Trump vs. Biden: Who has a better chance of restoring America's lost jobs? One of the top priorities for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will be to rebuild America’s battered workforce and kick-start business growth. The labor market still faces a deficit of more than 10 million jobs, with more disappearing permanently. While the pandemic remains the biggest unknown and poses the biggest potential risk, issues such as infrastructure investment, rebalancing trade and passing a stimulus package are all key topics. While Trump and Biden have both referred to infrastructure investment, by itself it is no silver bullet and won't create jobs immediately. And in light of the unequal number of women and minorities displaced from the workforce, a new model could include jobs in health care and technology along with construction and building trades. For trade, ensuring America’s competitiveness in the midst of widespread economic pain is no small task, but it is necessary in an era of global supply chains. Many business owners say relief from Trump’s tariff wars would be a big help. Stimulus has remained a sticking point, but if Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats retain control of the House and retake control of the Senate, Wall Street hopes a much larger stimulus package could be rolled out early in the new year. Read the story here. Share this -







Twitter flags Trump tweet about Supreme Court case on eve of the election Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump late Monday in which the president said a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "dangerous" and "would induce violence in the streets." The social media platform said in front of the tweet, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process." The president was referring to a ruling by the Supreme Court last month that said Pennsylvania election officials would allow ballots to be counted up to three days after Election Day. Trump tweeted, "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" Trump returned to the White House from the campaign trail early Tuesday morning, tweeting at around 3 a.m. ET a video montage showing clips of him dancing to the song "YMCA" at some of his rallies. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020 Share this -







Biden wins all 5 votes in tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire The tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, continued its long tradition of being among the first to cast votes on Election Day after its poll opened at midnight Tuesday. Biden received all five of the votes in the town near the U.S.-Canadian border. Share this -







Pennsylvania voting issues: 5 things to watch on Election Day The pressure is on in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania where voters, as well as party and state officials, are anxiously preparing for what will could be Election Week there. "Pennsylvania is prepared. We're protected for this election and voters can cast their ballots with confidence," Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, told reporters at a news conference Friday. "Our state has made a lot of improvements to strengthen our election system since the last presidential election in 2016." The state last fall overhauled its election laws, the first major changes in about 80 years. But the new rules, combined with uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic and legal issues over mail-in voting, paint an uncertain picture of how the week could unfold. Here are five things to keep an eye on. Share this -







Nursing home residents and workers weigh Covid-19 in their vote for president The pandemic’s deadly impact on the country’s nursing homes is shaping the way that many long-term care residents, their family members and elder care workers are approaching this election. In Chicago, nursing home workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, which endorsed Joe Biden, vowed to vote early as a tribute to co-workers who have died from the pandemic. "I’m voting for the loved ones, like my co-worker Camelia, and all those who didn’t survive this most hellish year," said one nursing home aide, faulting President Trump for his response to the pandemic, according to a statement released by SEIU Healthcare. On the campaign trail, Trump has touted his administration’s efforts to send personal protective equipment and rapid testing to the country’s long-term care facilities and criticized some governors for failing to do enough to protect highly vulnerable residents. In addition to facing the threat of the coronavirus, many nursing home residents are also struggling with isolation, as visitor restrictions have limited their access to family members. "The impact on nursing home residents has been just so traumatic," said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, an advocacy group. "Whoever wins the election really needs to focus on the need for a concerted national effort to protect residents and to make sure they have the supplies — the PPE and the testing — that they need." Share this -





