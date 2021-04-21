Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, Mother’s Day takes place on Sunday, May 9, which means you only have a couple of weeks left to secure your mom (or mother figure) presents to express your love. Amazon, a Shopping reader favorite retailer, is a one-stop shop for all things Mother’s Day. Beyond its dedicated Mother’s Day shopping hub, the retailer carries a seemingly infinite number of products on its site, ranging from beauty products like Beautyblenders to fashion essentials like Timberland shoes. When you shop on Amazon, you can also take advantage of the retail giant’s signature two-day Prime shipping, which can help ensure your Mother’s Day gift arrives before the holiday.

15 Best Mother’s Day gift ideas on Amazon

To help spare you hours of getting sucked into an Amazon black hole, we rounded up Mother’s Day gift ideas that align with various interests and price points.

If your mom prefers mat workouts like yoga and pilates or wants to add resistance to her treadmill workouts or outdoor runs, the popular Bala Bangles might be her ideal Mother’s Day present. The stylish weights can be worn on her ankles or wrists and are available in three sizes: 0.5 pounds, 1 pound and 2 pounds. Bala Bangles are sold in a slew of colors like Blush Pink and Deep Blue. Last spring, the brand was featured on an episode of “Shark Tank” where investor Mark Cuban and tennis ace Maria Sharapova invested a combined $900,000 for 30 percent of the company, as our friends at CNBC previously reported. The 1-pound model earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,560 reviews on Amazon.

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Shopping readers have shown a keen interest in indoor stationary bikes, including Peloton alternatives like this popular and highly rated YOSUDA bike. It was most recently featured in our March reader favorites column and it was also the No. 1 bestselling indoor bike among Shopping readers in 2020. The YOSUDA spinning bike sports non-slip handlebars, four-way padded seating and adjustable resistance levels. The LCD monitor displays calories burned, distance, time and speed. If you want to put together the complete spinning package for your fitness-loving mother, consider pairing this bike with spinning accessories like a durable floor mat, spin shoes and/or a seat cushion. The YOSUDA bike boasts a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 11,800 reviews on Amazon.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously recommended Nixplay in the best Wi-Fi photo frames roundup, and it was also a top seller among the best personalized gifts. This Wi-Fi photo frame connects to your mom’s Facebook and Instagram profiles via the Nixplay App and rotates through images of her choosing at 15-second intervals. It can also sync with her Flickr, Dropbox or Google Photos accounts if she prefers. It is available in seven frame variations like the 9.7 inch, 10.1 inch and 13.3 inch models. It boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 12,400 reviews on Amazon.

You can help your mom expand her current candle collection with this 19-ounce candle housed in a dual-tone glass jar. Capri Blue’s candle is available in three scents — Coconut Santal, Pineapple Flower and Volcano — and has a burn time of up to 80 hours, according to the brand. It received a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 100 reviews on Amazon.

Gravity’s weighted blanket was previously featured in our guide to choosing the best weighted blanket for your needs. This model is available in four weights — starting at 15 pounds and maxing out at 35 pounds. Sizing depends on your weight, but experts and brands recommend opting for a blanket that’s around 10 percent of your body weight. The Gravity weighted blanket also comes in three colors: Grey, White and Navy. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 700 reviews on Amazon.

You can encourage your hard-working mom to relax this Mother’s Day (and beyond) by gifting her an at-home footbath. HoMedics, which also makes UV sanitizers, is a popular brand among Shopping readers. Beyond boasting water jets, this foot spa features a built-in pumice stone, cleaning brush and massage roller. The brand claims users can use their feet to control the water jets. You can also curate a full at-home spa package for her with a large bag of epsom salt and an Olive & June pedicure set. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 200 reviews on Amazon.

In the best portable Bluetooth speakers line-up, Gordon previously called JBL’s FLIP 5 the “best all-around” model and highlighted it “sounds the best for its size and price, with decently strong bass and a clear midrange that’s perfect for bringing out guitars and vocals.” The brand claims the FLIP 5 is made from 100 percent recycled plastic and is waterproof. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime and is available in 14 colors, like Black, Teal and Pink. It received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 34,000 reviews on Amazon.

Vitruvi’s Stone Diffuser is made from matte ceramic and comes in five colors, including the recently released Terracotta model. It has a scenting capacity of 500 square feet and features an LED light, which Virtuvi says will give a soft, candlelight glow to a room. Virtuvi also sells a plethora of essential oil blendings, like French Lavender and Ylang Ylang. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,060 reviews on Amazon.

Amazon carries more than 700 fresh cut flowers on its site, including this bouquet of white lilies and pink roses that comes complete with a glass vase. According to Benchmark, these Mother’s Day flowers are shipped as buds and take around two or three days to bloom fully. The bouquet received a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,350 reviews on Amazon.

If you have a cool mom in your life, consider surprising her with this stylish TikTok-famous robe — singer Dua Lipa was recently spotted rocking a similar robe on her Instagram. This chiffon robe features dramatic sleeves and hemlines with feather trimming. There is also a waist-flattering belt your mom can tie. The robe is available in 27 colorways like Fuschia and Royal Blue. It received a 4.4-star average rating from 260 reviews on Amazon.

We previously featured this long-lasting lipstick gift set as one of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas, and it was one of the bestselling products on our list. Beyond its relatively affordable price point ($10 per lipstick on Amazon and $20 for the gift set), the lip product is available in 18 colors, including Rosy Nude, Sellout Red and Inkrush Orange. One of the main ingredients in Velvet Liquid Lip is moisture-boosting dimethicone. Both the Peripera Velvet Liquid Lip gift set and lipsticks received a 4-star average rating from nearly 3,500 reviews on Amazon.

Floerns’ short sleeve top and matching shorts set is available in 23 prints like Flamingo Multi, Black Floral and Green Pink. The brand recommends sizing up, as the polyester and spandex material does not stretch — sizes range from XS to 4XL. This women’s pajama set received a 4.1-star average rating from more than 4,400 reviews on Amazon.

If your mother is a wino, consider gifting her this rather stylish wine chiller. VoChill claims their gadget can help cool several glasses of wine for up to an hour inside, and for up to 45 minutes in a shaded outdoor area. VoChill is available in three colors — Blush, Stone and Quartz — and sold as either a set or individually. It received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 200 reviews on Amazon.

You can also surprise your mother with this bamboo cheese board set, featuring four pull-out drawers — one holds the included stainless steel cutlery and the rest are meant for displaying food. It boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,660 reviews on Amazon.

If your mom is an Apple lover, she’ll likely appreciate this convenient storage unit that can fit on her work from home desk. It features built-in charging docks for the popular Apple Watch and Apple AirPods and a dedicated space in the middle that can charge either an iPhone or iPad. It received a 4.3-star average rating from more than 16,500 reviews on Amazon.

