Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to blend up a smoothie or fry crispy foods with less oil, the retailer is offering discounts on Ninja products during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, pet essentials, beauty products and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day Ninja deals | Amazon Prime Day Ninja products sales | Best Ninja sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Ninja appliances and tools that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Ninja products deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Ninja Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 1,286 reviews on Amazon

You can use this seven-in-one appliance to air fry, dehydrate and broil your food, plus you can use it as a griddle for pancakes and sandwiches or as an indoor barbecue. It fits up to six steaks at once and each order includes a grill grate, a 4-quart air fryer basket and a 12-inch flat-top griddle, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 17,027 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers on the market and this compact mini model is no exception. It has a single dial that cooks and crisps food at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 60 minutes. Its dishwasher-safe basket can hold up to 1 pound of french fries and its nonstick crisper plate is also easy to clean, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 27,626 reviews on Amazon

This blender set includes a 72-ounce pitcher as well as 18-, 24- and 32-ounce cups with spout lids for drinking smoothies on the go. Rust-resistant blades and a 1,200-watt motor should break down ice and frozen fruit without stalling, plus all of the plastic parts are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, according to Ninja.

4.7-star average rating from 2,413 reviews on Amazon

This countertop oven has 13 functions, including air frying, baking, broiling, toasting and dehydrating. It can fit up to six chicken breasts or a 2-pound roast, and preheats in less than a minute, according to Ninja.

4.6-star average rating from 8,390 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The DualBrew Pro system, which is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, can make coffee using both grounds and coffee pods and lets you brew four styles (classic, rich, iced or specialty), according to the brand. It also has a built-in frother that folds up for storage and comes off for cleaning.

4.7-star average rating from 3,155 reviews on Amazon

With 14 modes, this Ninja Foodi Smart appliance can pressure cook, bake, air fry, steam and crisp, sous vide, dehydrate, make yogurt and more. Its 8-quart capacity can cook food in up to three layers, so you can prepare protein, a starch and vegetables in the same pot at the same time. Its pot and accessories are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Best Prime Day Ninja sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Ninja sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best Ninjasales at other retailers

Best Buy: Up to$120 off Ninja: Up to $100 off Overstock: Up to 47% off Macy’s: Up to $90 off

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who has covered deals and sales for seven years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day Ninja sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.