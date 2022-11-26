Black Friday is officially here and if you’re in need of a new gaming console, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are delivering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone.

If you’re springing for a new Nintendo Switch, now might also be a good time to stock up on games, many of which are marked down, as well as accessories that will make the gaming experience that much more seamless. Here, what you need to know about what makes the bundle so great — and what to shop along with it.

Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you want to introduce a loved one to the magic of the Nintendo Switch gaming — or just give it a try for yourself — then this bundle is a good place to start. Not only does it include the bestselling console, which can accommodate a variety of video games, including roguelikes and RPGs (such as Hades and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and social simulation games (like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley), but it also allows for at-home and on-the-go gaming.

The Switch is a handheld console that’s small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Once at home, you can rest the Switch in its charging dock, which can be hooked up to a TV for a more immersive playing experience, according to the brand. It can also be charged separately, too. The dock also allows for tabletop gaming, Nintendo says, which can be great when gaming with an audience.

This bundle comes with two Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer gaming, as well as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full-game download, which allows you to race and battle friends on a variety of tracks. It also includes a three-month Nintendo switch online membership, which gives you access to online play, cloud saves and classic games — making it a great value whether you choose to gift it or keep it.

Nintendo Switch accessories on sale

This Bluetooth-enabled, wireless controller has everything you need if you want to play Nintendo Switch games with a crowd, PowerA says. It's officially licensed by Nintendo, and the controller has an ergonomic design and a rechargeable battery that offers up to 30 hours of gameplay, says the brand.

While the Nintendo Switch is famously portable, it can come with various accessories and games. This carrying case is designed to keep everything in its place, says the brand, with a padded, protected spot for the Switch itself as well as game cases to hold the small, individual game cards. It zips closed and has a rubber handle for easy transport, according to Game Traveler, and is licensed by Nintendo.

Ahead of the game’s sequel, which is set to launch next year, explore the fictional land of Hyrule in Legend of Zelda’s open-world RPG game, in which you can fight monsters, solve puzzles and explore various terrains in an effort to rescue Princess Zelda and defeat the final boss, Calamity Ganon. As Link, the hero of the game, you can also complete side quests and piece together what led to the kingdom’s downfall.

This social-simulation game became a hit amid the pandemic, since you can play alone or online with friends. The goal is to establish a life on a desert island, where you can befriend residents, craft tools and upgrade your home — and invite other players to your new paradise to show off your handiwork.

This spin on the classic Mario game has five game boards, on which you can race opponents while collecting stars and avoiding traps; they can be played alone, in person with friends or online from afar, says the brand. Plus, it includes 100 mini-games, such as Booksquirm and Pushy Penguins.

Whether you've read the book series, watched the Netflix show or played the PC version of the game, this Switch edition pairs RPG play (as the title witcher, Geralt of Rivia) with an open-world setting, says the brand, allowing for hours of exploration and experimentation. It includes two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and comes with extras like a map and stickers.

Old-school Pokémon players may especially appreciate this edition, which pairs new missions for players with the RPG feel of the original games, according to the brand. You can trek from town to town and battle other trainers, collecting brand-new Pokémon and solving challenges along the way. There are new play styles available to your Pokémon, too.

Best Black Friday 2022 gaming sales

Here are the best Black Friday gaming sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Gamestop: Up to 60% off select video games Target: Up to 60% off PlayStation and Xbox games and up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games Amazon: Up to 50% off gaming headsets, keyboards and microphones from HyperX, SteelSeries and more Walmart: Up to 38% off gaming consoles, headsets controllers and more Dell: Up to 37% off gaming laptops Lenovo: Up to 33% off gaming laptops and accessories Best Buy: Up to 30% off gaming accessories Adorama: Up to 25% off gaming monitors, headsets and more Xbox: Up to $50 off Xbox series S

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

