From monthly deals to holiday events like Memorial Day, there are plenty of ways to save this month. One type of sale worth pursuing is the deals of the day hosted by various retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon is known for its daily lightning deals, which are rapid fire discounts on a plethora of items. For example, right now you can save up to 60 percent off select backpacks, speakers, tablet cases and more as well as up to 66 percent off kitchen essentials like knives, coffee makers and more. To help simplify your deal of the day shopping experience, we rounded up some noteworthy sales on Shopping reader favorite products and brands, including Apple.

Best deals of the day

As the No. 1 bestselling cell phone charging station on Amazon, Anker’s portable device can boost up various Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch along with seven generations of the Samsung Galaxy and other android smartphones. This is the lowest price the Nano charger has hit since mid-September of last year, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel. Note that your order only comes with the USB charger — the charging cable must be purchased separately. The Anker Nano Charger boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 45,800 reviews on Amazon.

Cubii has one of the best under-desk ellipticals. It sports an ergonomic design and an LCD display that tracks metrics like distance, calories burned and more. This is the lowest price the Cubii elliptical has dropped down to in a 120-day period, according to price comparison site Honey. To reap the most health benefits from your new machine, personal trainer Anthony Crouchelli previously advised peddling on an under-desk elliptical machine for approximately 20 minutes. The Cubii Jr. elliptical received a 4.6-star average rating from 9,450 reviews on Amazon.

Apple fiends can save on a Mac Mini — this is the lowest price the device has hit in a 120-day period, according to Honey. This portable gadget received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 120 reviews at Best Buy. Mac Minis are a relatively more affordable alternative to Apple’s iMacs because you provide your own desktop monitor, keyboard and mouse. The Mini is a worthwhile purchase (or gift) for those who are still working from home or distance learning, or even for gaming enthusiasts or those who work in creative spaces like graphic designers and musicians.

Other notable deals

