Amazon’s fall Prime Day event — called Prime Early Access Sale — with sitewide savings for Prime members on everything from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment, ends today.

So if you’re looking to save money on a laptop, earbuds or an Apple Watch, or shopping for gifts, some of the best deals are still available.

For anyone who wants to save big on a laptop, this 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB of memory is its lowest price ever at $799, a 40% savings.

It has up to 18 hours of battery life and quick processing speeds thanks to Apple's M1 chip, according to the brand. It has 256 GB of storage, which should be enough for most people.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 12,964 reviews on Amazon

The Series 8 Apple Watch is also on sale for Amazon’s fall Prime Day.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 170 reviews on Amazon

With improved sensors and technology compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 can give you a deeper insight into your health and fitness, according to the brand. Apple says the newest edition of the Apple Watch includes updates on previous edition’s features — including temperature sensing, crash detection (which can connect you with emergency services in the event of an accident) and more. It’s easily customizable, too, with different sizes, band materials and colors to choose from.

Elsewhere, Walmart also has competing rollbacks, with the first generation Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case currently at their lowest price since last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

4.7-star average rating from 126,607 reviews on Amazon

The water- and sweat-resistant AirPods offer over 24 hours of listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case, according to the brand. They’re equipped with both active noise cancellation to block out noise around you and transparency mode, which lets you hear background sound, like traffic, while on the phone or listening to music. The AirPods come with silicone ear tips in three sizes.

The Prime Early Access Sale is similar to Prime Day (the sale started by Amazon in 2015), but this October event kicked off early holiday shopping. As with July’s Prime Day, other retailers like Target, Walmart and Wayfair are now hosting their own early pre-Black Friday counter sales. The Prime sale ends today, so make sure to keep up with our continual coverage of the Prime Early Access Sale, aka “October Prime Day” — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

