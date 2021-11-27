Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
When people use the term “modern conveniences,” what they mostly mean is appliances, those gadgets and gizmos that free us up to do more fulfilling things with our time.
And the time for appliances both major and small is right now: With Black Friday in full swing, retailers across the board, from Amazon to Walmart, are slashing prices on everything from blenders to refrigerators. And many of those appliances have been on sale for longer than usual, thanks to those inescapable global supply chain problems you’ve been hearing about everywhere.
To help you make your life easier by connecting you with the appliances you need, we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite discounts to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you get noteworthy savings.
Black Friday 2021: Appliance sales from Best Buy, Lowe’s and more
We've compiled this list of Black Friday appliance sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.
- Macy’s: Up to 66 percent off kitchen appliances (Bookmark our deep dive into Macy’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next.)
- Best Buy: Up to 60 percent off select small kitchen appliances and up to $650 off select refrigerators (Bookmark our deep dive into Best Buy’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 55 percent off select kitchen gadgets and small appliances
- Amazon: Up to 50 percent off countertop appliances and up to 25 percent off Nespresso Vertuo espresso machines (Bookmark our deep dive into Amazon’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next.)
- Lowe’s: Up to 50 percent off smart home products, up to $750 off select major appliances
- Target: Up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, up to 50 percent off smart home devices and more (Bookmark our deep dive into Target’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next.)
- Tineco: Up to 30 percent off select vacuums and accessories
- Kohl’s: Up to 30 percent off KitchenAid accessories (Bookmark our deep dive into Kohl’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next)
- Home Depot: Up to 20 percent off refrigerators, up to 30 percent off select kitchen appliances and up to $750 off select appliances
- KitchenAid: Up to 25 percent off select countertop appliances
- NutriBullet: 25 percent off sitewide with code GRAVY through Dec. 2
- OXO: 20 percent off the 8-Cup Coffee Maker through Dec. 5
- LG: Up to $800 off select refrigerators
- Dyson: Up to $200 off select vacuums, humidifiers and more
- Google: Up to $50 off Google Nest devices
- Walmart: Save on home appliances and more (Bookmark our deep dive into Walmart’s Black Friday sale for the latest highlights this week and next.)
Black Friday kitchen appliance deals
Based on our previous coverage of kitchen appliances, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.1-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Kohl’s website
- Offering more versatility than other pod-based coffee makers (it can also use ground coffee), the K-Duo brews up anywhere from a single 6-ounce cup to 12 cups of coffee, according to the brand. It also comes with a Strong Brew button that lets you intensify your cuppa.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart. 10-Speed Stand Mixer
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.9-star average rating from more than 35,000 reviews at Home Depot
- The KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with dishwasher-safe, detachable spindles and operates on up to 10 speeds. The 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl can handle over four loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes, according to the manufacturer.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce Blender
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from more than 5,500 reviews at Best Buy
- 1,500 watts of power and four blades help to chop, dice and liquify food products in this blender. The 72-ounce pitcher included is BPA-free and heavy-duty, according to the manufacturer.
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 53 reviews at Walmart
- With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen, according to the brand. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe, Chefman says.
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Kohl’s
- Includes a removable, 8-inch blending arm with a four-point stainless steel blade, variable-speed trigger, removable pan guard and three-cup blending jar.
Black Friday home appliance deals
Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday home appliance deals, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
- Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon
- Google says this smart thermostat allows you to control the temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. It can work without a C wire in most homes, according to the retailer.
Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart
- Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a floor brush, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, a two-in-one crevice tool and a miniature motorized brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.
Levoit LV600HH Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 18,453 reviews on Amazon
- This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit features dual temperature control that lets you choose whether you want cool or warm mist to disperse around your room. This humidifier can handle spaces as large as 753 square feet, Levoit says, and can continuously humidify for up to 60 hours so you don’t have to worry about constant refills, according to the brand. It also features a remote control that allows you to turn the humidifier on and off and control mist levels.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
- Lowest price since July, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from more than 95 reviews at Target
- According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 5 is more compact than the Show 8 with a 5.5-inch smart display. The updated Show 5 has slightly improved camera quality — two megapixels compared to one — and has built-in Alexa capabilities, allowing you to make calls, set reminders and play music via voice command.
