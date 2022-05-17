IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Idaho Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent Republican Mike Crapo handily won his primary.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Roth (D)
95% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 1,853

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Crapo (R)
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 24,988

Idaho Democratic Primary Results

BoiseBoise
95%
expected
vote in
County
  • Ada95% in
  • Adams66.7% in
  • Bannock99% in
  • Bear Lake95% in
  • Benewah95% in
dem
David RothRoth
57.8%
19,160
Percent
  • 53%
  • 53.2%
  • 61.6%
  • 46.2%
  • 56.1%
Votes
  • 7,408
  • 33
  • 1,164
  • 24
  • 125
dem
Ben PursleyPursley
42.2%
13,987
Percent
  • 47%
  • 46.8%
  • 38.4%
  • 53.8%
  • 43.9%
Votes
  • 6,575
  • 29
  • 725
  • 28
  • 98
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
95%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 66.7% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in

Idaho Republican Primary Results