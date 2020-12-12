Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Google recently released its Google Shopping Gift Guide, a list of 100 trending gift ideas broken down by interests and hobbies like gaming, fitness and wellness. The holiday gift guide reflects what people Googled this holiday season in search of the perfect gifts. While Google has released information like this in the past, this year’s trends provide interesting insights into search habits likely shaped by the pandemic and subsequent increased time spent indoors, for example:

450 percent increased search for monitors and headsets with microphones

increased search for and with 250 percent increased search for care packages

increased search for 100 percent increased search for recipes (an all time high, according to Google)

increased search for (an all time high, according to Google) 85 percent increased search for at-home exercise

increased search for 79 percent increased search for chunky blankets

increased search for 40 percent increased search for candles

increased search for 39 percent increased search for gaming consoles

increased search for 22 percent increased search for how-to

increased search for 12 percent increased search for toys

Google measures these year-over-year changes from 2019 to 2020 based on US searches on Google.

While you’re still finding the right gift for your list (or are simply curious about how your fellow Americans approach gifting, we parsed through all 100 trending gift ideas based on Google’s data — and organized by the type of giftee, from the chef, athlete and techie to the gamer, decorator, wellness hound and the kid — highlighting some especially notable options for Shopping readers based.

7 of the best holiday gift ideas from the Google gift guide

After perusing all 100 gift-worthy items people are Google searching, we narrowed in on the top product from all seven categories, based on Shopping reader interest and average star rating.

Best gift for the chef: a cooking expert-recommended appliance

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the most popular kitchen appliances among Shopping readers and comes highly-recommended by cookbook author Jonathan Bender, who has been using his for 15 years. The highly-rated mixer comes with three attachments — a wire ship, flat beater and dough hook — and you can purchase additional attachments such as a meat grinder, pasta maker and spiralizer to make zoodles. It's also available in 16 colors, ranging from Aqua Sky to Empire Red, making it a great gift idea for a loved one or yourself.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for chefs

Best gift for the athlete: the latest Fitbit smartwatch

Popular smartwatch and fitness tracker brand Fitbit recently dropped the Versa 3 in mid-September. Its latest offering includes a built-in GPS to track your running, cycling, hiking and other outdoor physical activities. You can keep track of your blood oxygen levels over time, too, results automatically logged into your dashboard. The Versa 3 also boasts PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s latest tech that automatically tracks heart rate 24/7.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for athletes

Best tech gift: ANC headphones

Beats, an Apple-owned line of headphones, earphones and speakers, is a Shopping reader-favorite electronics brand, and the Studio3 headphones are Beats premium offering. The wireless ANC headphones block ambient noise so you can fully enjoy your music, podcasts and Hulu shows while traveling, lounging on your couch or working remotely at a local coffee shop, as safely and socially distant as possible, of course. It also sports the Apple W1 chip, allowing it to seamlessly pair with other Apple devices, but if you're an Android user, no worries: The Studio3 can also pair with Android smartphones.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for techies

Best gift for the gamer: virtual reality headset

Google users appear to be searching for tech and gadgets this holiday season, and the Oculus Quest 2, the brand's latest virtual reality (VR) headset — it began shipping in mid-October — is ranked as the fourth most-searched-for gifts idea for gamers. Tech expert Whitson Gordon called Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset overall and noted its simplicity — "you just charge it, put it on, and start playing" — and called it a "jack-of-all-trades." The top-rated Quest 2 features built-in speakers and comes with two touch controllers, goggle spacers and other practical accessories so you can fully immerse yourself into the VR experience while watching movies or enjoying smart fitness activities.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for gamers

Best gift for the home: a weighted blanket

Weighted blankets have become a staple in our coverage and have a proven Shopping reader-favorite, a popular pick in our guides to the best weighted blanket, the best eco-friendly weighted blankets and the best affordable weighted blankets, including multiple options costing less than $50. This highly-rated 12-pound weighted blanket from Tranquility is filled with small glass beads, a relatively environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic alternative to plastic pellets found in other weighted blankets. Tranquility claims its blanket is temperature balancing and utilizes "Deep Touch Pressure", which, like other weighted blankets, recreates the sensation of being hugged to help calm you down and lull you to sleep.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for decorators

Best gift for the wellness guru: a hot tool that styles your hair for you

Shopping readers are keen on all things Dyson, whether it's the brand's futuristic-looking Supersonic hair dryer or flat iron, and their interests are aligned with Google searchers. The Dyson Airwrap Complete simultaneously dries, curls and smoothes your hair at home so you don't have to maneuver a round brush and blow dryer nor tricky-to-use curling irons to achieve salon-quality hairstyles at home. The set includes six wand attachments, a cushioned case and a non-slip mat for convenient storage.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for wellness gurus

Best gift for kids: Everyone’s favorite Star Wars character

Children (and adults) seemingly cannot get enough of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" breakout star, Baby Yoda. According to Google, this highly-rated item is one of the most in-demand toys of 2020. Baby Yoda is battery-operated and features 25 motion and sound combinations, including "Force Activation," where you pat its head three times to activate the Force. The beloved character can take a nap when you lay it down and comes with a soft robe and removable Mandalorian pendant necklace.

Check out the rest of the trending gifts for kids

Google gift guide: 100 most popular gift ideas

If you're curious about the full list of all 100 most popular gift ideas, according to Google search data, we’ve got you covered. Below we list it all, which coincidentally includes Shopping reader-favorites like air fryers, vacuums, blue light blocking glasses and some new releases, including gaming consoles and the iPhone 12.

For the chef

1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter

2. Ninja Toaster Oven with Air Fryer

3. Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother

4. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

5. Charcuterie Boards

6. Ball Regular Mouth Mason Jars with Lids

7. Keurig Coffee Maker, K-Duo Essentials

8. Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer

9. Rae Dunn Collection

10. Power XL 7-Quartz LED Screen Vortex Air Fryer

11. Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel

12. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven

13. 30 Qt. Turkey Fryer

14. Cotton Candy Maker

For the athlete

15. The North Face Women's Yukiona Mid Winter Boots

16. Fitbit Versa 3

17. The North Face Women's Shellista III Mid Boots

18. 5th Element Grid Snowboard 2020

19. ESPN 5-foot Air Hockey Table with LED Electronic Scorer

20. DC Youth Scout Snowboard Boots

21. Oakley O Frame 2.0 Pro XM

22. Indoor Soccer Shoes

23. Competition Sized Foosball Table

24. Segway E12 Electric Scooter

25. HotHands Hand Warmers 10-Pack

26. Wahoo Fitness KICKR Smart Bike Trainer

27. The Coldest Sports Water Bottle

28. Fitbit Versa 2

For the techie

29. ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

30. Apple Watch Series 6

31. Apple iPhone 12

32. Google Pixel 5

33. Apple iPad Air 4

34. Chromecast with Google TV 4K

35. Amazon Echo Dot

36. Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

37. Google Pixel 4a

38. Samsung Galaxy Watch3

39. LG 65-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

40. Apple Beats Studio3 Headphones

41. Samsung 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

42. Sonos Arc Sound Bar

43. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

44. Roku Express 1080p Streaming Media Player

For the home

45. White Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights

46. Propane Steel Patio Heaters

47. LED Lights

48. Bissell CrossWave All-in-One 1785 Vacuum

49. Snow Tipped Winter Greenery Wreaths

50. Personalized Christmas Stockings

51. Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro 2306A Wet/Dry Stick Vacuum

52. Black+Decker Personal Ceramic Heater

53. iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

54. The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

55. Beautyrest Zuri Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throw

56. Chunky Knit Blanket

57. Tranquility 12lbs Weighted Blanket

58. Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Premium Humidifier

For the wellness guru

59. Ulta 12 Days of Beauty

60. Sauvage by Christian Dior Eau De Toilette Spray for Men

61. Oral-b IO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

62. Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray

63. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

64. Blue Light Blocking Glasses

65. Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler

66. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

67. Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen

68. Morphe The James Charles Palette

69. Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser Oral Irrigator

70. Therapeutic Massage Gun

71. NYX Matte Lipstick

72. Tree Hut Sugar Scrub

For the gamer

73. Sony PlayStation 5

74. Microsoft Xbox Series X

75. Microsoft Xbox Series S

76. Oculus Quest 2

77. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PlayStation 5 Game)

78. Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5

79. FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game)

80. Madden NFL 21 (PS4 Game)

81. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PlayStation 5 Game)

82. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch Game)

83. NBA 2K21 (Switch Game)

84. NHL 21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X Game)

85. Pikmin 3 (Switch Game)

86. Star Wars Squadrons (PS4 Game)

For the kids

87. Cocomelon Musical Bedtime Jj Doll

88. Squishmallow 16-inch Gordon Shark

89. Pokemon: Hatterene V Champion's Path Box

90. Chuckle and Roar Pop It!

91. Barbie 70-Piece Dreamhouse Playset Barbie

92. Baby Alive Baby Grows Up Doll

93. Fat Brain Toys Simpl Dimpl

94. Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand

95. Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage

96. Lego Super Mario Adventures

97. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise Mix

98. Zuru 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2

99. Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition

100. Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper

