April bestsellers: Gardening supplies, skin care products and more

Last month readers gravitated towards raised garden beds, toothpaste, retinol serums and more.
By Rebecca Rodriguez

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With April officially behind us, we’re reflecting on our coverage and Select readers’ favorite recommendations.

With spring having sprung, we recommended pruning shears, weeding tools and highly-rated raised garden beds for readers who are ready to tend to their gardens more closely now. And as some people continued to work from home, we shared our favorite outdoor office supplies. Select readers seem to be especially concerned with dental hygiene, too, for which we’ve recommended the best electric toothbrush and best toothpaste (with some specific models for kids).

To get more specific, below are the 10 most purchased products we covered in April.

Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed

Colgate Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Face Serum

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow

Oral-B Pro 1000

Char-Broil Performance Silver 5 Burner Gas Grill

Corona BP 3180D Forged Classic Bypass Pruner

Hiluckey Solar Charger

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask

Rebecca Rodriguez

Rebecca Rodriguez is an editorial operations associate of Select on NBC News.