Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, meaning it’s time to start considering what you’re going to gift your loved ones before the big day arrives on Sunday, Feb. 14. And while your partner will likely appreciate classic gifts like a fresh flower delivery or jewelry with a handwritten card, those options are almost too predictable. Instead, think about your loved one’s interests and hobbies when selecting a Valentine’s Day present this year for something both practical, unique and endearing during the Covid-19 pandemic. To help simplify your search for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas in 2021, we put together a list of 15 highly-rated options worth considering right now, based on Shopping reader interests and the type of relationship you and your giftee share.

Best Valentine’s Day gift ideas of 2021

Our Valentine’s Day list features everything from hot tools celebrity hairstylist recommended by hair stylists and a customizable trio of candles to tech for social media savvy teens and gifts for your dad, mother, siblings and the best friend you love like a sibling, too.

Valentine’s Day gift for her (or them): Everlane

Everlane, a direct-to-consumer brand known for creating well-made basics, quickly became a Shopping reader-favorite retailer in 2020. Their Scarlet merino wool cardigan is an everyday wardrobe staple she can sport, no matter the season, and it’s functional, too. Merino wool is a breathable fabric and naturally wrinkle-resistant, according to The Woolmark Company, a nonprofit that helps certify the quality of wool in Australia. Plus, it’s lightweight enough for her to wear while on the job (if she’s not working remotely) during warmer months or layer up during the fall and winter seasons. And if you think red is a little too on the nose for Valentine’s Day, order it in classic Black or Mist, a light purple-grey instead.

Valentine’s Day gift for him (or them): Nike

Nike first introduced the Killshot sneaker in 1979 for men to rock while playing tennis and squash, according to the brand. Fast forward 40-plus years and these vintage-inspired shoes still feel fresh and modern. Your man can seamlessly pair these classic sneakers with any of his outfits for various activities, including date nights, coffee runs, outdoor picnics (for when the weather warms up) and commutes to the office. These low-profile kicks are made from smooth white leather with light grey suede accents and feature the brand’s signature swoosh in Midnight Navy on the sides.

Valentine’s Day gift for fitness enthusiasts: Everlast

Everlast is a prominent brand of boxing equipment created this relatively affordable kit, allowing you to work up a sweat with your partner and unleash any pent-up stress from being cooped up indoors for nearly a year. The kit comes with one pair of machine-washable gloves made of neoprene and has a breathable mesh palm. These gloves feature a sweat-absorbing and antimicrobial interior lining, too. It also comes with one pair of punch mitts built to handle plenty of punches.

Valentine’s Day gift for techies: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro are noise-canceling, boast transparency mode and can stay in place throughout workouts, according to personal trainer Stephanie Mansour, who relies on them while running, planking, jump squatting and taking calls on the go. They also feature Siri for hands-free smart assistance, like taking (or declining calls) and shuffling through your workout playlists. Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously named the AirPods Pro as one of the best wireless earbuds for Apple owners.

Valentine’s Day gift for wellness warriors: Ninja

The highly-rated Ninja Bullet is popular among Shopping readers and has become a go-to blender for multiple personal trainers, including Jamie Morocco. “It doesn’t take up much space on the counter” and “you can also eat right out of the cup that it comes with,” Morocco said. She also noted it “has a magical way of making the perfect smoothie consistency.” The five-pound blender features three speed settings, which is appealing for personal trainer Brooke Taylor, who likes to whip up gazpacho, dips, dressings and protein shakes with nuts.

Valentine’s Day gift for beauty gurus: Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is an industry staple, according to the celebrity hair stylists we consulted in our guide to the best blow dryers of the year. Jhonatan Rendon, hair stylist to Christian Siriano and Lindsay Lohan, noted the Supersonic "is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage." Stefan Bertin, who helps Letitia Wright and Alessandro Ambrosio primp for events, said the Dyson leaves "unbeatable" shine and it boasts a quiet motor. "I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," he said.

Valentine’s Day gift for emerging TikTok stars: BlitzWolf Store

If the teen in your life is hoping to become the next big TikTok star, then they’ll likely need a tripod, which doubles as a selfie stick, to capture themselves participating in the latest social media challenges. This highly-rated model fits various smartphones, including multiple generations of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. The rotating tripod boasts a rechargeable battery lasting up to 24 hours (or up to 20,000 pictures), according to the brand. It also comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled remote control to snap pictures.

Valentine’s Day gift for yourself: State Cashmere

After checking off your Valentine’s Day holiday gift list, be sure to also order a luxurious treat for yourself, like State Cashmere’s stylish and functional memory foam slippers for additional support while working from home. These cozy slippers are available in four neutral shades: Pale Vicuna, Black, Camel and Heather. State Cashmere claims they work directly with Mongolian shepherds to help pay them a living wage.

The brand also says the shepherd's goats, being the source cashmere comes from, are treated humanely.

Valentine’s Day gift for foodies: Goldbelly

Goldbelly is an online marketplace where you can order food from eateries across the country, like Momofuku in New York, Joe’s Crab Shack in Miami and Honolulu Fish Company in Hawaii. For Valentine’s Day, the company is offering an assortment of dinners, chocolate gift sets, meal kits and Galentine’s Day meals to treat a loved one (or yourself). You’re also not limited to selecting a Valentine’s gift from the dedicated V-day hub, of course. Gift the three month subscription to your favorite foodie so they can taste an array of dishes from the comfort of their home. There are plenty of restaurants on Goldbelly offering everything from pepperoni pizza and barbeque favorites to keto-friendly dishes, cookies and bagels with lox if you prefer.

Valentine’s Day gift for home chefs: Instant Pot

The ever-popular Instant Pot is a kitchen staple for many consumers — it was an Amazon Prime Day bestseller in 2018 for starters. As its name suggests, the 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker replaces up to seven kitchen devices, including a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and sauté pan. It’s also equipped with 14 preset cooking programs so you can whip up everything from ribs and chicken to rice and beans, soups and yogurt. Cleaning up is relatively easy, too. Instant Pot claims their stainless steel lid is fingerprint resistant and the accessories are dishwasher safe.

Valentine’s Day gift for your BFF: Peripera

Peripera, a Korean beauty brand, created a limited-edition beauty gift set for Valentine’s Day dubbed Get Red With Me. It features their Amazon bestseller product — Velvet liquid lip — in the shades Celeb Deep Rose, Red Only and Selfie Orange Brown, along with a shimmery champagne liquid eyeshadow you can apply and blend with your fingers. The first ingredient in the long wearing lipstick is dimethicone, which boosts moisture retention, making it particularly helpful during the drying winter months.

Valentine’s Day gift for mom: Degrees of Comfort

Weighted blankets have become a standout favorite item among Shopping readers, and this highly-rated option from Degrees of Comfort was a 2020 Shopping bestseller. The weighted blanket includes two duvets: CozyHeat to stay toasty during the wintertime and CoolMax for the summer or if your mother gets warm at nighttime. Currently, there are six colors available, like Navy and Tan. There are also 12 weights to choose from, starting at six pounds for small children and up to 30 pounds for adults who sleep on a king-sized bed.

Valentine’s Day gift for dad: Philips Norelco

Help your dad (or another father figure in your life) upgrade his grooming game in 2021 by gifting him this 23-piece stainless steel Philips Norelco set. We previously dubbed this highly-rated kit as the best all-in-one trimmer on our list of the best grooming essentials of the year. Beyond the various grooming guards and attachments, it also comes equipped with self-sharpening blades, which Phillips claims will last up to five years.

Valentine’s Day gift for brother: Apple

If your brother is also your best friend, and you don’t mind splurging on his Valentine’s Day gift this year, then consider investing in Apple’s latest watch offering: the Apple Watch 6. It features a 20-second timer to encourage wearers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, which is aligned with CDC guidance on handwashing, especially during the age of Covid-19. Apple claims they leveled-up the sleep monitor and added tech that keeps tabs on your blood oxygen levels. If you’re feeling extra generous, surprise your brother with a stylish Apple Watch band, some of which start at $9 on Amazon.

Valentine’s Day gift for sister: Otherland

Encourage your sister to take some time for herself this Valentine’s Day season by surprising her with a customizable set of three candles from Otherland, a trendy Instagram-famous purveyor of candles. After selecting the pink and floral Valentine’s Day-inspired box and matches, choose up to three candles you think resonates with your sis, like Daybed, a blend of roses, peonies and pear blossoms or Dappled Wood, which has notes of sandalwood, almonds and hay. Otherland claims their candles have a burn time of 55 hours, to boot.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.