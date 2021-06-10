Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While your celebration of Father’s Day may look different (again) this year, it’s also an opportunity to show your dad or the father figure in your life how much they mean to you by finding a gift that shows how well you know them. Your father likely found some new passions this year, whether that was outdoor cooking, a wardrobe to match the reality of working from home, or gaming. Help him lean in with a gift to dabble in a recently discovered hobby or destress.

If you’re getting together, you can bring your dad breakfast in bed, let him douse his waffles in bourbon maple syrup at the table, or make the perfect ice to keep his drink cold at the pool. But as we discovered below with this set of unique Father’s Day gifts, you can also connect from afar by helping him find his inner pancake artist, rekindle his college band days, and tackle the outdoors in comfort or with a determined stride.

Unique tech Father’s Day gifts

This gift is for all the times that your dad asked you, “Do you know what time it is?” The battery-operated La Crosse Atomic Analog Wall Clock is self-setting and has an additional battery compartment so the clock can stay ticking for up to three years, according to La Crosse. The atomic clock automatically adjusts the time based on a radio signal, so they’ll never have to adjust the hands for Daylight Savings again.

Let your dad know you’re thinking of their health with a FitBit Sense. The fitness tracker can monitor blood oxygen levels and track their sleep and workout habits. It’s also a smartwatch that allows your dad to get messages and take calls when he isn’t working out.

If your dad is the life of the party, why not let him bring his own soundtrack? The House of Marley Get Together Portable Audio System is encased in bamboo and has a set of subwoofers that call to mind a boombox. The portable Bluetooth speaker comes with an audio input to connect to televisions, a USB port for charging devices, and a built-in microphone, so your dad can call you on speakerphone.

Bring the big screen to your dad with the Anker Nebula Projector. The Wi-Fi-enabled projector can stream his favorite shows, and can be controlled by an app from his smartphone. It’s portable at 1.65 pounds, and the brand claims it has a battery life of up to 4 hours when you’re playing a movie. Pair it with an outdoor movie screen for fun nights this summer.

Unique outdoors Father’s Day gifts

Whether your dad is a backyard barbecue pro or new to the grill, he’ll still appreciate a set of solid grilling tools. The Cuisinart 13-Piece Combo Set has the tools he’ll need — spatula, basting brush, tongs, skewers, four corn holders, and a cleaning brush — to get grilling. When he’s done cooking, the stainless steel and bamboo set can be packed up in the included carrying case.

A great nap happens with a little bit of planning. Let your dad ease into summer with the ENO DoubleNest Printed Hammock. The soft-side nylon hammock can hold up to 400 pounds, yet is easily portable because it weighs 19 ounces. Aluminum carabiners on the ends of the hammock can be used with straps around a tree in your dad’s backyard or out in nature.

Stock a cooler backpack with your dad’s favorite beverages and he’s ready for an afternoon of fishing, hiking, or sitting. The Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler has padded shoulder straps and a waist belt to save your dad’s back. The rubber foam-lined interior can keep 20 cans cold.

The Great Outdoors are only great if you can comfortably walk and hike. Get your dad a walking buddy with the Trailbuddy LightWeight Trekking Poles. The two aluminum canes with a cork grip adjust from a little over two feet to four-and-a-half feet by unlocking and relocking a lever on the side. A padded strip keeps the poles in place while rubber tips and detachable mud or snow baskets let your dad get outdoors in any weather.

Unique self-care Father’s Day gifts

Going to the gym has looked different for a lot of people this past year. Let your dad work out on his own terms with the Desk Cycle 2, an under desk exercise bike quiet enough for him to use even when he’s video chatting. The Desk Cycle 2 has eight resistance levels to make it harder or easier to pedal; and the attachable LED display tracks time, distance and calories burned.

We could all stand to take a few more deep breaths. Make your dad more comfortable with the Dyson Pure Humidifier + Cool. It’s a fan, humidifier, air purifier, and space heater, meaning your dad can have exactly the temperature that he wants. He’ll geek out over the Wi-Fi connectivity and ability to sync with Alexa.

While you may not be able to hug your dad all the time, you can give him the feeling of being hugged with a weighted blanket. The Casper Weighted Blanket is available in 10-, 15-, and 20-pound weights. Like a weighted comforter, the cotton blanket with polyester fill can help your dad feel calm before a night’s rest.

Unique hobby Father’s Day gifts

Let your dad relieve his garage band glory days with the Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch. The simple stainless steel press, about the size of a stapler, lets him pop out picks and recycle at the same time. All he needs to get started is a supply of hard plastic like an old credit card or ID.

Unleash your dad’s creativity at breakfast with the Presto PanGogh. Your paternal pancake artist can use the four included squeeze bottles to trace along the non-stick drawings (a lion and ice cream cone template are included) on the plug-in griddle.

Help your father make sense of our current world through the world-building and thought-provoking words of renowned science fiction author Octavia Butler. Parable of the Sower, published in 1993 but set in 2024, tells a presciently familiar tale of people coming together in a post-apocalyptic society. This two-book boxed set will spark plenty of conversation.

Graze boards? Meat and cheese platters? Whatever you call it, the charcuterie board is an easy way to entertain or even get dinner on the table quickly. You can choose hickory or walnut wood that’s been sanded, stained and sealed for the customizable charcuterie or cheese board. The board has a set of steel handles and a pair of tempered glass bowls which fit snugly in cut-outs in the wood.

