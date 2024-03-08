We can wax poetic about how certain skin care items are must-haves (read: a good sunscreen and moisturizer). We’re also big fans of the nice-to-haves — like serums and eye creams — that can make your complexion (and soul) feel better. Of course, buying all these things can cost a pretty penny, which our shopping editors know plenty about.

Dermstore, the major beauty retailer, is offering up to 20% off a number of its top-selling beauty products — including skin care, hair care and devices — when you use code REFRESH at checkout. We scoured the whole site to find the best deals, which we shared below.

Best deals during Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh sale

We rounded up the best deals at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh sale, focusing on products and categories that NBC Select readers have liked, that our editors have tested and loved or that are highly rated. To receive up to 20% off these products, use code REFRESH at checkout.

Best deals on skin care at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh sale

One of the top SPFs featured in our list of best sunscreens, NBC Select editor Mili Godio is a fan of this formula. “I have severe rosacea, so most skin care products I try leave my skin looking red and create a burning feeling,” she says. “This is the only sunscreen I’ve ever tried that doesn’t irritate my skin at all. I thought I was allergic to all sunscreen before trying this one out.” The non-comedogenic formula has an SPF 46, is both oil- and fragrance-free and contains niacinamide to help soothe inflammation and sodium hyaluronate for a hydration boost, according to the brand.

This mineral sunscreen is another choice from our list of top sunscreens, and it is great for people who prefer a tinted formula. According to the brand, the non-comedogenic formula is water-resistant and infused with peptides and antioxidants like vitamin E to address existing signs of sun damage.

This made our list of favorite moisturizers for dry skin. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is fragrance-free and has colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry, flaky skin, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin, rosacea and eczema (which tend to flare up in the wintertime), experts have told us in the past. You can use it on the face and body, making it versatile.

This liquid exfoliant has 2% salicylic acid, the standard percentage of the BHA in most skin care products, according to experts we spoke to for our story on best exfoliators. The exfoliant, recommended by Suah, is suitable for all skin types and helps unclog pores and smooth fine lines, according to the brand. Using your fingertips or a lightly soaked cotton pad, apply the liquid to your face and neck and leave it on without rinsing, according to Paula’s Choice.

We’ve previously reported on the moisturizing benefits of snail mucin. This essence contains that buzzy ingredient and hyaluronic acid for hydration. According to the brand, it has allantoin and panthenol to calm redness and irritation. This product is intended to be used in the morning after washing your face but before putting on moisturizer.

Best deals on hair care at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh sale

Experts have recommended this hair dryer to us in the past. It weighs less than one pound, so it’s lightweight enough to hold when drying your hair at home, and it dries your hair quickly, according to the brand. It comes with a nine-foot cord so you can easily move around with it, and it has three heat settings. It also includes a short nozzle and a long nozzle.

This shampoo is like Botox for the hair because it helps correct damaged hair and restores moisture, Brooke Jordan, a hairstylist and co-founder of The Bird House, a salon in Brooklyn, NY, told us for our story on shampoos for damaged hair. According to the brand, the creamy formula strengthens your hair’s cuticles; by strengthening your cuticle and giving it the necessary proteins, you can protect it from damage, says Jordan. While the shampoo is very moisturizing, it can be a bit heavy for fine hair, so she recommends using it if you have medium/thick hair.

This R+Co shampoo, on our list of best dry shampoos, uses antioxidants like vitamin B5 and vitamin E for scalp and hair hydration and nettle extract to add shine, reduce frizz and prevent breakage, according to the brand. It’s suitable for all hair types; reviewers say it helps soften their hair, making it feel and look healthy.

Good scalp health can lead to healthier hair, experts told us in our story about the best scalp treatments. They recommended this scalp scrub to remove dirt and oil. According to the brand, it exfoliates with “rice beads” and fruit enzymes to get rid of buildup and allow hair to grow better. Use it once weekly instead of your usual conditioning treatment, massaging into the scalp before rinsing.

In our story on the best dry shampoos, NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara said she became a fan of the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo after getting a few free samples from Sephora — she likes the smell of the formula, as well as the fact that it doesn’t leave a white cast on her dark hair. Made with fine rice starches to absorb oil and reduce buildup, this dry shampoo is infused with argan oil — which can help moisturize the hair. This spray has a darker shade, making it perfect for brunettes.

New York-based hairstylist Tomy Biton recommended this deep conditioning mask in our story on the best hair masks. It’s ideal for fine hair types, thanks to the aloe barbadensis leaf juice, which hydrates the hair without weighing it down or causing it to feel greasy, according to Biton. The rosehip oil also works to control frizz, while its algae extract protects against free radicals, according to the brand.

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

