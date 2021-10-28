Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Lowe’s kicked off its second annual Seasons of Savings sale today, offering customers early Black Friday deals across categories like tools, smart home devices, appliances and more. New deals will be added to its site weekly throughout December — the retailer will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving. Other early Black Friday sales are also going on now from retailers like Best Buy, as well as Amazon’s Epic Deal Days and Walmart’s Deals for Days. Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Buffy’s Wiggle Pillow is designed to offer full-body support — it’s 82-inches long and flexible, allowing you to bend and tie it into different shapes. The pillow’s shell and machine-washable cover are made from eucalyptus lyocell, and it’s filled with recycled spun plastic. It comes with a sherpa cover built with recycled fiber and available in three colors: Cream, Puff (a peach hue) and Toast. Buffy said the Wiggle Pillow can be used as a pregnancy pillow or to offer general support in bed.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, the Allbirds Train Runner SWT is the brand’s first trail shoe. It’s made with ripstop fabric, grippy treads and external heel counters to provide stability on uneven terrain. The sneaker also offers midsole support and a sock-like collar that helps block dirt, sand and pebbles from getting in your shoe. The “SWT” in the shoe’s name stands for Sugar, Wool and Tree, representing the sustainable materials it’s made from: eucalyptus tree fiber and wool blend upper, a Sweetfoam sugarcane midsole and a natural rubber outsole. The sneaker comes in two classic shades — Natural Black and Natural White — and a limited-edition Diablo (red) color.

Blueair’s DustMagnet air purifier is now available for pre-order after the brand announced the launch earlier this year. It comes in 5200 and 5400 series models, which have cleaning capacities of 212 and 356 square feet respectively. Models are available in two finish options: White and Grey Textile. The air purifier utilizes Blueair’s HEPASilent filtration technology, as well as dual air intake and two positively charged pre-filters to capture dust. Models — which feature a built-in air quality indicator — also function as an end table: They sport a base on top to hold decor or other objects. You can control the Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier using the Blueair app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Marlow, a new brand from the creators of Brooklinen, offers a pillow constructed with aerated memory foam and a microfiber interior, offering breathability and cooling properties as you sleep. The exterior of the pillow is antimicrobial. A zipper detail on the pillow controls the memory foam’s firmness level: You can unzip it for a softer feel or zip it for a firmer feel. The Marlow Pillow is available in Standard and King sizes.

After partnering over swimwear earlier this year, Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt launched a line of sleepwear. Summersalt silhouettes like pajama sets, slip dresses and sleep shirts come in four Rifle Paper Co. patterns: Emerald Peacock, Garden Party, Menagerie and Strawberry Fields. The brands also debuted a midi-length robe. Sleepwear is designed with recycled charmeuse fabric and is available in sizes ranging from XS to 2X.

With Brooklyn Custom from Brooklyn Bedding, customers can design made-to-order mattresses based on their individual sleep preferences. Shoppers choose from three firmness levels — soft, medium or firm — and three comfort layers: Luxe Memory Foam, Latex or TitanFlex foam. You also decide between three types of top fabric: Organic Cotton, Luxury Cooling or Recovery. All mattresses feature a 8-inch core of encased coils and they’re available in Queen, King and California King sizes. The King and California King mattresses can be purchased in a split option as well, allowing people to customize their own side.

The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress is an upgraded version of the brand’s Birch Natural Mattress. It’s built with a quilted organic cotton Euro top and a woven cotton cover, as well as three cashmere and wool layers. The brand said these materials increase airflow to provide breathability and temperature regulation while you sleep. The mattress also boasts a latex layer designed to relieve pressure points and offer lumbar support along with individually wrapped steel coils to reduce motion transfer. The mattress has a medium-firm feel and is available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

More shopping news and launches

