NBC News Exit Poll: College grads and older voters swing Michigan for Biden in projected win President Trump won the votes of seniors and white college graduates in Michigan four years ago, but Joe Biden was able to swing both groups into his column to cobble together a narrow projected victory this year. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Biden won voters 65 and older by 54 percent to 46 percent, reversing Trump’s 4-point win in 2016. Biden also won white college graduates, by 52 percent to 46 percent, a group that Trump won by 8 points four years ago. In addition, Biden won the union vote by 15 points (56 percent to 41 percent), similar to Hillary Clinton’s 13-point margin in the last election. Union households, though, are a dwindling share of the electorate in Michigan (22 percent, down from 28 percent in 2016). And Biden saw strong support among Black voters (89 percent) and voters under age 30 (56 percent). Share this -







North Carolina won't be making updates to its vote total for more than a week It's unlikely Americans will know the full electoral picture in North Carolina for another eight days, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said Wednesday. Trump currently holds a lead of less than 80,000 votes over Biden in the state, which NBC projects is still too close to call. NBC News estimates that about 300,000 votes are left to be tallied, but counting in North Carolina has not resumed during the day Wednesday following Election Day. The final count is delayed because the vast majority of county boards of elections won't start counting the absentee and provisional ballots until Nov. 12 — so totals won't be updated for more than one week. Share this -







Finish the path to 270 after Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has a projected or apparent winner cannot be changed. Share this -







Pa. court rejects one Trump lawsuit in Philadelphia County A state court in Pennsylvania has rejected a legal complaint brought by Republicans in the state who objected that they were not given a good enough chance to observe the opening and sorting of ballots. The judge said that observers are not there to audit ballots, so it appeared that the board of elections in Philadelphia County was complying with state law. But the judge said he would not discourage election officials from allowing observers to get closer to the canvassing tables if it can be done in a manner consistent with coronavirus safety protocols. Share this -







Black men drifted from Democrats toward Trump in record numbers, polls show Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year, according to the NBC News poll of early and Election Day voters. Eighty percent of Black men supported Joe Biden, down slightly from Hilary Clinton’s 82 percent in 2016 but significantly down from Barack Obama’s level of support among Black men in 2012 and 2008. In Obama’s first presidential campaign, 95 percent of Black male voters and 96 percent of Black women chose him. Four years later, support from Black women remained at 96 percent for Obama’s 2012 re-election, while the figure for Black men slid to 87 percent. In 2016, when the nominee was Hillary Clinton, Black men dropped further to 82 percent while Black women’s support for Clinton remained high at 94 percent. Biden came close to matching that this year, garnering the support of 91 percent of Black women. Support for the Democratic presidential candidate in general appears to be slipping among Black women, as well, but to a much smaller degree. Biden still enjoyed the support of more than 9 out of every 10 Black female voters. Read more here. Share this -







Biden wins Michigan, NBC News projects Joe Biden has won Michigan, NBC News projects. It is an important notch for the former vice president, who believed his working-class appeal and attacks on Trump for his handling of the coronavirus would resonate with voters in the industrial Midwest. The state, which Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by fewer than 11,000 votes out of over 4.5 million cast, has 16 Electoral College votes. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Michigan Nov. 4, 2020 03:59 Share this -







Despite inconclusive election, Wall Street ends the day on a high note Wall Street soared Wednesday amid an inconclusive presidential election, recording some of its biggest gains since April as investors bought up "security blanket" stocks such as tech and Treasury notes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by more than 800 points at its session high, before closing the day with a gain of around 370 points. The S&P 500 ended the day higher by around 2.2 percent, logging its best performance since June, and the Nasdaq closed the day up 3.8 percent. With no sure path toward a "blue wave" controlling both chambers, investors were mostly trading on the belief that a more equal balance of power would prevent any overly progressive changes and would return more moderate legislation on the economy and taxes. Read the story here. Share this -







Amid shrinking odds of victory, Trump campaign plans legal battle President Trump is being encouraged by aides and advisers in his determination not to give up on his shrinking odds of victory, with those in his orbit pushing a range of allegations about voting irregularities as they hold out hope that the count somehow shifts in his favor. Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead. Aides plan to make sure Trump is very visible in the days ahead performing presidential duties while his campaign tries to challenge results on multiple fronts. If Joe Biden’s leads in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada hold, he will have enough Electoral College votes to win regardless of the outcomes in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the contests also remained close. Read more here. Share this -







Chaos erupts in Detroit after Republican poll challengers demand an end to vote count DETROIT — Things are getting tense in the TCF Center after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to stop vote counting until it receives greater access to the counting sites. Around 2:30 p.m. ET, a large group of Republican poll challengers arrived at the door of the massive basement room where Detroit election workers are processing the small number of absentee and military ballots that still need to be counted and were angry to learn they would not be allowed inside due to capacity issues. Detroit sees 'mob like scene' of poll watchers outside vote counting facility Nov. 4, 2020 03:49 Sharon Dolente, the voting rights strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, estimated that both parties have more than 100 poll challengers in the room. Dozens of people outside the counting room began to bang on the windows, shouting, "stop the count." A group of poll challengers on the convention center floor also started clapping and chanting, demanding that the vote be stopped. Election challengers look through the doors of the central counting board in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio / AP Still, the city continued to count ballots. Share this -





