one is made with quality plastic for durability.

If they’re a hands-on type of dad, this lure-making kit could be a fun and helpful project to do at home. The kit includes a measuring cup, three molds, plastisol and everything needed to create lifelike bait to reel in the big ones. Inside, there are step-by-step instructions for designing and deploying the lures.

Best fishing rods and reels

The Berkley Lighting Rod is an all-purpose casting rod suited for a variety of fishing techniques. The graphing construction makes for a lightweight body and the stainless steel guides with aluminum oxide inserts are designed to resist corrosion. The rod also has a double-locking reel seat and a rubberized cork handle for more precise control.

Available in multiple sizes from 1000 to 8000, this high-range spinning reel is crafted to provide powerful drag without sacrificing smoothness. It has five stainless steel ball bearings and an instant anti-reverse bearing for effortless cranking.

The Field and Stream Inferno Spinning Rod is an affordable option for anglers of multiple experience levels. It has a 24-ton graphite blank that gives the rod a strong backbone and the aluminum oxide line is made to reduce friction while it carries the line.

Best fishing boats and fishing kayaks to gift

Fixed with two nine-foot pontoons, this inflatable fishing boat is a good choice for those looking to ride rugged waters. It includes multiple storage areas, including mesh pockets, drink holders and a rear storage rack, and the detachable fly patch provides a way to easily access fishing gear.

The Newport Vessels Sport Boat is made with US Coast Guard-rated PVC that is held together with heat welded seams to minimize the chance of leaks. It can travel at high speeds and is built for portability thanks to side handles and a compact carrying case.

Available in four camouflage styles, this kayak is a good option for fishers on a mission to get multiple bites. It has a sit-on-top design and a lift link seat that raises off the deck for additional standing room.

Best fishing tech

Easily find fish in the water with the Striker 4 dual-beam transducer from Garmin. It has a high-sensitivity GPS system that finds fish with a sonar transducer and features a built-in flasher and swivel mount that can attach to the side of a boat.

This handy tool helps fishers load reels without hassle thanks it’s rotor which easily attaches to the base of your rod. The graphite frame is light in weight but provides strength of fishing trips that require greater power.

This affordable Bluetooth speaker is portable, waterproof and a good option for anyone who wants to take their music along with them on an outdoor journey. It has a 100-foot wireless range and a Bluetooth 4.2 antenna design that is crafted to give you faster connection to your device.

The DemerBox is designed to withstand drops, water and daily outdoor use. Featuring over 40 hours of continuous battery life, the speaker may be a good choice for those going on long weekend trips on the water. In addition to the speaker, the box includes an internal dry storage compartment for keys, phones or other valuables they might need during their day out fishing.

Charge phones, laptops, small appliances and more with this portable lithium power station. It generates high-capacity power with the push of a button and has a durable exterior for travel and outdoor use. For any fishing expedition, it’s fit to keep any and all of the tech and gadgets involved charged and working all day.

Best personalized fishing gifts

This personalized fishing lure caddy is a one-of-a-kind gift that can house lures, baits and jigs in style. It has multiple internal pockets designed to eliminate tangling and a waxed-canvas exterior that gives the caddy durability.

The Sit ’N Fish Cooler is a fun way to upgrade any fishing trip. The bucket has a 19-quart capacity and is insulated to hold drinks, fish or anything that needs to be kept cool throughout the day. The bucket also doubles as a seat thanks to the hard plastic outer shell.

Best fishing subscription boxes

Sign them up for a fishing subscription that is designed for newbies and season fishers alike. Each box includes over $80 worth of premium flies, essential fishing items, fun stickers and more. The box is shipped directly to your door on every fifth of the month.

Whether you chose the regular subscription (about $25 value) or the pro version (about $40 value), the Mystery Tackle box is sure to be a unique gift for Father’s Day. Included in each box is a variety of items including fishing-themed products, lures, tackle and more.

Best fishing bags and coolers

This quality cooler has extra-thick walls and permafrost insulation that are designed to keep ice solid for hours on end. Some additional features include a latch and hinge system that keep the lid sealed, a form-fitting barrier to keep heat out, double haul handles that make for easy transport and a vortex drain system that minimizes the hassle of cleaning.

The Wild River Tackle Tek Backpack is designed for those who need to keep their fishing gear in order. It features an integrated LED light system for all-day fishing and is crafted with internal and external pockets to keep tools and devices safe throughout the fishing journey. It also includes a protective rain cover in the case that the weather is temperamental.

Compact and durable, this multi-function performance backpack is designed with the active fisher in mind. The external material is crafted from a nylon-polyester blend and is coated in a durable water-repellent finish. It has a pocket to hold large fly boxes and interior storage pockets for smaller tools.

