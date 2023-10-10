Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you’re on a budget, the retailer is offering plenty of discounts on items under $25 during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and it includes deals on home and kitchen, beauty and wellness, tech items and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals under $25 that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals under $25

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals under $25. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 35,367 reviews on Amazon

This set comes with 10 sponges, all of which are made from a durable foam that can tackle dirt, soap scum, grime and other tough stains in your home, according to the brand. It also doesn’t include any harsh chemicals — to activate the sponge’s built-in cleaner, the brand recommends adding water and squeezing 3-4 times.

4.6-star average rating from 42,675 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite Amazon kitchen gadgets, this pizza cutting wheel fits in the palm of your hand, which can give you more control while you’re slicing your pies, according to the brand. The cutter is dishwasher-safe and comes with a blade guard to help you safely store it away.

4.4-star average rating from 7,292 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Differin Gel is a Select Best of Wellness Awards winner and an expert-recommended treatment for acne-prone skin. It has 0.1% adapalene gel, an OTC retinoid that can treat mild to moderate acne and blackheads and prevent new pimples from forming, experts previously told us in our guide to treating cystic acne. Differin recommends applying a thin layer of the gel to affected skin after cleansing and before moisturizing.

4.7-star average rating from 550,519 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite smart plugs, this option works with Amazon Alexa to add voice controls to appliances like coffee machines, fans, lights and more. You can schedule devices to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely using the Alexa app. The plug is also compact and takes up just a single outlet spot, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 72,576 reviews on Amazon

Designed to both sweep and mop hard surfaces, this Swiffer Sweeper comes with a set of 19 refills: ​​four dry heavy-duty cloths, three wet heavy-duty pads, 10 dry sweeping cloths and two wet mopping pads. The dry cloth can pick up dirt, dust and hair, while the wet mop traps dirt and grime, according to the brand. The Swiffer Sweeper also has a 360-degree swivel head to help clean those hard-to-reach crevices.

4.7-star average rating from 33,741 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended lip mask has antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe dry lips, according to the brand. It’s available in various scents, including caramel apple, peppermint and sweet candy, and it comes with a small applicator so your hands don’t touch the product or your lips.

4.7-star average rating from 7,177 reviews on Amazon

This Cetaphil moisturizer is one of our favorite body lotions because it’s unscented, suitable for sensitive skin and noncomedogenic, meaning it shouldn’t clog pores or cause breakouts. The lotion is formulated with hydrating glycerin and can prevent dryness for up to 48 hours, according to Cetaphil.

Best Prime Day sales under $25

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day under $25 sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales under $25 at other retailers

Walmart: Up to 60% off electronics, kitchen appliances, outdoor items and more through Oct. 12 Kohl’s: Up to 30% off select toys during its Deal Dash event through Oct. 11 Macy’s: Up to 60% off clothing, shoes, bedding, kitchen essentials and more Chewy: Up to 40% off pet essentials Skinstore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code FRIENDS through Oct. 11 Love Your Melon: Up to 25% off sitewide through Oct.12 Selfmade: Up to 20% off sitewide

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales for Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or more since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales under $25, Godio found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.