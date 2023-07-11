Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to keep iced drinks frozen for hours or sip hot coffee all day, the retailer is offering discounts on Yeti products (in specific colorways) during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on home and kitchen items, beauty and wellness products, pet essentials and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Yeti ramblers, mugs and coolers that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Yeti deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Yeti Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 2,494 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite tumblers to drink coffee from, this 20-ounce stainless steel bottle has double-wall insulation to preserve the temperature of your drink, whether it’s hot tea or ice water. The outside has a sweat-resistant coating that’s dishwasher-safe and the lid has a magnetic slider that automatically closes to minimize spills, according to the brand. The Nordic Purple is on sale for Prime Day.

4.8-star average rating from 4,386 reviews on Amazon

If you prefer sipping your water or iced coffee through a straw, this 26-ounce rambler includes a straw lid with a built-in stopper to prevent it from slipping out. Its double-wall vacuum-insulated design keeps the temperature in, while its sweat-free exterior is durable enough to withstand the dishwasher without peeling or cracking, according to Yeti. The Alpine Yellow color is currently 30% off.

4.8-star average rating from 3,147 reviews on Amazon

Designed for 12-ounce hard seltzer cans and wine, this slim can insulator has a quarter-twist gasket that locks your drink in place. It also has two layers of stainless steel to keep your beverage cold, plus a sweat-proof exterior to keep your hand comfortable and condensation-free, according to the brand. The black, navy and seafoam colors are currently on sale.

4.8-star average rating from 6,055 reviews on Amazon

The Yeti Roadie 24 cooler is one of the best hard coolers for 2023 because of its pressure-injected walls and freezer-quality gasket, both of which help lock in the cold for hours. Its 2-liter capacity can hold 18 cans or 24 pounds of ice, and its cushioned handle makes it more comfortable to move around when the time comes. The Nordic Purple color is on sale for Prime Day.

4.8-star average rating from 11,755 reviews on Amazon

For beer enthusiasts, this Yeti insulator is designed to fit 16-ounce cans of craft beer. Its thick-gauge steel and double-wall insulation aim to keep your drink cold and your hand dry, while its twisting gasket locks the can in place until you’re ready for a new one. The navy, black, white and seafoam are currently on sale.

4.7-star average rating from 11,166 reviews on Amazon

While it’s shaped like a standard mug, this Yeti cup keeps your drink insulated thanks to its double-wall stainless steel construction, according to the brand. Like other Yeti products, it also has a magnetic slider on the lid to prevent spills and stop bugs from getting inside while camping. The Nordic Purple color is 35% off.

4.8-star average rating from 2,438 reviews on Amazon

The Yeti tumbler holds up to 10 ounces of wine (or a cocktail) in its curved, vacuum-insulated body, The stainless steel interior keeps your beverage hot or cold, while the magnetic lid automatically slides into place when not in use to prevent spills and keep bugs out of your drink. The sweat-resistant exterior is dishwasher-safe, too, according to Yeti. The Alpine Yellow and white colors are on sale.

Best Prime Day Yeti sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Yeti sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best Yeti sales at other retailers

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 50 % off Ace Hardware: Up to 20% off REI: Up to 16% off

