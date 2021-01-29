Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine's Day likely looks different for you and yours this year due to the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while you may not feel comfortable with a big Valentine’s Day outdoor dinner date, there are still plenty of ways to bond with your man, starting with the Valentine’s Day gift you surprise him with this year.

We scoured the web to find top-rated Valentine’s Day gift ideas that work for your boyfriend, father and brother, based on Shopping reader interests and hobbies like cooking and traveling.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for him 2021

Although some of these gifts are targeted toward and designed for men, like classic tennis sneakers and swim trunks, you aren't limited to gifting most of these presents to men in your life, of course. We included plenty of gift-worthy products anyone can use, from comfy work from home shoes to relatively affordable tech gadgets.

Valentine's Day gift idea for the home chef: Wusthof

We previously dubbed this kitchen staple as the best all-around chef's knife, according to cooking pros like Jakob Esko, executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. "This is the first knife you need to purchase. A good chef's knife is the basic knife and will last a lifetime," he said. "The heel of the blade is thick and will not get damaged by heavy duty usage. This was my first knife and I still use it today." Cookbook author Jonathan Bender is also a fan of the German-made knife, which sports an eight-inch long carbon stainless steel blade. He utilizes the knife to whip up various dishes and treats, from splitting the bone in chicken breast to chopping up chocolate chips for homemade cookies.

Valentine's Day gift idea for the guy who wishes he had a Peloton: Yosuda

Peloton is a well-known at-home gym brand but the 2,000 dollar-plus initial cost of their entry-level bike makes it is a luxury that might deter even the most hardcore spinner you know from spending. Instead, consider giving him the most in-demand indoor exercise bike we've covered since the pandemic started: the Yosuda indoor cycling bike. It features afour-way padded seat cover for comfort and an adjustable non-slip handlebar, which helps if his palms get sweaty while working out. Although it's not equipped with Bluetooth speakers, the Yosuda spinning bike does include an LCD monitor that displays your workout details — distance, speed, calories burned, time and odometer — plus a dedicated iPad holder to stream workout videos or binge-watch Hulu.

Valentine's Day gift for the wine enthusiast: Üllo

Are you unsure what to get your friend who considers himself a wine aficionado? Skip the generic bottle of red (or white if he prefers) from your local liquor store and meet Üllo's wine purifier instead. This device helps remove sulfites and sediments for better tasting wine for the home wine drinker who may be allergic or sensitive to those byproducts. The two-in-one gadget is an aerator, too. Using it is also simple — the purifier fits atop his wine glass and decanter and he pours his wine of choice through it to enjoy the benefits of a combination aerator and purifier. The brand recently released an elevated edition that also cools your wine: Chill.

Valentine's Day gift for the traveler: Away

Away is a well-liked luggage brand among Shopping readers, particularly during their rare sale event last fall. You can nurture his wanderlust by investing in a long-term travel must-have: A classic weekend bag he can toss in the overhead bin or bring along during a romantic weekend away together. The Everywhere bag is made of water-resistant nylon and features six practical pockets like a padded 15-inch laptop pocket and zippered waterproof umbrella pocket. There's also a hidden exterior pocket to safely store his travel tech, like his smartphone or Beats headphones. Additionally, it sports a trolley sleeve, so he can slide his Valentine's Day gift over the handle of his checked luggage for easy transportation, to boot.

Valentine's Day gift for the techie: Amazon Echo

Surprise your favorite guy with the gift of hands-free smart tech this Valentine's Day. The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot device is the latest edition to the brand's lineup. According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, this more affordable model is ideal for those who "want access to Alexa in a certain room but don't necessarily need the larger speakers." It boasts Dolby Atmos to help him enjoy his favorite tunes and podcasts. And Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant can also adjust his smart home devices, including thermostats, smart bulbs and more nifty at-home tech.

Valentine's Day gift for the guy who spends way too much money at Starbucks: Nespresso

If your favorite guy, whether romantic or familial, would never forgo coffee as a new year's resolution, then make his day by giving him the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker. Editorial director Gideon Grudo enjoys his VertuoPlus (with an included frother) for "its consistent simplicity and potential complexity: Your coffee is entirely in your hands and won't require too much work if you don't want it to." Beyond the 14 intensity options across Nespresso’s VertuoPlus capsules, it gets going with just a push of a button. The kitchen gadget is also automatic, meaning it scans the barcode on the Nespresso capsule and figures out the exact amount of water, foam or air necessary to whip up a delicious cup of coffee.

Valentine’s Day gift for the movie buff: Bose

If his ideal weekend night is rewatching The Godfather trilogy, bingeing Succession or checking out the latest A24 project, then consider gifting your favorite film buff a brand-new speaker. Bose claims the speaker 500 creates wall-to-wall sound, which can help recreate the movie atmosphere from the safety (and comfort) of his home. The interface is straight forward, as well. He can control the speaker using the touchscreen monitor, downloading the smart app or via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands free control. The speaker is also compatible with streaming platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora along with radio stations like SiriusXM and iHeartRadio, to boot.

Valentine’s Day gift for the guy quarantining somewhere warm: Saxx

Michael Fisher, stylist to a bevvy of superheroes, like Hugh Jackman and Sebastian Stan, recommends guys sport mid-length swim shorts for the most flattering fit. Fisher’s also a fan of options that feature an elastic waistband and drawstring to keep your shorts up. These stylish swim trunks are made from odor- and fade-resistant material, so they can last through competitive beach volleyball games and plenty of machine washes. Arguably the biggest win with these shorts is the brand’s signature BallPark Pouch, a breathable mesh netting that prevents chafing and offers support.

Valentine’s Day gift for sneakerheads: Adidas

These stylish red shoes sport the brand’s signature three-stripe logo and are functional, as well. The lightweight Adilette slides boast a contoured footbed for arch support, which is helpful if he prefers working on a standing desk. Additionally, the footbeds are made from Adidas’ proprietary Cloudfoam tech — also found in the Cloudfoam Pure shoes and QT Racer shoes — for additional cushioning.

Valentine’s Day grooming gift for him: Honest Amish

If he unofficially extended his commitment to No Shave November into the new year, then he should use beard oil to help moisturize his facial hair and skin. Steve Vilot, owner of Sim’s Barber Shops in Tennessee, previously explained to us in our guide to men’s grooming, that dudes should “always make sure to oil your beard from root to end.” Honest Amish’s beard oil is an Amazon bestseller made from eight hydrating oils like avocado, sweet almond, argan and jojoba to help soften his beard and the skin underneath. Another win, that happens to be aligned with President Biden’s Buy American Act, is that the brand’s products are handmade in the states.

Valentine’s Day gifts for hot sauce enthusiasts: Truff

These truffle-infused hot sauces come in three spice levels — Hot, White and Hotter — and have varying levels of red chili peppers, spices and organic agave in each bottle. The red and orange sauces add a welcome flavor profile and nice kick to homemade dishes like eggs, avocado toast, burrito bowls and mac and cheese. Truff doesn’t just make hot sauce — they recently launched pasta sauce in the winter, which was featured in our weekly New & Notable column.

Valentine’s day gift for guys who need a low-maintenance skin care routine: Kiehl’s

Although some two-in-one and even three-in-one products are effective, your man’s skin care routine likely needs some leveling up. Try this travel-friendly kit from Khiel’s, a L'Oréal-owned brand that has an entire collection of products dedicated to the unique concerns of men's skin. The four-piece kit includes Facial Fuel, a blue-tinted cleanser, which leaves behind a refreshing cooling sensation and Facial Fuel Moisturizer which is chock full of vitamins like vitamin C for a brightening effect and vitamin E for hydration. There’s also Brushless Shave Cream, that is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin to utilize to clean up their five o'clock shadow along with Body Scrub Soap, a bar with exfoliating beads to help slough off dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin.

