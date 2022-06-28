IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 7:05 AM ET

Utah House Primary Election Results

Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
senatehouse

Utah Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • B. Moore
    INCUMBENT
    57.6%
    57,714
  • A. Badger
    28%
    28,067
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • C. Stewart
    INCUMBENT
    72.6%
    73,734
  • E. Rider
    27.4%
    27,824
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • J. Curtis
    INCUMBENT
    69.7%
    75,980
  • C. Herrod
    30.3%
    32,980
99% in
House 4
H 4
89% in
  • B. Owens
    INCUMBENT
    61.9%
    53,438
  • J. Hunsaker
    38.1%
    32,935
89% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

