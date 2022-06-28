IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Utah Senate Primary Election Results: Mike Lee wins GOP primary as Democrats support McMullin

NBC News projects Sen. Mike Lee, an ally of former President Donald Trump, defeated two primary challengers who didn’t vote for Trump in 2020 and accused Lee of forgetting about Utah as his national profile rose.

Vocal anti-Trump critic Evan McMullin is running as an independent against Lee in November. The Utah Democratic Party voted not to nominate its own candidate and to support McMullin instead in the deep red state.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Lee (R)
99% of expected vote in
senatehouse

Utah Republican Primary Results

Salt Lake City
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Beaver95% in
  • Box Elder95% in
  • Cache99% in
  • Carbon95% in
  • Daggett77.4% in
gop
Incumbent
Mike LeeLee
61.9%
250,392
Percent
  • 83.1%
  • 69.7%
  • 64.2%
  • 76.4%
  • 72.7%
Votes
  • 1,275
  • 6,898
  • 10,722
  • 1,754
  • 149
gop
Becky EdwardsEdwards
29.7%
119,945
Percent
  • 12.5%
  • 20.5%
  • 25.4%
  • 15.6%
  • 15.1%
Votes
  • 191
  • 2,026
  • 4,234
  • 358
  • 31
gop
Ally IsomIsom
8.4%
33,964
Percent
  • 4.4%
  • 9.8%
  • 10.4%
  • 8%
  • 12.2%
Votes
  • 68
  • 971
  • 1,739
  • 184
  • 25
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 77.4% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

