Oregon Senate Primary Election Results

Oregon Democratic Primary Results
82%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Baker83.9% in
- Benton86.6% in
- Clackamas82.7% in
- Clatsop84.6% in
- Columbia75% in
dem
IncumbentRon WydenWyden
89.4%
438,228
Percent
- 82%
- 90.3%
- 89%
- 89.7%
- 84.2%
Votes
- 785
- 13,212
- 44,595
- 4,772
- 4,578
dem
William BarlowBarlow
7.1%
34,878
Percent
- 10%
- 7.1%
- 7.4%
- 6.1%
- 9.2%
Votes
- 96
- 1,041
- 3,687
- 326
- 502
dem
Brent ThompsonThompson
3.5%
17,100
Percent
- 7.9%
- 2.6%
- 3.6%
- 4.1%
- 6.6%
Votes
- 76
- 377
- 1,812
- 220
- 357
82%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 83.9% in
- 86.6% in
- 82.7% in
- 84.6% in
- 75% in