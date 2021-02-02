Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Being the first month of the year, January tends to symbolize new beginnings and 2021 has been no exception, from the inauguration of a new President and the first phase of the vaccine rollout to trying to keep up with our New Year’s resolutions. Whether looking to get in shape, upgrade your skincare routine or continue to protect yourself and others from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shopping readers gravitated toward products emblematic of this fresh start. To that end, we’ve compiled below the most purchased products we covered last month across fitness, home and wellness.

As far as fitness equipment goes, exercise bikes reigned supreme in the month of January, most popular amongst them was the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike. It is a more affordable option in the world of exercise bikes that include four-digit options like NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle and Bowflex VeloCore Bike. This YOSUDA model sports a four-way padded seat, adjustable resistance levels and non-slip handlebars. On its LCD screen, you can track your speed, distance, calories burned and time spent on the bike.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been a spike in sales of air purifiers. Although they are not meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19, they provide benefits to those suffering from allergies and respiratory conditions. This Honeywell model is equipped with two filters: a pre-filter that catches larger particles such as dust and pet hair and a HEPA filter meant for smaller particles. It is designed for spaces as large as 465 square feet and circulates the air five times in an hour, according to the brand.

Although the initial expert recommendation was to stay away from disposable face masks to ensure enough supply for health care workers, recent increases in supply has medical experts now swaying the other way. They are more effective than cloth alternatives in some situations, and ensure the wearer always has a clean mask on. These three-ply masks include an inner filter layer, a moldable nose piece and elastic ear-loops. If you’re not a fan of the blue surgical mask look, they come in a myriad of colors and patterns, too. Looking for a reusable face mask? A popular cloth alternative amongst Shopping readers was the Adidas Face Masks.

Making its fourth consecutive appearance in our monthly favorites article is the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, likely a result of the ongoing pandemic. The popular thermometer uses infrared technology, with environmental and distance censors to give you a more accurate reading. Its LED lights help you better see temperature readings in dark environments.

One of the best vacuums in 2020, this Shark Navigator features the brand’s Lift Away technology that allows you to detach the canister and clean those hard-to-reach areas. This model is also ideal for those that suffer from allergies, using anti-allergen technology that is meant to trap 99.9 percent of dust and allergens, according to the brand. It also comes equipped with a HEPA filter to clean the air and catch smaller particles.

Amanda Gorman made her debut at Joe Biden’s inauguration as the nation’s youngest poet laureate. After the reading of her poem The Hill We Climb, her two yet-to-publish books became instant Amazon bestsellers. Set to publish in September, you can now pre-order her collection of poems that feature the famous inaugural poem. Gorman's “Change Sings” is a children's book that can also be pre-ordered for its release in September.

One of the best dog beds, Casper’s option has been a standout amongst Shopping readers. This dog bed uses pressure-relieving and supportive foam technology, and has an extra layer of bonded microfiber material so your pet can sleep comfortably. The foam bolsters that line the sides of the bed act as a pillow for your furry friend to rest their head on.

This ‘chunky’ velvet blanket is not only ideal for keeping warm as it gets colder outside, but as a weighted blanket is also meant to reduce stress in the body and promote deeper sleep. The brand prides itself on using eco-friendly materials: The Velvet Napper is made from upcycled, eco-velvet. It comes in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options, and you can look through their weighted blanket guide to figure out which size is right for you.

If you’re looking to build up your skincare routine, this widely available eye cream was a skincare bestseller in 2020. Using retinol and hyaluronic acid, it is meant to not only reduce dark circles but also hydrate your skin. Shopping readers also gravitated toward the KILLA Kit by ZitSticka, a pimple patch that uses salicylic acid to combat acne and hyaluronic acid to prevent drying out your skin.

One of the best at-home whitening kits, the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening pen can help you achieve a brighter smile in the new year. When applied directly to your teeth, the pen emits a carbamide peroxide gel that is meant to break down surface stains from food and drink. Using the pen twice a day should last for up to 15 rounds of treatment.

