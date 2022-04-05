New & Notable from Our Place and Blueland

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The Container Store launched a new tier-based loyalty program called Organized Insider. The loyalty program is based around how much you spend annually — you can qualify for the enthusiast tier ($0 to $299 annually), experienced tier ($300 to $900) and expert tier (more than $1,000) — and each features various perks like receipt-free returns, birthday discounts, early access to select new products or a year-end gift.

Current loyalty members will be automatically converted into Organized Insiders based on their 2021 and current 2022 spending. The Container Store also introduced its first-ever mobile app (on the Apple App Store and Google Play). You can use the app to shop, check available offers or exclusive benefits and find out how much you need to spend to advance to the next tier. The Container Store makes some of our favorite kitchen storage solutions and clothes hangers.

In other shopping news, we spoke to strength and conditioning experts who recommended great weight benches for home gyms. If you’re looking for a better night’s sleep, we recommended top pillow picks for side sleepers and Select writer Mili Godio highlighted the Casper Glow Light, which helps wake her up more gently. And if you need help building credit as you pay for all this, we rounded up the best credit cards.

The Always Pan from Our Place has long been a Select favorite for its versatility and style. Now, the company has released the Always Pan in a limited-edition Cast Iron. (If you can't grab one today, the brand says there’ll be another drop this summer.) Our Place says that the pan retains its multifunctionality and can be used as a fry pan, skillet, sauté pan, braiser, griddle, roaster, baking dish and spoon rest with the new material. In addition, the pan is oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit with the lid on and 500 degrees Fahrenheit without the lid, according to the company, and works on all stovetops, including induction cooktops. The pan comes with a spatula and a set of silicone grips for handling the pan when it’s hot.

Blueland, known for making eco-friendly cleaners, has released a tablet-based soap set that includes two of its glass Forever Bottles with lilac and petal designs, as well as soap tablets in three new scents: Honey Jasmine, Peony Blossom and Magnolia Rosehip. Blueland says that each set has the makings for six bottles of soap, and refill tablets are available for $2 or less. Select editor Morgan Greenwald has recommended Blueland cleaning products for their pleasing aesthetics, fresh smells and ease of use.

Plants.com is offering 20 percent off on office plants with code OFFICE20 until April 24.

