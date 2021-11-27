Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

When people use the term “modern conveniences,” what they mostly mean is appliances, those gadgets and gizmos that free us up to do more fulfilling things with our time.

And the time for appliances both major and small is right now: With Black Friday in full swing, retailers across the board, from Amazon to Walmart, are slashing prices on everything from blenders to refrigerators. And many of those appliances have been on sale for longer than usual, thanks to those inescapable global supply chain problems you’ve been hearing about everywhere.

To help you make your life easier by connecting you with the appliances you need, we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite discounts to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Appliance sales from Best Buy, Lowe’s and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday appliance sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Based on our previous coverage of kitchen appliances, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Kohl’s website

Offering more versatility than other pod-based coffee makers (it can also use ground coffee), the K-Duo brews up anywhere from a single 6-ounce cup to 12 cups of coffee, according to the brand. It also comes with a Strong Brew button that lets you intensify your cuppa.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from more than 35,000 reviews at Home Depot

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with dishwasher-safe, detachable spindles and operates on up to 10 speeds. The 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl can handle over four loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes, according to the manufacturer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from more than 5,500 reviews at Best Buy

1,500 watts of power and four blades help to chop, dice and liquify food products in this blender. The 72-ounce pitcher included is BPA-free and heavy-duty, according to the manufacturer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 53 reviews at Walmart

With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen, according to the brand. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe, Chefman says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Kohl’s

Includes a removable, 8-inch blending arm with a four-point stainless steel blade, variable-speed trigger, removable pan guard and three-cup blending jar.

Black Friday home appliance deals

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday home appliance deals, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon

Google says this smart thermostat allows you to control the temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. It can work without a C wire in most homes, according to the retailer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a floor brush, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, a two-in-one crevice tool and a miniature motorized brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,453 reviews on Amazon

This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit features dual temperature control that lets you choose whether you want cool or warm mist to disperse around your room. This humidifier can handle spaces as large as 753 square feet, Levoit says, and can continuously humidify for up to 60 hours so you don’t have to worry about constant refills, according to the brand. It also features a remote control that allows you to turn the humidifier on and off and control mist levels.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 95 reviews at Target

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 5 is more compact than the Show 8 with a 5.5-inch smart display. The updated Show 5 has slightly improved camera quality — two megapixels compared to one — and has built-in Alexa capabilities, allowing you to make calls, set reminders and play music via voice command.

