Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories, including home, kitchen, beauty, tech and more.

We compiled the best deals on vacuums that you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.2-star average rating from 4,639 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our picks for the best vacuums of 2023, Tineco Pure One has an LED panel on the top of the handle that displays the adjustable power level and battery time remaining. The brand’s smart dust sensor detects the amount of debris in front of it and adapts the suction power accordingly, according to Tineco. It also alerts you if the vacuum ever becomes clogged.

4.5-star average rating from 12,134 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V11 Torque was one of the lightest vacuums on our list of the best vacuums of 2023, weighing just over 6 pounds. It has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and the time remaining is displayed on the vacuum’s LCD screen. It has various practical attachments, including a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a ​​mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair.

4.3-star average rating from 20,754 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpets, according to the brand. It also has an Edge Sweeping Brush designed to sweep debris away from edges and corners. You can program this vacuum from your phone to start or stop cleaning or with your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant. It learns your cleaning habits, suggests schedules to meet your needs, says the brand and recommends extra cleaning during allergy season.

4.3-star average rating from 1,981 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This robot vacuum comes with a self-empty dock that can hold up to seven weeks of dirt in the 2.5 L bag, according to the brand. It also has a setting that keeps the brush closer to the ground for deep cleaning, and the vacuum is resistant to hair tangles, according to Roborock.The vacuum creates a 3D map of your floor virtually to clean your living space accurately.

4.2-star average rating from 5,611 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This compact, lightweight handheld vacuum picks up tiny messes around the house, including crumbs in the kitchen, grass that the dogs track and stray hairs in the sink. It’s roughly the size of a wine bottle and weighs just over a pound, plus it charges with a USB port. It also comes with a washable filter and a two-in-one crevice tool.

4.3-star average rating from 2,113 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This versatile upright vacuum has five height adjustment levels to clean various types of flooring, including hardwood and carpet. It also has multiple attachments for cleaning stairs, upholstery, blinds and ceilings. When you’re done, the 25-foot cord automatically retracts with the press of a button.

4.3-star average rating from 4,902 reviews on Amazon

This vacuum from Bissell has a powerful suction to pick up pet hair and a specially designed brush that won’t get tangled with hair, according to the brand. It comes with a crevice attachment to help you get in nooks and crannies and an automatic cord rewind so you just have to push a button to stash the cord when you’re done. The canister is sealed to trap allergens and dust inside, according to Bissell.

4.3-star average rating from 29,126 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum uses laser-guided navigation to create a map of your floor plan, enabling you to dictate when and where the vacuum cleans using the voice assistant function or the SharkClean app. It has up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and the self-emptying base can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris, according to Shark.

4.3-star average rating from 3,285 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This cordless stick vacuum weighs just over 7 pounds, and the rechargeable battery provides up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime, according to the brand. It can be used on both carpet and hardwood floors and has an LED headlight to illuminate dust and debris. The bin detaches and can be emptied with a push of a button.

4.3-star average rating from 658 review on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This option from Bissell lets you vacuum, wash and steam your floors. Use the vacuum function to pick up dirt and dust or the wet mode to suck up spills. Then, turn on the steam function to sanitize hard floors. The CrossWave Hydrosteam comes with two filters, a pet multi-surface cleaner, a sanitizing cleaner and a basic cleaner that can be used in the wet or steam mode.

4.3-star average rating from 29,126 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum can create a map of your floor plan and allows you to choose when and where it cleans using voice assistance or the SharkClean app. It has up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and it can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris in the self-emptying base, according to Shark.

4.3-star average rating from 2,002 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Q5+ has a setting that keeps the brush closer to the ground for deep cleaning, and it can create a 3D map of your floor virtually so it will clean your living space accurately, according to Roborock. This model also comes with a self-empty dock that can hold up to seven weeks of dirt in the 2.5 L bag, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,253 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Intended for use on hardwood floors and low-pile carpet, this vacuum cleaner has six suction power settings and a brush attachment for hardwood floors specifically. (Hardwood can be delicate and prone to scratching). It also has a three-stage filtration system, which will leave the air free of dust, dirt and debris, according to Miele. Plus, the dust bag has a self-sealing collar to prevent anything vacuumed in from escaping.

Here are the best Cyber Monday vacuum sales we think you’ll want to know about.

Dyson : Up to $300 off select products

: Up to $300 off select products iRobot : Up to 40% off select products

: Up to 40% off select products Shark: Up to 40% off select products

Up to 40% off select products Best Buy : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Bissel: Up to 40% off select products

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

