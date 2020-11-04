SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Trump voters divided on whether mask-wearing is a public responsibility As the handling of the coronavirus becomes a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential election, Trump voters are divided on the use of masks. Among the president's voters, 50 percent say wearing a mask is a public health responsibility while a similar share (47 percent) say they are more of a personal choice. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, an overwhelming majority of voters nationwide say that wearing a mask is more of a public health responsibility (68 percent). Just 3 in 10 say mask-wearing is a personal choice. A sizable share of Biden's voters see mask wearing as a duty to the public: 83 percent say it's a public health responsibility while just 14 percent say it is a personal choice.







Analysis: Trump gets huge boost in Miami-Dade County in Florida President Trump has improved over his raw vote total in Miami-Dade County in Florida by more than 100,000 votes with ballots still to be counted. Trump has more than 457,000 votes compared to 334,000 in Miami-Dade four years ago. That's with about 84 percent of precincts reporting. Biden is within about 10,000 votes of Hillary Clinton's total at the moment. The Miami-Dade area includes much of Florida's Cuban American community, which Trump had pinpointed as a constituency that could help him carry Florida again. In some counties, Biden already has outpaced Clinton's numbers. But nothing so far is as dramatic as Trump's boost in Miami-Dade. Breaking down how three counties could impact the presidential race in Florida Nov. 4, 2020 03:41







Swing states Ohio, North Carolina too early to call Ohio and North Carolina, two closely watched swing states, are too early to call, NBC News projects.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden favored by Virginians on issues of coronavirus, economy Polls are now closed in Virginia. While the race is too early to call according to the NBC News Decision Desk, early returns show former Vice President Joe Biden is leading. One issue on the minds of Virginia voters and elsewhere is the pandemic: 56 percent of Virginia voters see U.S. efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic as going badly. Just 42 percent think the handling of the pandemic has been going well. The NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found that most Virginians who've cast a ballot see Biden as the candidate better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic by a margin of 57 to 38. Biden is also edging out President Trump with Virginia voters as the candidate better able to handle the economy, 52 to 45.







Road to 270: Finish the map on our interactive page It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has projected a winner cannot be changed.







NBC News Exit Poll: Ohio voters support Trump's approach to the economy The economy has always been an area of strength for President Trump, and his approach continues to resonate with Ohio voters. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Ohio voters say Trump would handle the economy better than Joe Biden by a 14-point margin, 56 percent to 42 percent. Ohio voters are also more aligned with Trump's philosophy on the coronavirus pandemic than voters are nationally. In Ohio, voters are about evenly divided between those who say that containing the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy, is more important (47 percent), and those who say that rebuilding the economy now, even if it hurts efforts to contain the coronavirus, is more important (48 percent). By contrast, voters nationally stress the importance of containing the coronavirus by a 10-point margin. The GOP also has a built-in partisan advantage in Ohio: According to the exit poll, self-described Republican voters in Ohio outnumber Democrats 40 to 30 percent. Nationally, Democrats slightly outnumber Republicans 38 to 35 percent.







Lumber yards see record sales for plywood as stores, businesses board up Construction crews board up shop windows in downtown Portland, Ore., on Election Day. Alisha Jucevic / for NBC News Retailers rushing to board up their windows in preparation for political unrest have led to record sales at building supply companies across the country’s largest cities. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my 14 years with the company,” John Torres, a salesman with Prince Lumber in New York City, said. Over the weekend, the company sold more than 500 pieces of plywood. The last time demand reached that level was in June in response to looting and property damage during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, he said. “The only thing we know is that people are really scared of what’s going to happen,” he said. “The phone is still ringing.” Storefront businesses across the country from Lululemon to Louis Vuitton have boarded up their windows to protect themselves from potential unrest around the election. Over the last month, work orders for plywood have poured in to local supply companies. Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 906 stores ordered preventive board-up or additional security in advance of the election, according to ServiceChannel, a software company that connects real estate businesses with local commercial contractors. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: In Georgia, Biden reverses slide in Democrats' performance among white voters President Trump is winning solid support from white voters in Georgia, but results from the NBC News Exit Poll indicate that Democrat Joe Biden is doing better among these voters than any Democrat in decades. The exit poll was conducted with representative sample of the state's early and Election Day voters. Georgia remained too early to call when polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. ET. This year, Georgia and its 16 electoral votes emerged as a battleground for the first time in decades. Both Biden and Trump visited the state in the final week before Election Day, and both campaigns also spent millions of dollars on television ads aimed at Georgia voters. One of the reasons for the state's newfound competitiveness is that Georgia's white voters have reversed their decadeslong shift toward the Republican Party. While Trump leads Biden solidly among whites in Georgia, 68 percent to 30 percent, this margin is substantially slimmer than in 2016, when Trump amassed a 75 percent to 21 percent gap over Democrat Hillary Clinton among these voters. In fact, no Democrat has performed as well as Biden with Georgia white voters since Bill Clinton did in his first bid for the presidency in 1992 — the last time a Democrat won the state. Biden's gains among whites are keeping things competitive in Georgia, but most of his support is coming from the state's voters of color, who made up 40 percent of the electorate there this year. Biden is overwhelming Trump among these voters, 81 percent to 17 percent.






