Remember to mark your calendars — this year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 20. While Mother’s Day has been an official holiday since 1914, Father’s Day didn’t become one until 1978 — and traditionally, we spend less on our fathers for the occasion than we do on our mothers for Mother’s Day. Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be difficult for those who don’t have their dad in their lives. On the other hand, it can also be a time to celebrate the father figures you love, like a stepdad you’ve known for most of your life or a father-in-law you’ve become close to. If you’re searching for a Father’s Day gift for your favorite father figure (or figures), we gathered a few gift ideas, ranging from a leather charging pad for his desk to some recently released machine-washable sneakers.

Best Father’s Day gifts for your favorite father figures

Ahead of Father’s Day, these are a few gifts you could consider for the important father figures in your life, from stepdads to father-in-laws.

Best gifts for stepdads

Whether your stepdad stands or sits for most of his day, this bestselling massage gun is designed to offer some relief for sore muscles. It’s a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, boasting an average 4.8-star rating over more than 81,300 reviews. The massage gun — which is also relatively affordable compared to other models — features 20 speed options with eight heads to choose from for more targeted treatment along the body. It also features an LED battery indicator and a touch screen.

If his old headphones are falling apart or aren’t working like they used to, the highly rated AirPods Pro are among the best noise cancelling headphones (so he can listen to the sound of silence, too). Notably, the headphones feature what’s called Transparency mode, which allows him to let in some sounds from the outside. The water- and sweat-resistant earbuds come with three silicone tips for a more customized fit and a wireless charging case with a 24-hour battery life. The AirPods Pro have earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 200,000 reviews on Amazon.

For a tech gift that can double as decor — it can go on his nightstand or desk — this leather charging pad also holds pens, keys and a wallet. It features a place to power up a phone, including Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft models, and a USB port for extra charging space. Just in time for Father’s Day, the brand is also offering a limited-time sitewide sale with 30 percent off products and free monogramming.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is a part of Marshall’s line of vintage-looking speakers. For the beach or the backyard, the speaker has 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it can be quickly charged for 20 minutes for a playtime of five hours. It’s designed to be water-resistant and easy to use with a multi-directional knob for playing, pausing, skipping songs and changing the volume. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon.

Best gifts for grandpas

For the grandpa who’s cold even in warm weather, this fleece sweater jacket could be practical to carry around. From Shopping favorite retailer Patagonia, this jacket is designed to be low-bulk while still being soft. It’s made from recycled polyester and features a zip-through stand up collar. There are also two zippered pockets in the front with a chest pocket that can hold a phone. It currently comes in sizes XS to 3XL and in colors like Pigeon Blue and Pale Khaki.

An indoor garden kit could be an easy way for grandpa to grow a green thumb. This is a more affordable version of the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 Indoor Home Garden we previously covered. With this garden, he doesn’t even have to remember to water his plants — it does the job itself. The kit includes the planter base, a built-in water reservoir that holds a month’s worth of water, three basil starter pods and an LED lamp. You can choose between three colors for the base: White, Beige and Grey. It’s earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon.

To remember where he put his keys, Tile’s Mate tracker can help. Your grandpa can just attach the tool to a keychain, bag or other essentials and use an app to find them when the object is within 200 feet. He can also ask Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri to pinpoint where the lost valuable is. You can choose to get the Mate in a one-pack, two-pack or four-pack. It’s a popular choice on Amazon, boasting an average 4.6-star rating over more than 42,100 reviews.

For hot water on hand, Smeg’s electric kettle can hold up to 7 cups (or 56 ounces). It features a retro-inspired design to show off on a countertop, along with a 360-degree swivel base and water level indicators that are meant to be easy to read. The kettle can automatically shut off three ways — when the water reaches the boiling point, when the kettle itself is lifted off the base or when it’s emptied out. It has what the brand describes as a soft-opening lid that helps avoid a sudden steam release. Both grandma and grandpa will appreciate this Father’s Day gift.

Best gifts for uncles

While Away’s Large Everywhere Bag is one of the best weekender bags, it has limited availability at the moment. The brand’s Everywhere Bag is similar to it and is slightly more affordable. The water-resistant bag is made from nylon — or you could opt to get it in a pricier pebbled leather — and includes an adjustable shoulder strap. On the interior, the bag features an organization system with six pockets (there’s a hidden exterior pocket to reach a phone easily) and a padded laptop sleeve that can fit a 15-inch laptop. This is a great Father’s Day gift option for the uncle or father figure who’s always on the go.

Have an uncle who’s a wine connoisseur? This chiller is designed to keep wine, champagne and other bottles cool for hours — without having to be refrigerated beforehand. It’s made of stainless steel and is both double-walled and vacuum-insulated. To use, he just has to unscrew the top, put in the bottle and then screw the top back on. It currently comes in colors like Black and Navy — you can also monogram it for an additional fee at Vinglacé. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 600 reviews on Amazon.

If he has barely touched his quarantine beard (and wants to mostly keep it that way), this kit from grooming brand Jack Black bills itself as “everything but the razor.” The three-piece set includes a facial cleanser that also works as a clay mask and washes away any build-up, a moisturizer with built-in SPF 20 sunscreen and shaving cream that’s supposed to help reduce razor burn. The formulas are paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free. The bestselling kit has an average 4.8-star rating over more than 400 reviews on Amazon.

One of the Mother’s Day cooking gifts that we previously covered, this cutting board could be a practical gift for the uncle who likes to spend time around the grill or practicing recipes on the stove. This cutting board is from Food52’s in-house collection called Five Two. The bamboo cutting board is double-sided and comes with a juice groove, pour spout and phone slot. It’s antimicrobial and water-resistant, too, the brand says.

Best gifts for father-in-laws and other important father figures

This two-in-one water bottle helps keep drinks hot or cold for hours — it’s dual-walled and vacuum-insulated — and features a storage compartment at the bottom that can hold an ID, credit card, keys or other essentials, making it useful for the father figure who likes going out on walks or runs. The bottle is made of food-grade stainless steel and includes a leak-proof lid with a loop to carry it around. It currently comes in colors like Avocado Green and Lemonade Yellow. You can choose between 20-ounce and 24-ounce sizes as well. The bottle has earned an average 4.5-star rating over close to 1,400 reviews on Amazon.

Recently, eco-friendly shoe company Rothy’s released much-anticipated men’s styles, including a sneaker and pair of loafers. Notably, the sneakers are machine-washable and can be worn with or without socks. These sneakers are also knitted from the brand’s signature thread, which is made from recycled plastic bottles, and feature a padded ankle collar for the back of the foot and contoured footbed. The style currently comes in four colors — Bone, White, Black and Olive — and in sizes 7 to 13 (sizes 14 to 16 are out of stock at the moment).

For drinks that are traditionally on the rocks like whiskey, these chillers are an update to the standard ice tray — he can leave them in the freezer to cool without having to fill them up with water. The chillers come in a set of two and the shape of golf balls for the sports enthusiast.

If he’s been wearing the same sweatpants over and over again, this pair from popular bedding brand Brooklinen might be a much-needed wardrobe upgrade that he can add to his weekly rotation. It features slightly fitted ankle cuffs with an elastic interior drawcord at the waist, along with two front and one back pocket. It currently comes in sizes XS to XXL and in two colors: Heather Gray and Black.

