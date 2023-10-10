Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to create a smart home or digitize your library, the retailer is offering discounts on Amazon devices during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on vacuums, laptops, fitness products and more.

SKIP AHEAD Best Prime Day Amazon devices deals | Best Prime Day Amazon devices sales

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Amazon devices that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Amazon devices deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Amazon devices Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 113,811 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This doorbell and security camera has two-way audio, allowing you to talk and listen to visitors remotely through the Amazon Alexa mobile app. The app also lets you set up notifications for the doorbell, including options for motion detection and night vision. You can install the Blink into existing doorbell wiring or use rechargeable batteries to power the camera wirelessly. It is one of Amazon’s lowest-priced video doorbells — at its lowest price ever this Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 63,816 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s flagship smart speaker and a favorite of NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s. An avid baker, Malin uses this speaker in her kitchen to set timers via the built-in Alexa voice assistant, get news alerts, play music, control smart lights and more.

4.7-star average rating from 550,383 reviews on Amazon

Smart plugs like this plug into any standard outlet and allow you to automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers, fans and more. To use, pair the smart plug with the Alexa app, then plug in your electronic appliance. You can control the plugged-in device remotely using your phone and the Alexa app. Since the smart plug is relatively compact, it also keeps other plugs on the same wall outlet free, in our experience.

4.7-star average rating from 262,819 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Amazon Fire Stick plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to your Wi-Fi, letting you stream shows, movies, music, video games and more. You can also launch apps and search for content using your voice and the remote’s built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. This model is compatible with 4K TVs and routers with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

This is Amazon’s most powerful tablet, with an HD-resolution 11-inch touchscreen, fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and up to 14 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It also has a microSD card slot that once you add the card, will give you more storage for apps, games, photos and more, making it well-suited for travel.

That said, we don’t recommend using this tablet to replace your phone or laptop — The Amazon Fire app store does not have all the same apps as the Apple App store and Google Play store.

4.6-star average rating from 7,587 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This upgraded version of the Blink Mini indoor camera lets you tilt and pan the camera in 360 degrees, meaning you can check more areas of your home while you are away. Using the Blink app, you can check the live feed of this camera remotely from your smartphone, plus you can use the two-way audio to speak or listen in through the built-in speakers. The camera also sends you mobile notifications when it detects motion or is unplugged, according to the brand. For smart home lovers, it syncs with Amazon Alexa.

4.7-star average rating from 13,948 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is Amazon’s cheapest Echo smart speaker, but it acts almost exactly like the more-expensive Echo Dot mentioned above. Malin uses the Pop in her bedroom, where she controls her smart lights and gets morning reports about the weather. When there were wildfires raging in Canada in June of 2023, Malin says the Echo Pop gave her an alert about bad air quality in New York, and she knew to wear a mask.

4.5-star average rating from 34,591 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 4K TV offers access to streaming services like Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Max and more. The included remote also has Amazon Alexa voice assistant built in, letting you control your TV (and compatible smart home devices) by speaking into the remote. The 4K screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and supports high dynamic range (HDR) content, making it a good choice for TV and movies, but not ideal fast-paced sports or video game action.

4.5-star average rating from 8,115 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker and tablet in one. It can control your smart devices, stream shows and movies, play music, make video calls and more. Like other Amazon Echo products, this one has Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in so you can ask it questions and give it commands. It is Amazon’s most affordable entry-level product in the Echo Show lineup.

4.7-star average rating from 41,795 reviews on Amazon

This Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers because of its glare-free screen, adjustable warm light settings and long battery life. “You can read it outside in bright sunlight, and unlike a laptop, there’s no glare — you can see your pages clearly,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. You can also pair this device with Bluetooth earbuds and listen to audiobooks with an Audible subscription. The battery lasts up to 10 weeks, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 4,282 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Mesh Wi-Fi routers are great for large homes that need stable coverage across multiple floors and outdoor space. Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 router covers up to 2,000-square-feet on its own, and can extend to 3,500 square feet when paired with a second unit, according to the brand. It projects tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity throughout your home at speeds up to one gigabit per second. You can set it up through the Eero mobile app, and the router works with Amazon Alexa and Zigbee, making it a good fit for smart home users.

Best Prime Day Amazon devices sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Amazon devices sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, he found Amazon devices at either their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.