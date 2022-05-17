IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Oregon Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden handily won his primary, while the Republican field features multiple candidates, including businessman Darin Harbick and Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Wyden (D)
82% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 109,794

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Perkins (R)
77% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 103,770

Oregon Democratic Primary Results

PortlandEugeneSalem
82%
expected
vote in
County
  • Baker83.9% in
  • Benton86.6% in
  • Clackamas82.7% in
  • Clatsop84.6% in
  • Columbia75% in
dem
Incumbent
Ron WydenWyden
89.4%
438,228
Percent
  • 82%
  • 90.3%
  • 89%
  • 89.7%
  • 84.2%
Votes
  • 785
  • 13,212
  • 44,595
  • 4,772
  • 4,578
dem
William BarlowBarlow
7.1%
34,878
Percent
  • 10%
  • 7.1%
  • 7.4%
  • 6.1%
  • 9.2%
Votes
  • 96
  • 1,041
  • 3,687
  • 326
  • 502
dem
Brent ThompsonThompson
3.5%
17,100
Percent
  • 7.9%
  • 2.6%
  • 3.6%
  • 4.1%
  • 6.6%
Votes
  • 76
  • 377
  • 1,812
  • 220
  • 357
82%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 83.9% in
  • 86.6% in
  • 82.7% in
  • 84.6% in
  • 75% in

Oregon Republican Primary Results