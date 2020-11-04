NBC News Exit Poll: Biden outperforming Clinton among new voters

While Clinton was favored by the group 19 percentage points above Trump, with 57 percent to Trump's 38 percent, that was a considerably smaller margin as compared to this year.

First-time voters tend to skew younger and more Democratic. Hillary Clinton was a clear favorite among the group,

Today, 68 percent of those who say they are voting for the first time cast a ballot for Biden; just 29 say they voted for Trump.

The exit poll found that 13 percent of voters casting ballots for president in the 2020 contest have never done so before. These voters make up a slightly larger share of the electorate than they did four years ago.

Biden is the overwhelming favorite of those who are casting ballots in a presidential election for the first time — and he's faring even better than Clinton did among this group in 2016, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters.

Biden now holds an 89 to 72 Electoral College advantage over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

NBC News projects that Trump will win South Carolina, locking up a win in a state that was never much in question but does feature a competitive Senate race.

Biden supporters face off with a Trump supporter outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston.

Hickenlooper, 68, left office last year after two terms as governor and ran unsuccessfully for president. This was a must-win state for Democrats in the battle for the Senate.

Democrat John Hickenlooper, the former mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, beat first-term GOP Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — a win for Democrats.

Vote Watch: U.S. Cyber Command took prior action against Russian and Iranian government hackers

The U.S. Cyber Command conducted offensive operations designed to thwart election interference efforts prior to the election, two sources told NBC News. The operations targeted computer infrastructure associated with government hackers in Russia and Iran.

The effort by American military hackers against Iran was first reported by The Washington Post, and the action against Russia was first reported by CBS News.

The sources described cyber actions not as crushing blows to foreign adversaries, but as something of an annoyance to them.

The sources said the operations were similar to what Cyber Command did in 2018, when it took down computers associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. The impact lasted only a day or two, the sources said, before the disinformation factory was up and running again.

A spokeswoman for Cyber Command declined to comment. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who serves as both director of the National Security Agency and commander of Cyber Command, boasted in a tweet earlier Tuesday: “We know our adversaries better than they know themselves. We stand ready with our partners to generate insights, enable defenses, and when authorized, impose costs on foreign adversaries. Rest assured, if called to, we will act.”

U.S. officials have said they have seen no signs Tuesday of malicious foreign cyber activity targeting the election.