Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from home and kitchen products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re looking for a new smart home hub or want a voice-controlled speaker to play music throughout your house, Amazon is offering notable discounts on its Echo Show and Echo Dot devices.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day Echo deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals on Echo devices

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on Echo devices based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Best Prime Day deals on Echo Show devices

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 75,087 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is built with a 2MP camera so you can make video calls, or you can use it as a security system to monitor your home while you’re away. It has a 5.5-inch screen and there’s a button on the top of the device that lets you open and close the camera shutter. You can control the device using Alexa voice commands, and it functions as a digital photo frame, smart home hub and speaker.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 37,087 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 8 offers similar features as the Echo Show 5. It’s equipped with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep subjects centered on screen. The 8-inch HD touchscreen display has adaptive color, meaning it enhances the vibrancy of photos, the brand said. The device also comes with stereo speakers. The Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) is also currently discounted on Amazon at its lowest price ever.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 30,985 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 10 is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD screen that’s designed to move with you — the screen automatically swivels on its base to ensure it’s always facing you as you change locations. The device comes with a 13 MP camera and speakers, and offers many of the same features as the Echo Show 5 and 8, like Alexa compatibility, the ability to stream entertainment and function as a smart home hub or digital photo frame.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 6,234 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 15 comes with mounting hardware to hang the device on a wall, or you can purchase a stand or under-cabinet mount separately. You can position its 15.6-inch HD display in portrait or landscape orientation, and it’s built with a 5 MP camera. The device offers widgets like calendars, sticky notes, to do lists and shopping lists, and you can use it to stream movies, music, audiobooks and more. The Echo Show 15 also allows you to view your connected smart home devices on the screen to monitor them. Additionally, family members can make personal profiles and use visual or voice ID to get a personalized view of their widgets.

Best Prime Day deals on Echo Dot devices

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 954,412 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that’s compatible with Alexa — you can use voice commands to play music, hear the news, set alarms and reminders and more. The Echo Dot is compatible with select smart home devices, which allows you to ask Alexa to lock the doors or turn off the lights, for example. You can also call or make announcements through the Echo Dot so long as those you’re speaking to have a compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 477,121 reviews on Amazon

Building off what the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) offers, this device has a spherical shape and is equipped with speakers that offer crisp vocals and balanced bass, Amazon said.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 210,542 reviews on Amazon

This Echo Dot model has all the features of the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and it’s the same spherical shape. Notably, it sports a LED display on the front that can show you the time, outdoor temperature, timers and alarms.

Best Prime Day deals on Echo Kids devices

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 34,071 reviews on Amazon

In addition to everything the Echo Dot (4th Gen) offers, the kids edition comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, giving children entertainment and educational content to enjoy like books, games and videos. You can use built-in parental control settings to set time limits, filter explicit songs and review activity. This Echo Dot model comes in a panda or tiger design.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 3,584 reviews on Amazon

The kids edition of the Echo Show 5 has everything the standard model comes with. One year of Amazon Kids+ is included with your purchase and you can set parental controls, too. The device is wrapped in a chameleon design.

The best Prime Day Echo device sales on Amazon

The best Prime Day Echo device sales at other retailers

