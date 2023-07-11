Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like beauty, home, tech and more. If you’ve been considering a new Apple Watch, Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off, which is the lowest price ever. To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa.

4.7-star average rating from 6,771 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 8 was voted the best fitness tracker in our Select Wellness Awards. The smartwatch tracks detailed fitness-, health- and sleep-related data for iPhone users.

“Having tried both the less expensive Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8, the Series 8 really is worth it — especially given this sale,” says Harry Rabinowitz, Select’s expert tech reporter. “I find the screen easier to glance at and swipe through when compared to the Watch SE.” The screen on this water-resistant watch doesn’t go to sleep if it’s not engaged, making it easier to check the time or notifications at a glance. This watch also offers crash detection — it can detect when you are in a severe car crash and contact emergency services automatically, according to the brand. You can purchase this watch in two different sizes (41mm or 45m) and there are dozens of watch band options available.

