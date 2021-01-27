Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about finding the perfect present for your significant other, it’s also a time to celebrate the other loves in your life, from Galentines to grandmothers. These mother figures have provided a shoulder to cry on, critiqued outfit ideas and gave indispensable career (and relationship) advice. It’s therefore possible that drug store Valentine’s cards and grocery store roses won’t always make the cut. Whether it’s your mother, sister or best friend or a mother figure otherwise, we’ve compiled a list of the best Valentine’s Day 2021 gifts for them.

Valentine’s Day gift for mom: Paddywax Candles

This earthy bergamot candle with notes of rose geranium and peony can be an easy, low-maintenance addition to your mom’s self-care routine. Whether she’s soaking in a hot bath or cooking dinner, the Paddywax candle will make your mom’s home smell sweet and fresh for up to 40 hours.

Valentine’s Day gift for sisters: Gorjana

Gorjana’s vintage-inspired necklace is outfitted with a hammered-finish pendant. The simple design means your built-in best friend can layer it with other necklaces — they can otherwise wear it all year round. If they prefer warmer tones, Gorjana also offers a goldtone option.

Valentine’s Day gift for winos: Wonderful Wine Co.

If you’re feeling a little stumped on what to gift the wine enthusiasts in your life, consider Wonderful Wine Co’s low-carb, keto, paleo and vegan wine. All about “clean wine for better living,” the grapes are organic and farmed sustainably without pesticides. They also remain free of added sugar. This variety pack includes Syrah, Malvasia Bianca and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Valentine’s Day gift for foodies: Le Creuset

Whether the resident food lover in your life is an amateur chef, cookbook collector or restaurant week enthusiast, gift them with this cast iron dutch oven from Le Creuset and with it, the ability to create delicious braises, seared meats and fluffy bread loaves. The colorful hibiscus exterior enamel is both practical and decorative; it resists chipping and cracking and looks good on the dinner table. It comes in five other colors, including Cassis, Cerise, Flame, Marine and Marseille.

Valentine’s Day gift for future changemakers: MasterClass

With more and more people spending time virtually connecting, online learning classes are one of the best ways to learn a new skill. In this Masterclass season, the creator of the award-winning HBO series “Insecure” Issa Rae teaches students everything from developing a story to collaborating with other creatives. Other classes include Sara Blakely on self-made entrepreneurship and Neil deGrasse Tyson on scientific thinking, among many others. At $180 a year, the subscription grants your giftee unlimited access to every course on the site. They can start and stop each class on their own schedule and download workbooks for offline reading.

Valentine’s Day gift for beauty enthusiasts: Laneige

This sleeping mask is a cult-favorite, beloved by celebrities like Halsey. Enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants, the leave-on lip mask soothes, moisturizes and nourishes dry lips. This is an excellent gift for those women in your lives who prefer a no-makeup makeup look or anyone who aspires for a quick-and-easy beauty routine.

Valentine’s Day gift for techies: Beats by Dr. Dre

Save your love from having to untangle a cord again for the sake of song with these wireless headphones from Beats by Dre. Featuring up to nine hours of listening time and the brand’s Fast Fuel technology, a five minute charge will get you more than an hour of playback. Plus, the pastel Cloud Pink finish makes them even more giftable for V-day.

Valentine’s Day gift for the one always snapping selfies: LuMee

Equipped with a built-in lighting unit, this phone case will likely earn a double tap of approval from the Instagram obsessives in your life. LuMee’s signature Halo lighting, which provides 30 minutes of studio lighting, will help ensure your giftee is well lit for all their pictures. The case even features a variable dimmer that can adjust the brightness.

Valentine’s Day gift for fitness buffs: Theragun

Designed to relieve sore muscles, this percussive muscle therapy massager from Theragun will help elevate their post-workout recovery. Joey Thurman, a personal trainer and fitness expert, previously told us that “recovery needs to be taken more seriously, and it needs to fit into our lifestyles. We can’t work out hard if we aren’t recovered, and our muscle tissue doesn’t grow properly if it doesn’t get the proper care.” This pocket-sized iteration of the Theragun means they can throw it in their gym bag and relieve knots, tension and tightness on the go.

Valentine’s Day gift for cat moms: Etsy

Treat your favorite cat mom to a personalized mug featuring a drawing of her and their furry companion. Available in 11 ounces and 15 ounces, you can personalize every detail, from hair color to cat breed. If the illustration doesn’t say enough, you can add custom text with their name and their pet’s names.

Valentine’s Day gift for dog moms: Furbo

When they can’t be home with their beloved pooch, gift owners with the ability to check in with the Furbo Dog Camera. It’s a Wi-Fi-connected machine that not only allows owners to talk with their pets, but it can also toss them treats, which users can trigger from their smartphones.

Valentine’s Day gift for yourself: Parachute

As you check everyone else off your gift list, don’t forget to practice a little self love this V-Day. If you want the luxury of a spa bathrobe with a lightweight feel, spoil yourself a little extra with this super plush, slouchy robe from Parachute. Loomed with 100-percent Turkish cotton, the bathrobe is available in Blush, Mineral, and White.

