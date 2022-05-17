IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Idaho Senate Primary Election Results Incumbent Republican Mike Crapo handily won his primary. Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Roth (D) 95% of expected vote in 33,147 Estimated remaining 1,853 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Crapo (R) 97% of expected vote in 265,012 Estimated remaining 24,988 Idaho Democratic Primary Results Boise Boise 95 %

expected

vote in County Ada 95 % in

Adams 66.7 % in

Bannock 99 % in

Bear Lake 95 % in

Benewah 95 % in Percent 53 %

53.2 %

61.6 %

46.2 %

56.1 % Votes 7,408

33

1,164

24

125







Percent 47 %

46.8 %

38.4 %

53.8 %

43.9 % Votes 6,575

29

725

28

98







Percent 0 %

0 %

0 %

0 %

0 % Votes 0

0

0

0

0















95 %

expected

vote in % in 95 % in

66.7 % in

99 % in

95 % in

95 % in Show all Counties Idaho Republican Primary Results