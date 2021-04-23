Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mark your calendars: This year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9. It’s a chance to celebrate the mothers, mother figures and other important women in your life. And while flowers and cards are popular presents, you might be searching for a more practical gift that they can get more use out of. A gift for the kitchen could be just the thing she needs — especially if she likes to spend a lot of time making her tried-and-true recipes or trying fresh ideas for dinnertime. For this Mother’s Day (and even beyond), we gathered a few cooking gifts that your mom might appreciate opening up, including eco-friendly storage bags for leftovers and a Le Creuset Dutch oven for soups and stews.

Best Mother’s Day cooking gifts

Whether your mom is a foodie or a novice in the kitchen who wants to learn new recipes, these cooking gifts can help make her time in the kitchen easier (or sweeter).

From Food52’s in-house line of cooking products called Five Two, this double-sided bamboo cutting board features a pour spout for any juices that ooze out while chopping and a phone slot so she can scroll through an online recipe with ease. The brand says the slot can fit a variety of smartphone sizes. The board is designed to be antimicrobial and water-resistant as well.

Le Creuset is known for its cast iron cookware and this Dutch oven is a popular pick on its website, earning an average 4.6-star rating over more than 400 reviews. This Dutch oven is made from enameled cast iron that’s designed to distribute heat evenly. The brand also says this enamel is meant to be chip- and stain-resistant. It’s dishwasher safe and can be used in an oven that’s turned up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Switching to Stasher bags was the “best eco-friendly lifestyle change I made this year,” according to Shopping contributor Zoe Malin. This dishwasher safe half-gallon bag from the brand, which she uses to marinate meat and freeze bananas, is one of her favorites. It features an air-tight seal and is made of silicone.

A favorite of Shopping production coordinator Rebecca Rodriguez, this fully automatic milk frother features a cold stir setting to foam milk without heat on top of the warm and hot frothing options. It also includes attachments for lattes and cappuccinos. Rodriguez particularly recommended this frother for those who are “serious about making coffee at home,” so it could be the right gift for the coffee-loving mom.

This Mother’s Day-themed dish towel was designed in collaboration with Mr. Boddington’s Studio, a Brooklyn-based stationary brand. For a matching set, Anthropologie also carries a mug with the same print.

One of the most affordable air fryers out there, this model is from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware line, which sold out soon after it launched but recently came back in stock. Currently the air fryer is available in Oyster Gray and Black Sesame, but the Sage Green and White Icing colors are out of stock at the moment. Beyond air frying, this fryer can also roast, reheat and dehydrate meals.

This popular pan — which is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, including a saucepan, skillet and more — inspired Shopping contributor Kala Hern to throw out her other pans. “This pan satisfies my cooking needs, again and again,” Hern said. The pan also features a non-stick ceramic coating and comes with a beechwood spatula that fits into an integrated spoon rest. The pan has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 14,000 reviews. Through May 4, you can even get $30 off your Always Pan purchase with code GOODTASTE30.

For when things get messy while whipping up dinner or dessert, this popular Hedley & Bennett apron features an adjustable neck strap, a double chest pocket and two lap pockets. The apron is made from a heavier cotton denim that’s meant to be durable. You can choose between different patterns and prints, including Herb Garden, Folk Horse and more. For a more personalized touch, you can add embroidery to the apron for an additional fee on Hedley & Bennett’s website.

If she favors farfalle and fusilli, this pasta pot might come in handy. It includes a strainer insert so she doesn’t have to find a separate colander to use once her pasta is cooked and ready to be sauced. It also can be used for stocks and steaming ingredients like shellfish and vegetables. The pot is made from stainless steel and features an aluminum base.

For brunch, this poaching pan features a tempered glass lid in order to see how far along those eggs are — and you can cook four at once. She can also detach the non-stick egg cups and use the pan for melting butter, making sauces and more. The pan is made from stainless steel and features a handle that’s designed to stay cool to the touch.

This popular mixer has earned an average 4.6-star rating over close to 3,000 reviews on Amazon. It can be used to beat egg whites, knead dough and more. The mixer has nine speed settings, including three different low speeds. The mixer also comes with attachments including beaters, dough hooks, a spatula and whisk.

Holy Sheet is a bestseller at Great Jones, a direct-to-consumer cooking brand that launched in 2018. This half-size sheet pan is made with aluminized steel that’s meant to withstand higher temperatures — it’s oven-safe for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and features a non-stick ceramic coating. The pan is available for pre-order and will ship in late April, Great Jones says. For other Mother’s Day options, you can also check out the brand’s The Dutchess Dutch oven and Sweetie Pie dish that are available to ship right now. (You can even order one of each to gift her a matching set.)

Where to find Mother’s Day cooking gifts

While brands like Caraway, Great Jones and Le Creuset offer pots, pans and other essential cookware, if you’re looking for more inspiration for what to give this Mother’s Day, the following retailers (listed in alphabetical order) have shopping hubs dedicated to cooking gifts that could be helpful ahead of the holiday.

