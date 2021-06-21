Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to level up your kitchen game, several retailers are offering notable discounts on air fryers, from popular brands like Ninja, Chefman and more. Air fryers surged in popularity in the past few years — almost 40 percent of U.S. homes had one as of July 2020. These kitchen appliances use hot air and little to no oil to cook food, giving food a crispy exterior. You can air fry almost anything, from french fries to chicken to cookies to vegetables. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on air fryers on Amazon and from other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,305 reviews on Amazon

2.6 quart capacity, adjustable temperature and timer, auto-shut off feature

This air fryer has half the weight of a standard model, worth considering for smaller kitchens or RV living. It can reduce added fat by 70 to 80 percent and has an auto shut-off feature to prevent overcooking.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 598 reviews on Amazon

Dual-function cooking, 20-liter capacity and auto-shutoff feature

This appliance has it all, coming with a built-in air fryer, oven, broiler and toaster. It comes with nine presets and is spacious — it can fit an entire 10-inch pizza.

Lowest price since July 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 16,172 reviews on Amazon

Wi-Fi connectability, 5.8-quart capacity, preset features

This highly-rated smart air fryer can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi and be controlled via your smartphone. It’s Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled and comes with 11 built-in presets and 100 programmed recipes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average from 15,524 reviews on Amazon

2.6-quart capacity, auto shut-off timer and temperature control

Good for smaller households with 2-4 people, the Dash Tasti Air Fryer uses the brand’s AirCrisp technology, which it says makes fried food with 75 percent less fat than the traditional frying method. It comes in six colors, including Aqua, Black, Grey, Red, Teal, and White.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average from 14,169 reviews on Amazon

One-touch programs for air frying, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, baking and reheating

In addition to serving as an air fryer, this versatile 4-quart appliance also works as a broiler, roaster and more. Its temperature can be adjustable anywhere from 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 21,066 reviews on Amazon

Two lids, 10 built-in features and temperature/pressure control

The air fryer is made for families — this 8-quart appliance can also pressure cook, sautee, steam, slow cook, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate food. It comes with EvenCrisp technology for a seamless air fry experience, and sports 10+ safety features, including pressure and temperature control.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 160,451 reviews on Amazon

3-quart capacity, pressure cooking and steaming capability and built-in recipe programs

This smaller model is ideal for individual households or small kitchens — besides air frying it comes with six additional cooking features like steaming and pressure cooking and 13 preset recipe programs like chili and rice. You can also set in and forget it — the Duo Nova has safety features like EasySeal Lid and automatic shut-off.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 3,141 reviews on Amazon

18-liter capacity, EvenCrisp technology and temperature control

This appliance is a full-featured toaster oven and air fryer that comes with an all-in-one bakery, rotisserie mode, Split Cook™ two-stage cooking, temperature probe and EvenCrisp™ technology. This new all-in-one countertop oven is a hassle-free replacement to conventional models, offering a complete set of cooking tools.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 3,487 reviews on Amazon

18-liter capacity, EvenCrisp technology, and adjustable temperature

This appliance is a replacement to your conventional oven — it's an air fryer with a large capacity for families and large households. This appliance features a rotisserie function and the brand’s EvenCrisp technology for that crave-worthy, golden finish. It has an adjustable temperature from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 3,467 reviews on Amazon

9 cooking functions, large capacity, and Smart Thermometer

This combination air fryers and conventional oven has 10x the power of a traditional oven and comes with nine functions including baking, roasting and broiling. The Ninja’s air frying technology uses 75% less added fat and 30% crispier results, and its Foodi Smart Thermometer will alert you when your food is done.

