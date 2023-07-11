Best Prime Day Dyson deals: Get discounts on vacuums, fans and more

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re planning to get a new vacuum for cleaner floors or an air purifier for your bedroom, the retailer is offering notable discounts on Dyson products during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and beyond Dyson products, you can also find deals on other vacuums, air fryers and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Dyson products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Dyson deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Dyson Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.2-star average rating from 1,294 reviews on Amazon

This model, which is made for large homes with pets, comes with nine accessories, including a combination tool for hard-to-reach areas and a stair tool for multistoried homes, according to the brand. The self-cleaning brush head will automatically adjust its suction across your floors as needed, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 1,621 reviews on Amazon

We’ve recommended Dyson fans before in our guide to the best tower fans, but unlike other Dyson products, this HP01 model doesn’t just function as a fan that oscillates up to 70 degrees — it’s also a heater and air purifier. It has a HEPA filter that removes pollutants, odors and gasses around you, according to the brand. Plus, it has a sleep timer for nighttime.

4.5-star average rating from 26 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This fan, like the model above, also has a HEPA filter to purify your air. You can connect it to the Dyson app to check real-time pollution levels and get filter notifications — this information will also be visible on your fan’s LCD screen. The TP09 can also eliminate any formaldehyde (colorless, toxic gas that may be present in antiseptics, medicines or cosmetics) released from household items, according to Dyson. The white and gold model can oscillate up to 350 degrees too.

4.7-star average rating from 31 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The V11 Animal, which converts to a handheld vacuum, has 60 minutes of run time and an adjustable cleaner head that automatically adapts to the floor type, according to the brand. Plus, its hair screw attachment can easily suck up pet hair around your home, according to Dyson.

Prime Day: Best Dyson sales at other retailers

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Dyson sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Dyson: Up to $200 off select items Best Buy: Up to $150 off vacuums Target: Up to $150 off Dyson air purifiers Walmart: Up to $350 off select Dyson products

Nishka Dhawan is a Select associate editor who has covered deals and sales for over three years. To round up the best Prime Day Dyson deals, she found discounted products at either their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

