When shopping for fans, you’ll come across some distinct styles, each ideal for different needs:

Ceiling fans are permanently installed in a room’s ceiling. They move air around, keeping rooms cooler in the summer or warmer in the winter by reversing airflow — some models also incorporate lights. Tower fans or floor fans are portable units that can be placed in different rooms and are tall, as well as narrow. “When I want a fan blowing directly on me, such as when I’m working in my shop, I opt for a floor fan,” says Schraeder. Window fans also offer localized airflow but can be inserted into certain window frames and utilize outdoor air to cool a room moreso than a traditional fan would, depending on the temperature. However, these fans need to be removed when it gets cold out and can might cause leaks when it rains. Table fans are standard, personal fans that sit on a desk or table. They typically stand about two feet high. “This fan is great to have at eye level, can be bought at an affordable price and is a standard way of cooling you while sitting at a desk, lying in bed or even sitting on a couch,” says Brandi Andrews, founder of National Air Warehouse. Stand-up fans, also known as pedestal fans, are similar to table fans but stand on the ground, are typically larger and can throw off more cold air while still being portable. The benefit to this fan is you can take the cool air with you from one room to the next and enjoy an ever-revolving breeze from a large fan, Andrews explains. Handheld fans will not cool as much as a table fan but they are cordless and can be directed wherever you’d like. They fit into your hand as well as your pocket. “Take the cool air with you out of the house and on a walk,” Andrew adds, “and you can purchase them for an affordable price.”

Table and stand-up fans are usually needed when a space doesn’t have air conditioning or a central air system. “They would go great in a home that uses only ceiling fans, has windows open often and just needs air to be circulated,” explains Schraeder. On the other hand, handheld fans are ideal for travelers, those who work outside or those who simply enjoy cool air while on the move.

Features to look for in a fan

Once you decide what type of fan you’re interested in, there are specific features the experts we consulted recommend keeping in mind.

Remote control . Get access to a cool breeze without having to move. “Remote controls have become a must-have for many fan buyers, no matter if it’s a ceiling fan or stand up fan,” says Andrews.

. Get access to a cool breeze without having to move. “Remote controls have become a must-have for many fan buyers, no matter if it’s a ceiling fan or stand up fan,” says Andrews. Smart controls . Sophisticated fans can connect to voice-activated smart devices for hands-free use as well as to your smartphone for air quality reports and additional features.

. Sophisticated fans can connect to voice-activated smart devices for hands-free use as well as to your smartphone for air quality reports and additional features. Filters . Fans also can come with a range of filters to help purify the air to remove allergens and improve overall quality. “If your need is in a kitchen to get rid of smoke and odors from cooking, then a fan with a HEPA filter, charcoal filter or both is something you might want to look for,” says Schraeder.

. Fans also can come with a range of filters to help purify the air to remove allergens and improve overall quality. “If your need is in a kitchen to get rid of smoke and odors from cooking, then a fan with a HEPA filter, charcoal filter or both is something you might want to look for,” says Schraeder. Oscillation. This feature allows fans to move from side to side or up and down (or both, about which there’s more below) to help circulate cool air throughout a room instead of directing it into one set spot.

Best fans to shop

To give you an idea of the broad scope of fans available now, we compiled some of the best fan models out, guided by the experts we consulted.

Best window fan: Comfort Zone

This twin speed window fan has two air output options, as well as a reverse airflow mode to push out stale air. “Have you ever overcooked something and the smoke or odor created is offensive?” This fan “helps with that when a hood isn’t enough,” says Schraeder, adding it’s “simple to install” and “reversible, making it perfect for a variety of applications.”

Best fan with built-in air purifier: Dyson

Although fans that also purify are more of an investment, Dyson has the best options and they’re worth the investment, according to Andrews. “This tabletop air purifier-fan combo is effective and innovative,” she says. With a HEPA filter that removes 99.97 percent of allergens, this personal fan cools with purified air instead of recirculating pollutants. It also has a sleep timer (up to nine hours ahead), as well as options to direct airflow or have it oscillate up to 70 degrees. Also consider its larger cousins:

Best compact oscillating fan: Woozoo

At under four pounds, this small-but-mighty globe fan delivers a cooling breeze from the touch of a remote control. The space-saving desk or tabletop fan is versatile with five different speeds and the option to direct airflow or set to oscillate not only from side to side but up and down as well, with enough configurable options to help you find the exact style of fan circulation you’re looking for at any given moment.

Best tower fan: Lasko

With a slim profile, oscillation, remote control and wood-grain finish, this tower fan quietly circulates cool air in style. Not only is the price point a budget-friendly alternative to AC, but at 42 inches, the high-reaching tower can circulate a refreshing breeze throughout an entire room. And as you sleep, you’ll appreciate not only the ability to adjust the three speeds from a remote but also how quiet the machine is —you don’t have to deal with noise in order to get a cool night’s sleep.

Best versatile fan: Snawowo

From a stroller or car seat to a bike or desk, this adaptable tripod fan is ideal for hooking on to hard-to-reach places and for people on-the-go. Both a USB and battery can power this mini personal fan for up to eight hours — depending on the speed — and it has a bendable silicon tripod for extra flexibility.

Best affordable air purifying fan: Blueair

Not only does this fan remove dust and pollen from the air as it delivers a soothing breeze, but also it cools across a 90-degree range without needing to oscillate. Plus, it’s portable for tabletop and floor use, has five different color filter options to give your space a personal feel and boasts three different speeds.

Best heavy duty, affordable fan: Lasko

For an industrial fan that’s also budget-friendly, this high-velocity Lasko fan will impress with its cooling capabilities. Not only does it easily convert from a floor mount to a wall mount, but this fan also has three powerful speeds and a pivoting head that allows you to direct its airflow.

Best stylish fan: Vornado

Although it depends on your preferred style and the vibe you’re going for, Andrews loves the look of Vornado's retro fans. Whether you opt for their “vintage” pedestal fan or stick to something smaller with the personal size fan, these timeless designs elevate decor instead of taking away from it. “These provide a classy, 80s look to the room and are available in different colors, but they also give a nice breeze,” she says.

Best smart fan: Dyson

This robust air purifier cleans air throughout the entire room and attacks pollutants with carbon and HEPA filters. Its LCD display shows the amount of pollutants around it in real time this machine automatically reacts, adjusts and sends a report to your Dyson Link app. It also works with Amazon Alexa for easy voice activation — as well as with a remote — if you prefer hands-free control. “If you're in need of a fan that also purifies the air, this is the one to try,” says Prouty. “It's powerful, compact and has a ‘purify only’ mode in case you want to clean the air without being cooled off yourself.”

Best fan for the pros: Lasko

For those looking for a professional-worthy fan, this pivoting utility fan cools, ventilates, dries and exhausts. Whether you’re on a jobsite or at home, you’ll likely find use in the high velocity air stream powered by three fans, as well as in the built-in twin 120V accessory outlets to power any additional devices.

Best desktop fan: Vornado

Add a sleek touch that packs a cooling punch to your desk or tabletop with this modern design. With a pivoting axis, this compact fan allows you to enjoy multi-directional airflow from three different speeds. Plus, it comes in four different contemporary color combinations, from Champagne to Rose Gold, letting you complement your aesthetic.

Best commercial-strength fan: Royal Sovereign

This 30-inch Royal Sovereign pedestal fan is actually a commercial model but at a price that makes it affordable for home use, says Andrews. “If you are serious about cooling your home without AC, then purchase a fan like this. It will circulate the air, throw off a really great breeze and keep doing it for hours and hours,” she says.

