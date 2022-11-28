Our Place sales you don't want to miss this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re in need of cookware, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the sales event. One of our favorite cookware brands, Our Place, is currently having multiple sales on its kitchen products, most notably its most popular item: the Always Pan.

To evaluate the quality of these deals, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 27,221 reviews on Our Place

As Our Place’s best-selling product, the Always Pan is nontoxic and nonstick with a ceramic coating, according to the brand. It acts as a multifunctional pan with its ability to braise, sear, fry, boil and more. Weighing only at three pounds and 10 inches in diameter, this pan is compatible with all cooktops. Its study, aluminum body allows for fast heat that spreads evenly.

Similar products to consider:

Our Place has other sales on its cookware and accessories, while also offering a 20 percent off promotion discount on orders exceeding $145.

4.8-star average rating from 5,645 reviews on Our Place

Made similarly as the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is made to be all-in-one. You can use this pot to boil, bake, crisp, steam and more. Its modular lid allows you to let off the steam should you choose to do so, and lock it when you don’t want steam to escape. The lid also strains and pours.

4.6-star average rating from 515 reviews on Our Place

This pan is a cast-iron version of the Always Pan. Made with an enameled cast iron interior and glossy exteriors, this pan is made to be easy to clean, according to Our Place. Its glass lid traps and releases steam easily. For safe maneuvering, handles are equipped with silicone grips.

4.8-star average rating from 51 reviews on Our Place

Designed by SIN, a Brooklyn-based ceramics home goods brand, this Wave Trivet acts as a protective base for your Our Place pots and pans. Unglazed and chip-resistant, this stone product is handmade by artisans in a natural wave pattern.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28, but deals tend to run through the end of the week — some experts call the timeframe between Cyber Monday and the following Friday Cyber Week. Experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, however. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

