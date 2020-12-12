Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Google recently released its Google Shopping Gift Guide, a list of 100 trending gift ideas broken down by interests and hobbies like gaming, fitness and wellness. The holiday gift guide reflects what people Googled this holiday season in search of the perfect gifts. While Google has released information like this in the past, this year’s trends provide interesting insights into search habits likely shaped by the pandemic and subsequent increased time spent indoors, for example:
- 450 percent increased search for monitors and headsets with microphones
- 250 percent increased search for care packages
- 100 percent increased search for recipes (an all time high, according to Google)
- 85 percent increased search for at-home exercise
- 79 percent increased search for chunky blankets
- 40 percent increased search for candles
- 39 percent increased search for gaming consoles
- 22 percent increased search for how-to
- 12 percent increased search for toys
Google measures these year-over-year changes from 2019 to 2020 based on US searches on Google.
While you’re still finding the right gift for your list (or are simply curious about how your fellow Americans approach gifting, we parsed through all 100 trending gift ideas based on Google’s data — and organized by the type of giftee, from the chef, athlete and techie to the gamer, decorator, wellness hound and the kid — highlighting some especially notable options for Shopping readers based.
SKIP AHEAD Best holiday gift ideas | 100 trending gift ideas
7 of the best holiday gift ideas from the Google gift guide
After perusing all 100 gift-worthy items people are Google searching, we narrowed in on the top product from all seven categories, based on Shopping reader interest and average star rating.
Best gift for the chef: a cooking expert-recommended appliance
1. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the most popular kitchen appliances among Shopping readers and comes highly-recommended by cookbook author Jonathan Bender, who has been using his for 15 years. The highly-rated mixer comes with three attachments — a wire ship, flat beater and dough hook — and you can purchase additional attachments such as a meat grinder, pasta maker and spiralizer to make zoodles. It's also available in 16 colors, ranging from Aqua Sky to Empire Red, making it a great gift idea for a loved one or yourself.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for chefs
Best gift for the athlete: the latest Fitbit smartwatch
2. Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch
Popular smartwatch and fitness tracker brand Fitbit recently dropped the Versa 3 in mid-September. Its latest offering includes a built-in GPS to track your running, cycling, hiking and other outdoor physical activities. You can keep track of your blood oxygen levels over time, too, results automatically logged into your dashboard. The Versa 3 also boasts PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s latest tech that automatically tracks heart rate 24/7.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for athletes
Best tech gift: ANC headphones
3. Beats Studio3 Headphones
Beats, an Apple-owned line of headphones, earphones and speakers, is a Shopping reader-favorite electronics brand, and the Studio3 headphones are Beats premium offering. The wireless ANC headphones block ambient noise so you can fully enjoy your music, podcasts and Hulu shows while traveling, lounging on your couch or working remotely at a local coffee shop, as safely and socially distant as possible, of course. It also sports the Apple W1 chip, allowing it to seamlessly pair with other Apple devices, but if you're an Android user, no worries: The Studio3 can also pair with Android smartphones.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for techies
Best gift for the gamer: virtual reality headset
4. Oculus Quest 2
Google users appear to be searching for tech and gadgets this holiday season, and the Oculus Quest 2, the brand's latest virtual reality (VR) headset — it began shipping in mid-October — is ranked as the fourth most-searched-for gifts idea for gamers. Tech expert Whitson Gordon called Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset overall and noted its simplicity — "you just charge it, put it on, and start playing" — and called it a "jack-of-all-trades." The top-rated Quest 2 features built-in speakers and comes with two touch controllers, goggle spacers and other practical accessories so you can fully immerse yourself into the VR experience while watching movies or enjoying smart fitness activities.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for gamers
Best gift for the home: a weighted blanket
5. Tranquility 12-Pound Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets have become a staple in our coverage and have a proven Shopping reader-favorite, a popular pick in our guides to the best weighted blanket, the best eco-friendly weighted blankets and the best affordable weighted blankets, including multiple options costing less than $50. This highly-rated 12-pound weighted blanket from Tranquility is filled with small glass beads, a relatively environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic alternative to plastic pellets found in other weighted blankets. Tranquility claims its blanket is temperature balancing and utilizes "Deep Touch Pressure", which, like other weighted blankets, recreates the sensation of being hugged to help calm you down and lull you to sleep.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for decorators
Best gift for the wellness guru: a hot tool that styles your hair for you
6. Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler
Shopping readers are keen on all things Dyson, whether it's the brand's futuristic-looking Supersonic hair dryer or flat iron, and their interests are aligned with Google searchers. The Dyson Airwrap Complete simultaneously dries, curls and smoothes your hair at home so you don't have to maneuver a round brush and blow dryer nor tricky-to-use curling irons to achieve salon-quality hairstyles at home. The set includes six wand attachments, a cushioned case and a non-slip mat for convenient storage.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for wellness gurus
Best gift for kids: Everyone’s favorite Star Wars character
7. Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition
Children (and adults) seemingly cannot get enough of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" breakout star, Baby Yoda. According to Google, this highly-rated item is one of the most in-demand toys of 2020. Baby Yoda is battery-operated and features 25 motion and sound combinations, including "Force Activation," where you pat its head three times to activate the Force. The beloved character can take a nap when you lay it down and comes with a soft robe and removable Mandalorian pendant necklace.
Check out the rest of the trending gifts for kids
Google gift guide: 100 most popular gift ideas
If you're curious about the full list of all 100 most popular gift ideas, according to Google search data, we’ve got you covered. Below we list it all, which coincidentally includes Shopping reader-favorites like air fryers, vacuums, blue light blocking glasses and some new releases, including gaming consoles and the iPhone 12.
For the chef
1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
2. Ninja Toaster Oven with Air Fryer
3. Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother
4. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
6. Ball Regular Mouth Mason Jars with Lids
7. Keurig Coffee Maker, K-Duo Essentials
8. Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer
10. Power XL 7-Quartz LED Screen Vortex Air Fryer
11. Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel
12. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven
For the athlete
15. The North Face Women's Yukiona Mid Winter Boots
16. Fitbit Versa 3
17. The North Face Women's Shellista III Mid Boots
18. 5th Element Grid Snowboard 2020
19. ESPN 5-foot Air Hockey Table with LED Electronic Scorer
20. DC Youth Scout Snowboard Boots
23. Competition Sized Foosball Table
24. Segway E12 Electric Scooter
25. HotHands Hand Warmers 10-Pack
26. Wahoo Fitness KICKR Smart Bike Trainer
27. The Coldest Sports Water Bottle
28. Fitbit Versa 2
For the techie
31. Apple iPhone 12
32. Google Pixel 5
33. Apple iPad Air 4
34. Chromecast with Google TV 4K
35. Amazon Echo Dot
36. Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
37. Google Pixel 4a
39. LG 65-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV
40. Apple Beats Studio3 Headphones
41. Samsung 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
44. Roku Express 1080p Streaming Media Player
For the home
45. White Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights
46. Propane Steel Patio Heaters
47. LED Lights
48. Bissell CrossWave All-in-One 1785 Vacuum
49. Snow Tipped Winter Greenery Wreaths
50. Personalized Christmas Stockings
51. Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro 2306A Wet/Dry Stick Vacuum
52. Black+Decker Personal Ceramic Heater
53. iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
54. The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket
55. Beautyrest Zuri Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throw
57. Tranquility 12lbs Weighted Blanket
58. Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Premium Humidifier
For the wellness guru
60. Sauvage by Christian Dior Eau De Toilette Spray for Men
61. Oral-b IO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
62. Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray
63. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
64. Blue Light Blocking Glasses
65. Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler
66. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
67. Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen
68. Morphe The James Charles Palette
69. Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser Oral Irrigator
For the gamer
76. Oculus Quest 2
77. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PlayStation 5 Game)
78. Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5
79. FIFA 21 (Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game)
81. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PlayStation 5 Game)
82. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch Game)
84. NHL 21 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X Game)
86. Star Wars Squadrons (PS4 Game)
For the kids
87. Cocomelon Musical Bedtime Jj Doll
88. Squishmallow 16-inch Gordon Shark
89. Pokemon: Hatterene V Champion's Path Box
91. Barbie 70-Piece Dreamhouse Playset Barbie
92. Baby Alive Baby Grows Up Doll
93. Fat Brain Toys Simpl Dimpl
94. Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand
95. Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage
96. Lego Super Mario Adventures
97. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Ultimate Surprise Mix
98. Zuru 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2
99. Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition
100. Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper